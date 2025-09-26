Inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3% in August and 2.7% over the past year. Core inflation (taking out volatile energy and food to get a better read on the underlying trend) was up 0.2% over the month and 2.9%, yearly. (Each of these rates came in at expectations; this is often the case with PCE inflation as we get much of the source data before the release.)

As folks here know, I carefully track real consumer spending, which is also in this AM’s report. It’s the lion’s share of GDP and has been a consistent driver of the current recovery. The surprise in this AMs report was the extent of upward revisions to this important variable.

I frequently bemoaned the fact that annualized consumer spending growth through July was a mere 0.5%, a sign of quite weak spending and a bad omen for overall growth. With this AMs revisions, that’s up to 1.2% and it’s up 1.6% through August (again, these are annualized growth rates).

To be sure, 1.6% isn’t a particularly buff real spending rate. The figure below compares it to the prior two years, also annualized through August. It’s down for sure but it’s twice what we previously thought.

Now, let’s turn to yearly inflation. The figure below shows headline, core, and core services ex housing (the latter tries to gauge price pressures in the broad services without the housing market, which marches to a different beat). All three series were sliding nicely down inflation mountain but progress back to the Fed’s target of 2% stalled over a year ago and there’s even a bit of an uptick in the three trends so far this year.

Okay, let’s put these observations (and a few others) together.

—Inflation is stickier than we’d like it to be, and it’s above the Fed’s target.

—Tariffs are surely a factor bumping up inflation, but they tend to be less so in the services case, and there too we’re seeing some price pressures.

—Real consumer spending has slowed, but revisions suggest it hasn’t collapsed. Other data I’ve cited suggest this is driven by higher-end consumers, and part of that is likely a wealth effect tied the higher equity prices.

—Unemployment is low’ish but creeping up; payrolls have sharply decelerated. Otoh, layoffs remain low and UI claims are not even flashing yellow.

The Fed, of course, cut the interest rate they control earlier this month and leaned into one or two more cuts this year, depending on the data flow. I think when you put all the above bullet points into their decision blender, you get an October cut—real spending is still weaker than it has been and there are cracks in the job market—but another cut in December isn’t a slam dunk.

I’m a long-term dove in such matters, and if tariffs settle in (i.e., the Orange Menace ceases his never-ending “negotiations”), the Fed should be able to “look through” their inflationary impact and continue normalizing rates. But if I were them, I’d tread cautiously. Chair Powell is correct that there are risks to both sides of the mandate—full employment at stable prices*—and given the extent to which so many Americans are already stressed by price pressures, I’d worry about that stickiness and more so, the bit of an uptick at the end of the figure above.

*A note about the “stable prices” part of the mandate. I complain above about inflation being sticky, meaning pretty flat for the last year or more. Well, isn’t that “stable?” Yes, but it’s above the Fed’s stated target of 2%. Okay, why not just declare victory at 2.5%, i.e., reset the target? Because that risks undermining their credibility and de-anchoring inflationary expectations. You can’t endless go on about “we will relentlessly steer inflation back to our target!” and then say “never mind….we’re good where we are.”

Does that mean they can never change their target? No, and for technical reasons (the risk of a 2% target being too close to the “zero lower bound”—ask AI about it), there are arguments in favor of setting a higher target (though, at this point, given where the public is on inflation, that would drive people nuts). But they’d have to do so carefully over time, explaining their rationale and, importantly, after they achieve their current target.