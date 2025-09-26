Jared’s Substack

Richard
6hEdited

"if tariffs settle in"

That's a big if. "President Trump on Thursday announced a slew of steep tariffs on pharmaceuticals, semi trucks, kitchen cabinets and furniture, saying import taxes on those products would go into effect on Oct. 1."

Seems the best economic course for the Fed is to see how the data develop, as inflation seems more of a risk than employment and GDP. The longer inflation is above target, and the more Trump increases prices through tariffs, the more we risk inflation expectations becoming unanchored.

Trump's tariffs could be the largest tax increase in US history and the most regressive (especially combined with the cuts under OBBB).

Gustaaf Brooijmans
4h

In the Spring we saw that companies were stocking up ahead of the tariffs kicking in. Is it conceivable that consumers have been doing something similar in the past 6 months? E.g. there seems to be some indication that the used car market is doing poorly, so have people who have been thinking about a car hurried to get a new one? Maybe there's something like that in the furniture market? (What prompted the tariffs on furniture announced this week??)

