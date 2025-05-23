Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Elthon's avatar
Brenda Elthon
5h

Thank you.

Concise and clear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas Reiland's avatar
Thomas Reiland
3h

Donny 2 dolls could not pass the first pop quiz given during the first lecture of Econ 101. What an embarrassment to the Wharton School.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture