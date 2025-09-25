Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sondra's avatar
Sondra
1hEdited

Thank you! Your commentary is always educational. I liken any big business (including government) to very large ships. Unlike small sailboats that can quickly tack, course corrections must be done in very small increments, over long periods of time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bob Adolph's avatar
Bob Adolph
1h

Thank for this analysis and discussion. Agree with your conclusions re interest rate impact of the current regime.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture