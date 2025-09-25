We talk a lot up here about the key variables that shape our economic lives, like prices, jobs, wages. But always lurking in background is the spate of interest rates, what we pay the bank or car company for a loan, what we earn on our savings, what we pay for revolving credit. And of course, should you shop for a mortgage rate or a home-renovation loan, those rates move quickly into your foreground.

Also, once every six weeks or so, a small but obsessed group of us get extremely wound-up as to whether the central bank will move the interest rate it controls—the

Fed funds rate—one-quarter of a percentage point!

In fact, the cost of borrowing—including the Fed’s tweaks—has profound effects on home ownership, business formation and expansion, economic growth/jobs, and the financing of our $30 trillion government debt. How rates end up where they are is a function of good old supply and demand, but that’s just a part of the story. Global savings play a role—debt markets are international—along with central banks and characteristics of specific markets, as with housing.

Moreover, there are linkages between these markets: the mortgage rate tends to move with the rate on the 10-year government bond, which in turn reflects the expected long-term average of short-term rates (plus a risk premium for locking up your credit for e.g. 10 years vs. 2 months), which in turn reflects where the Fed sets the funds rate. The point is not to necessarily follow that chain. It’s that there are a lot of links, making interest rates very hard to predict.

Consider, for example, the figure below. It shows that the 30-yr fixed rate mortgage—a rate that looms large for anyone in the market—kinda moves with the Fed funds rate, but not always and the correlation isn’t that tight. At the end of the figure, you see the old “rocket and feathers” dynamic, where mortgage rates rocketed up in the pandemic, when the Fed was hiking rates to fight inflation and housing demand was outpacing housing supply. But though the Fed has been cutting, the 30-yr FRM has been pretty sticky, drifting down more like feather.

Sticking with mortgage rates, here’s one of the more interesting and consequential interest rate dynamics underway right now. The figure—which has data through Q2 of this year so is missing the dip at the end of the figure above—plots the 30-yr FRM against the average mortgage rate of people with outstanding mortgages. That yellow blob at the end is a picture of the “lock-in” effect. You’d like to move, but you don’t want to trade a mortgage rate with a 3-handle for one with a 6-handle! That gap is locking you into you current place.

My pal Jim Parrott has a piece in the WaPo on an idea to pick this lock: target an exemption of the capital gains tax you may incur when you sell your house as an incentive to bite the bullet and swallow the higher-rate on your next home. Given that the existing exemption is already $500,000 for couples (i.e., cap gains only apply over that amount; it’s $250,000 for singles), my tax friends worry this is pretty regressive, but Jim proposes to keep the higher exemption narrowly targeted to senior households.

Why even bother? Lock-in is a problem for people who want to move, but a) they already have a house, often one that’s bigger than they want or need anymore, and b) it’s not like unlocking the lock-in effect creates any new housing supply, which is what we really need. In another new paper on “housing misallocation,” Deritis and Zandi explain why this matters:

This housing misallocation is especially acute among empty-nest seniors living in homes much larger than they need and, in many cases, want. This is creating a logjam in the housing market, as trade-up homebuyers cannot find homes to purchase and are stuck in homes that are increasingly too small for their growing families. And with less trading up, more potential first-time homebuyers are stuck renting.

They’re right about that. Churn is a very important feature in housing markets (also in job markets—more about that in a forthcoming post), and the lock-in effect is dampening churn bigtime. It’s a salient example of how interest rate differentials can make a big difference in both the economy and people’s lives.

There are two more highly consequential interest rates to discuss before I sign off, one of which is invisible!

The first is the rate on government debt. The great Rich Rubin covers this nicely in a recent WSJ piece, wherein he tackles the question of whether Trump’s explicit strategy—take over the central bank to lower interest on the debt, which he hugely exacerbated with his budget bill—will work. The gist of the piece is that it may help him a bit at the margin but it won’t make a big difference. And—this is me, not Rich—it would be a pyrrhic victory (expect it won’t work) in terms of sacrificing Fed independence.

The reason it would be unlikely to help much comes down again to the tentative correlations between rates and the fact that so many forces influence their ups and downs. As I’ve written elsewhere (and I mention in the Rubin piece), the combination of Trumpian tariffs, deportations, chaos, uncertainty, and the much higher debt path is leading creditors to demand a risk premium—a higher interest rate—when they lend to us.

Remember the bond market’s reaction to Trump’s crazy placard of tariffs on April 2? The “sell America” trade that followed forcing Trump to back down? That’s the broader point here. The interest rate set by lending markets has taken down many a king.

Finally, we need to talk about r*—the neutral rate of interest. This is the theoretical rate that neither stimulates nor dampens growth. Unlike the rate on your savings account, you can’t go to a bank and find out what r* is today. You can go to the central bank—the Fed—and ask them, but be warned: you’ll get a lot of gnarly econometrics and a range of answers.

In fact, the Fed prints its estimate of r* in its forecasts that come out every other meeting. In this figure, you see their r* estimate at the end—around 3%—with “confidence-interval” shading underscoring the uncertainty around this concept.

There are numerous reasons I’ve flipped for debt dove to debt-less-of-a-dove. One reason is that neither side is sufficiently concerned about the fiscal path. But the much bigger reason is that I worry r* has gone up, meaning interest rates of all stripes will be higher in the future than they’ve been in the recent past, when, ftr, they’ve been unusually low in historical terms.

There is much theorizing about why that might be the case—the end of the global savings glut; strong demand for capital to build the AI infrastructure and support clean energy production; fiscal pressures; rising global defense budgets—but my take is driven by a simple, empirical observation: the U.S. economy has powered through high rates in the recent past.

That is, r* is essentially estimated by seeing how the economy is reacting to higher and lower rates. When growth settles into its stable, steady state, current interest rates are probably in the neutral ballpark. With one glaring, orange asterisk, that’s looks to me around where we’ve been lately.

What does the Orange Menace have to do with all this? A lot. End of the day, for all the fancy footwork we do trying to estimate and predict interest rates, a big part of what moves them around is perceived and expected risk. And Trump is a risk merchant. His tariffs regime intended to upend global trade, his attacks on free speech, same re the Fed, springing the new H-1B fee on businesses (even if you think it makes sense, why mug them with it?)—he and his team are clearly power-drunk and, with the help of the spineless R Congress, they’ve evinced deep expertise at unitary, erratic governance.

That is a recipe for pressure on interest rates, higher risk premia, and higher debt service. It’s the same conclusion I often come to in these missives: policy matters, and bad policy will hurt us, with the damage mostly felt by the most economically vulnerable.

In this regard, the thrust of the Rubin piece is especially important. Trump can beat up the Fed all day, but at the end of the day, we’re still looking at higher interest rates, and they’re coming from inside the (White) house.