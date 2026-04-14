Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Barnard's avatar
Geoff Barnard
1h

Good piece. One thing about the last chart, from the Fed note, which reinforces Jared's unwillingness to agree that it's a slam dunk that we are in a new high-inflation regime. Yes, the diffusion indices may be showing that more prices are rising by at least 3% annualised in the latest 6-month period than during 2014-19, not only in the US but in the euro area, the UK and Canada. But in ALL those economies inflation during 2014-19 was below the central bank's target: in the 6 years to Q4 2019, headline inflation averaged 0.9% in the euro area, 1.5% in the UK, 1.8% in Canada and 1.3% in the US. So SOME shift in the diffusion of price increases towards the higher end is consistent with inflation being on target, instead of below. And indeed the latest pre-Iran-war inflation data for the euro area and Canada were consistent with that benign interpretation: 1.9% for the euro area in Feb and 1.8% for Canada. The UK was a somewhat different story, with Feb inflation at 3%.

Reply
Share
Theodora30's avatar
Theodora30
1h

The UK and US have both damaged their economies by buying anti-trade populist propaganda. The UK stupidly chose Brexit which is helping keep their inflation higher and Trump imposed tariffs and now is driving up oil prices with his insane war and blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture