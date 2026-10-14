Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Ursus canadensis's avatar
Ursus canadensis
Oct 14

This is a very useful overview (for the economically literate) of the components and movements of price inflation. But what matters more than any analysis is what people 'feel' rather than what BLS stats say.

As an example, Mr Bernstein writes "... grocery inflation ticked down 0.1% over the month, as meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, and beef prices all came down. On a yearly basis, groceries came in at 1.8% in Sept, which is still elevated for this category, but it has been drifting down."

Okay. Hands up by those who think that ordinary folks entering a supermarket this morning will find solace in the news that grocery prices "all came down" a bit in September. If they have any statistic in their minds, it's the one that tells them grocery prices across the board are 30% higher than they were six years ago. In fact, they don't need that statistic; al they need is to walk down the store's aisles.

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
Oct 14

The crucial datapoint, unemployment, the market is still flying, folks are still spending, if unemployment begins to bubble up that bubble may burst.

How would a D sweep impact the economy? There are no magic buttons…

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