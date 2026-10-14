I’ll be brief as I’m late to the release party—CA-time is a bear for these reports.

The bottom line is that Sept’s core CPI came in uncomfortably warm, and not just the headline, which was expected to be juiced by the gas price—it spiked on Iran-war re-escalation (up 9.1% for the month; 34% yr/yr)—but the core as well, which strips out volatile energy/food components. The expectation for the monthly core was 0.2% but it came in at 0.3% (0.33%).

Here are the three key, overview series—headline, core, and core services ex shelter (the latter a gauge of price pressures in the large services sector, excluding the heavily weighted housing components). Just eyeballing, it’s clear inflation is running above the target rate it held pre-pandemic. Zeroing in at the end of the series, you see the recent uptick.

Here’s the 12 (month), 6, 3, 1 table, showing that as you move to shorter periods, annualized CPI inflation grew faster, a sign of acceleration, though a noisy one (for August, core services, 3m ann, was 2%—so…jumpy).

That 3.7% you see for the yearly topline CPI far outpaced hourly wage growth for the month (3%). The figure shows that yearly wage growth fell off a cliff when the war began, and as it has dragged on, the lines cross zero in real-loss territory. In September, the all-private wage fell a 0.7% and the mid/low wage measure was down 0.4%.

If we’re trying to understand why, on the eve of the midterms, the electorate is so dyspeptic, it’s not just the price. It’s also the wage—here’s the real hourly wage in today’s dollars for all private-sector workers. It’s right back where it started.

Two under-the-hood points, before I bounce, one which is good to see.

First, housing costs have picked up in recent months, as shown below, using 6-month annualized rates to get a closer look at recent movements. The recent uptick is not overly worrisome in that the level of shelter inflation is still around where it was pre-pandemic, but it’s a pressure-point for the overall and core indices, as shelter’s weight in the overall index is 35%. (To be clear, while housing inflation is broadly back to where it was, housing costs—their price levels—are well out-of-reach for many aspiring buyers in many parts of the country, and the much higher mortgage rates are adding to that affordability crunch).

On a more positive note, grocery inflation ticked down 0.1% over the month, as meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, and beef prices all came down. On a yearly basis, groceries came in at 1.8% in Sept, which is still elevated for this category, but it has been drifting down.

The NYT has the right framing here:

Americans are getting squeezed on both sides of the affordability equation (yesterday’s Y/P setup); prices up, wages down. It’s that simple.