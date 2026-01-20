Jared’s Substack

Thomas Kaiser
18h

Some things are obviously more quickly and easily reparable than others. E.g. interest rates can be changed more quickly than the federal budget. I mostly worry about the long-term institutional damage caused by this administration. One federal agency after the other is being hollowed out by the loss of workers whose experience cannot be transferred to newly hired personnel. Many of these agencies attract little public attention, but they perform vital tasks in such areas as health and education. So the long term Republican goal of crippling the federal bureaucracy through corruption and incompetence may finally be achieved. And who knows how much will be left of our foreign trade once Trump has finished his mindless tariff raising and alienation of our economic and political allies? Probably about as much as the East room of the White House.

Markets Zoon
18h

U.S. politics is starting to resemble the boiled frog story. Not because of the ending, but because of the process. No sudden rupture. Just small adjustments: a slightly more powerful executive, a slightly more irrelevant Congress, a slightly more politicized Court. Each step is explainable. Each step is temporary. Each step, taken on its own, is “manageable.” The frog’s problem is not the absolute temperature, but the rate of change. By the time it’s noticed, the movement has already been normalized. American democracy is not collapsing. It is adapting. And that is precisely what should worry us. Because systems don’t fail when the water suddenly boils. They fail when no one asks anymore whether it’s normal to still be sitting in the pot.

