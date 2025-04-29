There’s a lot of hard data coming out this week. Tomorrow, we get GDP and ECI wages for Q1, along with consumer spending for March; we’ll see April jobs on Friday.

The big question is: will these hard data reflect the economic negativity we’ve seen in the soft data and pretty much everywhere you look in the news? Consumers are nervous about the tariffs’ impact on prices. Data out this morning show sharp declines in overall confidence and especially where folks think things are headed, which hit the lowest point since the Great Recession; see figure.

Firms are explicit about pausing investment plans until some clarity emerges, while the administration has renamed their whiplashian policy lurching “strategic uncertainty.” It’s a game-theory term describing how, in a negotiation, you keep your opponent off balance; the obvious problem is that American business appears to be an opponent.

The smart thing to do would be to wait for the data before getting into any commentary about what they mean, but allow me a brief commentary for context.

Will forthcoming hard data reflect the deterioration noted above? I lived for years in the Biden administration with a gaping hole between bad vibes and good data. Here’s why I think this time might be different, though it could take a bit longer to show up.

Back then, the bad vibes/good data gap was largely a function of the price level. People were really unhappy about how much things cost. We could talk about this great jobs report or that great GDP report all day, but it didn’t matter. GDP and aggregate jobs are abstractions relative to a trip to Safeway that costs you $30 more than it used to. Even lower inflation didn’t help because that just meant prices were rising less quickly; it didn’t mean they were falling. I’m sure other things were in the mix, but that was the big one.

This dynamic persisted alongside solid growth, full employment, rising real wages, strong investment, and generally rising, stable financial markets. That last one is important because it’s no longer the case. The sharp rise in policy uncertainty that’s been spooking the markets (see figure) and, as Ryan Cummings and I discussed yesterday in our 100-days take, the evolution of the “sell-America” trade, are new (John Cassidy weighed in with a similar take that I found especially powerful). They were not part of the vibes/data gap in the Biden years.

I think these differences are consequential and I fear they will lead to slower growth, higher unemployment, and, even assuming a walk-back from the tariffs as originally proposed, higher prices. Formerly risk-free interest rates could continue to price in a risk-premium. I don’t expect the 30-yr mortgage rate to climb down much from its ~7% perch.

I’m not sure when we’ll see these hard-data deteriorations. April is a probably too soon for the job market, and UI claims simply haven’t been flashing red or even yellow yet. I’ve already noted forecasts for a big slowdown in GDP for Q1—the consensus forecast is 0.4% (vs. 2.4% in ‘24q4). I’ll get into the guts of tomorrow’s report on this to try to pull signal from noise.

But my overarching point is that I expect the gap between bad vibes and good data to start closing. I could well be wrong—I hope I am. We won’t know yet for a few months. If the gap persists through the summer, my priors will need to be updated.

But my (ample) gut tells me this time is different.