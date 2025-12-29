Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucile Lichtblau's avatar
Lucile Lichtblau
1d

Someone I know works for a company that does kitchens, window blinds etc. for middle income people. Their prices are competitive but the customers are not buying. The general feeling is that the customer in this income bracket is afraid to spend money right now. They seem to feel unsure about the future. Maybe they will be laid off, maybe food prices, oil prices will soar and they won't have the money for that new kitchen. This unease looms large and is effecting consumer spending.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jurriaan Bendien's avatar
Jurriaan Bendien
1d

Dear sir, you provide very interesting analysis but there is a flaw: you usually only talk about grand averages and grand totals. But the top quintile of US households account for *half* of ALL consumer expenditure. The US has one of the *most unequal* distributions of income, wealth and spending in the whole world. Therefore to shed light on the condition of the US economy, you need to break down the grand totals of income, wealth and consumption into different groups and social classes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture