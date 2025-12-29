The figure above shows that most of the time, the growth of real consumer spending and how people feel about the economy (in this case, UMich Consumer Sentiment) tracked each other pretty reliably. But that’s not been the case for awhile. Spending’s holding up well, chugging along at its usual rate in a healthy economic expansion, while sentiment is at historical lows. I refer to this as the “big, yellow gap” throughout what follows.

This split has been with us for a while now, but it was elevated in late Dec by a GDP report for ‘25Q3 wherein the annualized growth rate came in at 4.3%, a point above what was expected, driven in part by solid consumer spending. Granted, every report has its peculiarities, and I noted some in my write-up, including an unusual bump from diminished imports and spending boosted by healthcare (not something you’d associate with improved vibes vs, say, new cars). Q3 doesn’t include Oct’s gov’t shutdown, which will drag on the Q4 rate. But longer-term and core measures of growth also looked good.

Which is to say: there’s no denying the overall US economy, as measured by important aggregates like consumer spending, business investment, the stock market, and overall GDP, continues to do well, even though many living in this economy would beg to differ with that assessment (“Nearly half of U.S. adults (47%) now describe current economic conditions as ‘poor.’”)

So, once more unto the analytic breach:

Q: American’s economic vibes are awful, hiring is way down, prices are high and sticky, and the guy in the White House is certifiable. Yet GDP is bangin’. Please explain.

A: The first thing to remember is that GDP is a big, aggregate number. You can’t eat it. It doesn’t pay your rent. It doesn’t say anything about who’s gaining and who’s losing.

FTR, that’s not to disparage GDP growth. For lower- and middle-income living standards to consistently rise, we need real GDP to grow, but it is a necessary, not a sufficient, condition for broader well-being. Way back in the 1980s-early 90s, economists including myself were reading and writing about why poverty rates were sticky amidst growth and documenting rising productivity yet flat median earnings.

For rising GDP to feel good to regular folks, it’s got to reach them, and, while there’s not a lot of evidence yet to support this idea, I suspect it’s operative to some degree.

A few suggestive facts:

—Consumer-facing companies themselves have raised these concerns. A recent GS analysis pointed out that “investors have raised fresh concerns about the health of the lower-income consumer this earnings season…we find that the healthy aggregate trends mask divergences between companies that face lower- and higher-income consumers.” The figure on the left below shows “that sentiment around the consumer on earnings calls turned negative on net for retailers whose stores are generally located in lower-income zip codes…Additionally, the right panel…shows that nominal same store sales for that same group of companies have grown only 0.2% on average over the last year (vs. 2.5% for companies exposed to middle- and higher-income zip codes).”

—Slower mid- and low-end wage growth. The Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker shows that in recent years, low-wage growth had outpaced high-wage growth, but that’s recently flipped (though it’s still beating inflation).

Same for lower-paid jobs in hospitality vs. higher-end services. The lower-end wages were crushing it both in absolute and even more so in relative terms, but there’s now a small gap in the other direction.

The payroll survey gives us the average private wage and the wage for non-managers, which I’m calling mid-wage. Using employment and hours weights, you can thus back out the high-end wage (~top 20%), a moderately kosher statistical procedure (these are six-month moving avgs). For years, mid-wage was outpacing high-wage, but the latter has caught up.

Source: BLS, my calculations; 6-month moving avgs.

Evidence-wise, none of these are smoking inequality guns. But my guess is that part of what’s in play is that our above-average real GDP growth is not giving the rowboats the same lift as the yachts.

—Big biz up; small biz down. The WSJ had a powerful piece showing the diverging fates of small and bigger businesses:

It has been a good year for most of America’s biggest companies, with surging profits and enthusiasm for artificial intelligence propelling stocks to record highs. But for many small businesses, it has been just the opposite. At small businesses, which are unable to withstand economic headwinds as easily as their larger counterparts, years of high inflation, increasingly cautious consumers and tariffs are weighing on earnings and prompting cutbacks. Over the past six months, private firms with fewer than 50 workers have steadily shed jobs, according to payroll processor ADP, cutting 120,000 in November alone. Midsize and, especially, large firms have continued to add jobs.

The tariffs have been particularly tough on small biz’s that import, as they tend not to have the resources/inventories to wade through the chaos, much less to find new, cheaper supply chains. The job divergence, shown below, is really something (I’m never sure about ADP’s absolute levels, but these relative differences are likely ballpark).

This seems like another dimension of inequality, unevenness, as most businesses are small businesses. True, most people work for large biz and the biggies account for most of commerce, but I suspect the weakness we’re seeing for the little guys/gals and just as important, the divergence from the bigs, is a headwind for consumer confidence and economic security.

Anecdote not equal to data, but especially around the time when the tariffs went up, there were tons of stories about small firms whose business models were built on low-cost imports and that had little by way of capital buffers. Those interviews and stories betrayed a real sense of helplessness against Trump’s shock to global trade.

It all reminds me of this Jill Lapore line from a recent interview about how authoritarian gov’ts whack away at your “sense of possibility.” We feel like “we are characters in someone else’s story.” I suspect the pain a lot of small businesses are going through these days feels something like that, and that these sentiments help fuel the big, yellow gap in the figure above.

Q: Why didn’t you mention the stock market? Isn’t that a contributor to the big, yellow gap?

A: Yes, and it’s likely in play in the diverging consumer spending evidence from GS above, but stock market wealth is not part of GDP, so I wanted to give it its own Q&A.

Seems a good time to remember that about 90% of the value of the US stock market is held by the top 10%, compared to almost nothing for the bottom half (that said, I’ve long stressed that a majority of middle-class folks on the edge of retirement hold at least some securities, including equities, in their retirement accounts). In ‘25, the market cap of the S&P went up a buff $9.6 trillion. As noted, this is not included in GDP, but research shows a wealth effect—spending out of these gains, even when they’re “unrealized” (i.e., the appreciated stock is not sold for a capital gain)—of between 2-3 percent. In this case, that’s $240 billion in added spending, over a fifth of the $1.1 trillion increase in consumer spending this year (nominal).

Such spending is, of course, included in GDP and is probably another factor explaining the big, yellow gap.

Q: You’ve spent the whole year banging on about “affordability!” Isn’t that in the mix too?

A: Of course. As I showed in a recent post, once you control for the relatively high level of prices (that’s the price level, not the price growth rate, aka inflation), you can explain the gap between mostly positive economic variables and mostly negative economic vibes.

Tracking a couple of key prices efficiently tells the story. For the five years before the pandemic (2014-19), both grocery and electricity prices were essentially flat (the table shows cumulative increases). They then spiked 30 and 40 percent, respectively. That’s enough to downshift anyone’s vibes.

Before Heidi Shierholz correctly goes upside my head for leaving out the wage side of the affordability story—it’s not solely a price story, it’s also a wage and income story—the table also includes the mid-level wage (production, non-supervisory from the Establishment survey), deflated by the grocery price and the electricity price. IOW, this is how much peoples’ paychecks grew over these periods relative to these two key expenditures. While wages beat grocery prices, that race was a lot closer post-pandemic, and re electricity, paychecks have been falling behind.

To me, this little table says a lot about what’s making people unhappy re affordability, and that’s before we get to Trump and the Rs doubling, on average, health-coverage premium costs for 20+ million, starting in days.

Q: So basically, you’re saying the big, yellow gap in the first chart of this post comes down to inequality, including the high-end wealth effect, and affordability? That’s it? What about the job market, which you also been banging on about, especially the hiring freeze?

A: Yes, yes—that too. But I’ve written a ton about that, emphasizing the very low hiring rate, the rising unemployment rate (which I do not characterize as “historically low,” especially given Black workers’ 8.3% rate), slowing wage growth. For years—call them the Biden years if you like—one thing people didn’t have to worry about was the strength of the labor market, as labor demand solidly outpaced labor supply. But even as layoffs remain thankfully quiescent, such job security is fading.

Q: So, what’s your outlook for this problem? Do you think 2026 will bring more of the same? Will the yellow gap grow or shrink?

A: Well, there’s my baseline forecast and my concerned forecast. My bass baseline is for more of the same. There’s some upside risk from fiscal stimulus from the tax cuts, but should the stock market stumble—I predict that in ‘26, investors start betting against some of the slower AI ponies (see, eg, Oracle)—the wealth effect could take a hit. But my concerned forecast, to which I give some weight, say 35%, is that hiring stays frozen, stagflation persists such that wage growth slows and inflation stays sticky (ergo, slower real wage growth), and AI becomes more labor displacing.

This led me to recently write: “‘26 could be the year that growth catches up with vibes.” Of course, there are two ways that could happen: low vibes catch up to high growth, or high growth catches down to low vibes. I’m worried about the latter.

That’s more than enough for now, and I haven’t even gotten into the politics of all of the above, which are interesting and compelling, so more to come on that soon.

In the meantime: Happy New Year! See ya, 2025. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.