Here’s the WSJ Ed Board from Sat AM:

And that’s the WSJ editorial page, not exactly a leftie stronghold.

Here’s the NYT:

I’ve long argued you need a powerful electron microscope to see any evidence of a spine in Senate and House Republicans. They draw handsome paychecks for doing next to nothing other than bending themselves into pretzels to disavow their past positions, not to mention their oath to defend the Constitution. They have been truly shameful enablers, and almost every time you say “Trump did this horrible, unlawful thing,” it should be followed by “and the Congressional majority didn’t lift a finger to stop him.”

But this week, while I wouldn’t at all say the spell is broken, they’ve at least raised an eyebrow:

—R’s have complained about Trump and his DoJ setting up the $1.8bn slush fund for friends and supporters, including the J6 rioters, who were already pardoned and now stand to see taxpayer dollars funneled to them.

—Same with the ballroom. Trump said it would require no taxpayer support. He lied.

—Enough House Rs threatened to join the Ds on a War Powers Act to limit Trump’s power to unilaterally prosecute the war in Iran that Johnson pulled the vote. Democracy in action, folks. If they can’t win fair, they cheat.

As to why this alleged spine-awakening is occurring, back to the NYT:

The cracks in the president’s dominance over Senate Republicans stemmed from two main sources. First, Mr. Trump asked Republican lawmakers to take up politically unpopular issues in a midterm election year. At a time when gas prices are high, Americans are struggling to make ends meet. And as an unpopular war against Iran drags on, any Republican running for office will want to be seen as fighting for the American people, not bestowing lavish gifts upon the president and his associates, particularly ones who were convicted of crimes.

Second, Trump successfully backed two MAGAs candidates against sitting Senators—Cornyn and Cassidy—in their primaries. This too angered the old guard.

But does any of this matter, where “matter” means blocking the president from continuing to undermine the nation?

Let’s start with Trump’s recent primary wins (i.e., elections wherein he tells his supporters to oppose candidates who’ve wronged him in some way). This seems to stand in contrast to the above points. How can he be losing his grip on the party when he can successfully “primary” Rs who cross him? Isn’t that a key source of his power? Rs know that they challenge Trump at risk to their jobs. Note how Cassidy, in a profile in courage (that’s snark, btw; he only went there when it was risk-free), is just now standing up to Trump.

Jen Rubin argues convincingly that what we’re seeing here is that Trump is a big fish in a small MAGA pond. I’ve long argued that his hold on MAGA hasn’t slipped at all—they even forgive him the war and gas/grocery prices because in their minds, if Trump’s doing it, it must be done.

But primaries, especially highly partisan ones that bring out the MAGAs to elect questionable candidates like the “scandal-plagued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton,” are not general elections. And given how deeply and geographically pervasively the man is underwater (see figure below), nominating candidates in his image will turn off Independents and should help Democrats.

Of course, my electoral mantra in recent years is “if it can go wrong, it will,” so I’m still more than a bit shaken up by Trump’s hold on parts of the electorate. I also find it hard to get too excited by a few Rs grumbling about Trump’s most egregious and untethered actions, with the slush fund exhibit #1. The fact that most Rs seem fine with that BS tells you that this recent disturbance in the force only goes so far.

And, of course, that disturbance itself is born of Trump’s view that he doesn’t need Congress. He’s not running again (right??!!), and he appears to be moving fulltime and in full view into his grift operation. Oh, and he still controls the Supreme Court and hasn’t given up on the Federal Reserve.

So, here’s how I’d assess this moment in terms of what it means for those of us who desperately want to find a path back to democratic governance wherein the gov’t is a tool to help people vs. enrich the royal family. I worry, as I suspect you do too, that the polls are not accurate, but this is probably a time for a close shave with Occam’s razor, by which I mean we should probably believe Trump’s consistently negative polling.

He’s doing one unpopular, self-enriching thing after another, and he’s got us wedged into a deeply unpopular war that’s doing the one thing Americans want least: raising the cost of living. He literally said he “doesn’t think about Americans’ financial situation.”

And, boy, is that showing up in the sentiment indicators. Here’s UMich with an added line for the most recent observation for May, by far the lowest on record.

And if you worry that UMich is biased down, this negative Gallup result got a lot of deserved attention this week.

From this vantage point, the Rs qualms are a side show, a moderately welcomed one which may or may not last and won’t stop the Trump machine from continuing its plans to steamroll democracy to enrich itself and its allies.

But, as you’d expect given a level of incompetence that is at this point undeniable and increasingly showing up in polling, Trump and his party are in electoral trouble.

Now we just have to be sure to hold fair elections…