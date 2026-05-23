Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
10h

Oh, Jared, your posts are a balm, thank you! Someone has got the senses to say it out & clear: yes, MAGA is a small pond, and yes, Trump is a big fish in it, BUT Trump and his party are in electoral trouble. Thank God for that! Yes, that's a serious matter: the people of the US need to make sure there will be fair elections, because they will be your only way to fight and dethrone Trump dynasty 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻I'm pulling for you all from São Paulo Brazil 💓

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William Kremen's avatar
William Kremen
10h

Some Republicans went against $1.8bn for Trump and convicted criminals. Democrats still need to be constantly reminding people that Trump is a convicted criminal himself, especially when Republicans talk about going after fraud since Trump's 34 felony counts were for fraud. And Mike Johnson stops the vote on the slush fund. Another constant reminder needed - Even if some Republicans in congress vote against Trump, it doesn't matter if their party still has the majority in congress. Finally, I would not give Bill Cassidy any small profile in courage. He's a physician who voted to confirm RFK Jr. Unforgivable!

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