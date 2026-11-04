Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Collins's avatar
Dale Collins
3h

Jared, your quote from Rep. Jason Crow was spot-on. I encourage you to write in some detail about specific, targeted bills that Democrats could advance—measures that would command broad public support and meaningfully improve people’s lives. Trump might veto them, but advancing such legislation would give concrete shape to the Democratic agenda, force Republicans to go on record, and, if done well, significantly improve Democrats’ prospects in 2028.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Javaman's avatar
Javaman
3h

Once we have finished savoring this moment, we need to switch our thinking a bit. Beware. There’s danger lurking underneath this win for the Democrats.

We should recognize the seething undercurrent in our politics from the Trumpists. While Democrats celebrate and plan their next moves, the MAGA movement hasn't gone anywhere.

I worked my NC precinct all day yesterday, as I have for a dozen or so primaries and general elections. After that many, you learn to read people’s politics. Republicans who came to vote often dropped clues about how they see our political situation, and the vibe was barely contained fury.

So the Democrats won one. They have not won enough. Not yet.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture