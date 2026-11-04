Amazing. Just amazing. A tall, powerful blue wave just crashed on Trump and his Republican enablers. Even districts they redrew went D. Senate seats that have been out of reach for decades went D.

The “wave” terminology is apt, but it loses something, which is the human element—all the individual drops of water in the wave. A large majority of Americans from all walks of life, across the racial and ethnic spectrum, voted against a regime that shows no interest in listening to them about anything, that dismisses their basic economic concerns, that enriches itself at their expense (there’s early evidence that this messaging—tying corruption to cost-of-living—worked for Ds), and that abuses and even kills innocent Americans.

In that regard, this wave isn’t amazing. It’s predictable. In fact, the polls predicted it. I discounted them—overly so—but they were largely right. The most fundamental, foundational aspect of our democracy is precisely what just occurred. If the people are unhappy with their leaders, they can replace them.

And replace them they did. The magnitude of the swings was remarkable. Seats that went R+15 for Trump in ‘24, like KY-06, FL-14 (R+10), TX-23 (R+15), and FL-22 (R+10) “all went to Democrats, with an overall House popular vote margin likely in the range of D+12-14. The final size of the majority could take several days to settle—California races could take days to count—but a swing of this size is consistent with a majority of around 255 seats…” (GS).

It’s called accountability, and while many of us worried that the regime in power would block it from occurring—which they tried to do—the larger the wave, the harder it is to stop it. And as that sampling of numbers above reveals, this wave was that big.

What is amazing was that the corrupt Trump regime wasn’t able to stop the wave from forming and crashing. From aggressive redistricting to fomenting culture wars and divisive, racist divides, their usual tactics—their only tactics—massively failed them. As they’ve showed for two years running, Trump and the Rs don’t govern. They seek retribution, they punish their enemies, a list that includes formerly friendly trading partners and immigrants, they enrich themselves and their donors.

In this regard, one of the most powerful lessons from last night is that once you take these ugly powers away from them, they’ve got nothing left. Nothing. Zero. They’re no more consequential than a clump of algae in a reflecting pool.

The votes are still being counted, and there will be countless, interesting matters to dig into up here. I’m seeing that the CA billionaire's wealth tax (Prop 40) is behind by over 10 points, with 60% of the vote counted. You might think a tax exclusively on billionaires would sail through in that state, so if it goes down, it will be worth trying to understand why.

Finally for now, there’s this, from Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado D:

It’s really important that a takeaway is that we are being given an opportunity. That the message should not be, people are completely happy with the Democratic Party, that they think we’re crushing it, and we’re back. That’s not the message, The message is that people are suffering under Donald Trump, that he is a failed president and hasn’t delivered. They are open to giving Democrats a chance. And this is an opportunity that’s going to take us really focusing on showing that we deserve their support going forward.

He’s spot on, and what happens next in terms of policy, strategy, messaging, leadership, will inform the extent to which newly elected and incumbent Ds understand that they are being given a chance. As you might expect, I’ll have a lot to say about that, especially in the affordability space, which was one main reason that the wave broke as it did.

But today is a day to revel in the fact that democracy is alive and well. Yes, the Trump era isn’t over, and there’s a lot more damage he can do. But the Times has it right: the American electorate delivered unto him a “stunning rebuke.” He’s now the lamest of lame ducks, and that in itself is good for America.

Excellent work, American electorate. You stood up to this bully and his fawning enablers. It’s now up to those we elected to repair the damage to get started doing exactly that.