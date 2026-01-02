[A reader of my “hopes and concerns for ‘26” column yesterday asked, “what about the fiscal outlook?” Fair question, and I’m getting a post ready on that, probably for tomorrow. It ain’t pretty. But in the meantime, I was struck by what follows and am noodling on how much weight to give it.]

Here are four headlines (and lede ‘grafs) facing each other on pages A2-A3 of my morning paper (WSJ):

U.S. Slashes Proposed Duties on Pasta The U.S. has stepped back from imposing trade-killing duties on Italian pasta makers, meaning that Italian-made pasta will most likely continue to be available in U.S. stores. Trump Rolls Back Tariff Hike on Some Furniture President Trump delayed by a year tariff increases on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities, the latest move to walk back levies in the face of consumer frustration over high prices. Trump to Pull Guard from Three Cities President Trump said he would end the deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland, Ore.—Democratic-led cities that have been engaged in monthslong legal battles with the White House. [Trump’s] Colorado Water-Project Veto Draws Ire of Boebert President Trump’s surprise veto of a bill related to a Colorado water project sparked a sharply worded complaint from prominent MAGA lawmaker Rep. Lauren Boebert and charges of retaliation from members of both parties.

The unifying theme here is dialing back and pushing back on Trumpian initiatives. The question is how big a cumulative deal they are.

Months ago, Wall St. came up with the TACO trade—Trump Always Chickens Out on tariffs. Well, not always. The effective tariff rate, which one computes by dividing tariff revenues by goods imports is shown below. It’s up by a factor of four, from about 3 to about 12 percent.

But as the WSJ editorializes re the headlines above:

The retreat is another in a string of policy reversals to mute the tariff harm to American consumers. First was the carve-out from his punitive tariffs on Chinese goods for smartphones and other consumer electronics. Then came the relief on bananas, coffee, beef and many farm products. Behind the scenes at the Commerce Department, countless firms and industries are begging for their own exceptions.

The fact is that Trump is getting hammered on affordability issues, taking his economic approval rating to the lowest they’ve been (well <40% in some polls). Tariffs are a big reason for that portentous slide; home furnishings have gone from around zero inflation to 4.6% over the past year. He’s getting similarly whacked on immigration, an issue that’s always been a huge winner for him.

Re his putting the National Guard in places where most people, and most mayors, don’t want them to be, he’s lost this one in the courts, all the way up to SCOTUS. Like many of you, I’m sure, I’ve been waiting for him to ignore the high court, but at least in this case, and at least for now, he’s standing down.

Meanwhile, MAGA is engaged in internal fights, which is perhaps giving some diehard Trumpian allies in Congress, like Boebert, more spine to stand up to Trump in ways that have been exceedingly, and damagingly, rare.

Put it all together are one can draw different, highly provisional, conclusions.

One: The admin is having a bad few weeks, and nothing fundamental has changed. They’re still all in on limitless presidential power, bending if not breaking the rule-of-law, tariffing everything in sight (even with the exemptions, these goods still face higher tariffs), empowering ICE to terrorize immigrants, regardless of their status, endless graft, and so on.

Two: It’s a new year, the midterms are coming, and all signs suggest Trump and the Rs will get their butts kicked as non-MAGA Trump voters realize they’ve bet on the wrong pony, and the electorate, as in Nov ‘25, thermostatically tacks back to less radical candidates. The admin is finally realizing this and are dialing back their most egregious actions.

Time will tell, but I’d put a lot more weight on one. The guy has one mode. But I wouldn’t put zero weight on two.

What about you?