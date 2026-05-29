Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
12hEdited

Thanks for this Jared!!!! Ds have yet to come up with a set of solid policy proposals that appeal to a super-majority of voters and show how government can work towards a more perfect union. You named a good first one. Here's 9 more and I encourage readers to offer other suggestions for a list of the top ten policies at the intersection of good politics and good policy.

1. Raise the minimum wage.

2. Negotiate the prices of brand name prescription drugs for all Americans.

3. Eliminate the cap on Social Security wages subject to payroll taxes.

4. Reinstate the enhanced subsidies for Obamacare.

5. Eliminate pre-authorization for medical care. (By standardizing criteria for all payers.)

6. Close the carried interest loophole.

7. End the step-up basis loophole.

8. Eliminate penalties for signing up late for Medicare.

9. Tax income from investment the same as wages from work. (A Ronald Reagan policy.)

10. End partisan gerrymandering.

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
13h

Yay! 😉👍🏻🎊🎉

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