Daniel Luria
8h

And look at page 116 of the House bill. It blocks courts from enforcing contempt findings!

Joel Peskoff
8h

Reporters who wrote stories titled ‘Trump vows to protect Medicaid’ or ‘Trump considers taxing the rich’ in the past few weeks should seriously reconsider whether their job is journalism or stenography.

