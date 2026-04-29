Well, Fed Chair Jerome “Jay” Powell’s final post-meeting press conference wrapped up a bit ago. There was some interesting monetary policy which I’ll get to in a bit, but the big news, especially since we all expected the Fed to hold interest rates steady (as they did), was that, contrary to tradition, Powell will not resign from the Fed on May 15th, when his term as chair ends. Though no Fed chair has done so in almost 80 years, assuming Trump’s nominee Kevin Warsh gets confirmed (a very safe assumption), Powell will move from the chair to the board.

In his words (my bold added):

I welcomed the announcement last Friday by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia that she had closed the criminal investigation. She also noted, however, that she would not hesitate to restart the investigation. Over the weekend, the Department of Justice provided assurances that they will not reopen the investigation unless there is a criminal referral from the Fed’s Inspector General. And, absent that referral, if they do appeal the recent court decision, they would not seek as part of that appeal to restart the investigation or send new subpoenas. I have said that I will not leave the Board until this investigation is well and truly over, with transparency and finality, and I stand by that. I am encouraged by recent developments, and I am watching the remaining steps in this process carefully. My decisions on these matters will continue to be guided entirely by what I believe is in the best interest of the institution and the people we serve. After my term as Chair ends on May 15, I will continue to serve as a governor for a period of time, to be determined. I plan to keep a low profile as a governor. There is only ever one Chair of the Federal Reserve Board. When Kevin Warsh is confirmed and sworn, he will be that Chair. Once sworn in as Board Chair, his new colleagues will elect him to chair the FOMC as well.

Powell is saying, in so many words, that he’s done playing games with these people. Ending the (completely phony) inquiry means ending the inquiry, no maybes, no “we might get another run at you, Jay.”

Colby Smith at the NYT reports that Ms. Pirro, the U.S. attorney for DC that is doing Trump’s dirty work on this, “has said she would “not hesitate” to reopen the investigation if needed after referring the matter to the Fed’s internal watchdog…Ms. Pirro also still wields the power to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that previously quashed the subpoenas issued to the central bank as part of the investigation.”

Powell sees what they’re doing to Comey. He knows that the reason former AG Pam Bondi got the boot was because she was insufficiently aggressive in going after Trump’s enemies. In his statement above and in his presser, he was clear that he’s staying on until Trump and Pirro truly cease and desist.

He’s also sensitive to the issue I raised in my earlier post about having one Fed chair at a time. My read is that his decision is motivated by the need to protect the Fed from Trumpian abuses, not from Warshian linkages to Trump.

On that front—Fed independence, or as Powell repeatedly framed it today: “conducting monetary policy without considering political factors”—let’s turn to the vote today to hold the rate where it is at 3.5-3.75% (figure below plots the middle of the target range). There were, for the first time since 1992, four dissents.

Gov. Miran consistently dissents. He’s there to do Trump’s bidding, and has thus been unwilling to shift into the prevailing wait-and-see mode. But the other three were different and new.

Their dissent was more hawkish than dovish. They wanted to change the following language in the FOMC statement: “In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

I grant you, this is inside baseball, but because the Fed was cutting rates before it paused, the phrase “additional adjustments” means the next cut. Take out “additional” and the statement moves from a cutting bias to a neutral bias, which is where the three dissenters wanted to take it. To be clear, that doesn’t mean they think the next move should be a rate hike, just that it could go either way, depending upon “incoming data, etc…”

I’m with them. Cascading shocks—pandemic, Russia/Ukraine, tariffs, Iran and shutdown of the SoH—have contributed to inflation being stuck closer to 3% than 2%. The Fed’s general practice is to look through shocks, but that’s a lot harder to justify if elevation remains as elevated as it has been. It was notable that today’s statement said “inflation is elevated,” whereas prior statements had said “inflation is somewhat elevated.”

But my broader point today is one I tweeted right when the statement came out, and before the presser (so before I knew Jay’s choice).

And the committee becomes more independent with Powell and absent Miran, who will need to resign to make room for Warsh.

Will Warsh do Trump’s bidding? We can’t yet know. His testimony was awful in that regard, but he was arguably saying what he needed to say to get the job. When asked about Warsh’s independence, Powell responded, “…he testified very strongly to that effect in his hearing [boy, that wasn’t my take—JB] and I'll take him at his word.”

We all hope that’s right and I’m open minded. You can never know the extent to which people will rise to a unique challenge like this until you see them in action. But the FOMC—the committee that sets rates—is in a good place, and my strong prior is that should Warsh try to bring Trump into the room, he will not succeed.