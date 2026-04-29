Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
9h

YAY! 🥳🎉🎉🎉👍🏻

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Carol Ann's avatar
Carol Ann
9h

Glad he's staying - he's a serious, reasonable Fed member.

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