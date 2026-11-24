Given the chance, Trump will always choose to juice today’s stock market.

We learned yesterday morning that following “input from senior levels of the United States government”—direct intervention by Trump to Nvidia’s board—the company reinstated Jensen Huang to CEO. The NASDAQ followed with its strongest opening on record (in point terms) and Nvidia’s stock opened up by about a third.

By the end of the day, the companies market cap was up about $1 trillion, after falling half-a-trillion on Friday. The stock’s wild ride is shown below.

I’ve got thoughts. There are many reasons to be deeply uncomfortable with this move, including gov’t intervention in the board room of a private company (ftr, the Trump admin and his R enablers are far more socialistic, if not communistic, when it comes to messing with markets, than Ds ever were), choosing a market spike over national security, and giving what increasingly looks like a bubble in a key sector some extra air.

I’ll elaborate briefly, but what I see here is the last gasp of an increasingly irrelevant president and his now-feckless regime. Trump, Vance, Rubio, Lutnick, Bessent, and the Rs that accommodate them have been thoroughly rejected by the electorate. They’ve been in over their heads since day one, and it shows in the extent to which they’ve broken everything they’ve touched, from the immigration system to foreign relations/nat’l security to climate to putting up AI guardrails to economic affordability.

Most Americans are done with them, and yet they still have two years in office, though they will now be at least somewhat checked by the incoming D Congress. Of course, they can still do damage—it’s more accurate to speak of last gasps, plural. But they’ve been repudiated and they know it.

What they can do—what Trump, in particular, can do—is manipulate the stock market. It’s always been his favorite indicator, in no small part because he can move it. He can’t move the unemployment rate, the GDP, and the price index (actually, he’s shown he can move the latter up, with tariffs and the war). With the new Congress, he’s about to enter a political dynamic sans his accommodating R majority, further crimping his degrees of freedom.

Sorry to wax psychological, but I’ll keep it brief. For narcissists (you’ve seen this, right?), this lack of control is fatal. They must be able to bend reality to defend their false image of superiority. That’s why affordability turned out to be kryptonite for Trump—when it comes to prices, even MAGAs know which way is up. At this point, Trump’s got one dial to turn in this regard, and that’s the stock market.

Just listen to his response when reached by a couple of NYT reporters later in the day yesterday: “Did I do a good job?…I’ve never seen anything quite like it, actually. The stock is up.” It’s almost sad.

It’s also consequential. As readers know, I’m here for the people’s econ. What does this mean, if anything, for jobs, prices, wages, living standards?

First, as noted yesterday in a post with Ryan Cummings, at the end of last week tech stocks had deflated to a point where bubble talk was proliferating. Our analysis, familiar to our readers, leans into bubble deflation, though, as usual, we underscored all the requisite uncertainties, including whether the pre-reinstatement selloffs in the sector represent air-pockets or harbingers of broader problems, including those that could spillover into the macroeconomy.

Huang’s reinstatement doesn’t change that. There are, in fact, at least two ways it could make the bubble problem worse. First, I wondered if Huang’s ouster might presage a winddown in the “bank of NVDA,” a key source of circular financing associated with bubble calls (wherein Nvidia lends to companies that buy its chips). As Huang’s been deeply committed to such financing, his return makes that winddown less likely.

Second, perhaps Huang’s zeal to sell chips to China will be dampened by the episode, and, especially when the cavalry Ds get here, maybe we’ll see Congress’s move toward export controls gain momentum. But in the meantime, especially with “senior levels” of gov’t officials—i.e., the Orange One—pushing the other way to juice the market, it’s unclear whether the flow of high-end chips to China will slow or stop. The bubble relevance of this is that China’s powerful and much cheaper models exacerbate a key bubble threat for American AI firms: the gap between their spending and their revenues will be exacerbated by cheaper, Chinese competition.

Next, there’s the obvious message this move sends to other countries, firms, and even just regular folks. As a Biden tech policy expert Aaron Bartnik told the NYT: “…the message they are sending both to other American companies and to our adversaries is that national security can be ignored at the right share price.”

In terms of “industrial policy”—the gov’t’s intervention into private commerce—this isn’t just picking a winning firm (vs. investing in an industry or narrow sector), it’s picking one guy to run that firm. If you think it’s not credible that one person could embody that much value (note market swings shown above), you’re right. This is “irrational exuberance” in action, with investors far over their skis, a characteristic of bubble financing.

Let me be clear: Huang is an important value creator and there are a lot of portfolios, many of which are held by regular folks, retirees, 401(k)’s, etc. that got a big jolt yesterday. But if we’re right, and we’re far from alone, about AI financing—and that’s an “if”—what inflates will deflate. And, depending on how large the negative wealth effect is from that deflation, and even more so, if it comes with a financial contagion that infects the broad market, including creditors lending to the hyperscalers and labs, the negative spillovers into the broader economy could be consequential.

This, to me, is the key lesson of this deeply weird episode. For Trump, the future is the next few hours. He has zero ability to see around corners, to plan out strategies, to plot a few moves ahead. The one-night, made-for-TV Venezuela operation makes sense to him. The Iran quagmire does not.

In that world, if you can juice the stock market, you do so. If that proves short-lived, so what? You can juice it again tomorrow.

I just can’t see how that ends well.