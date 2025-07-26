Let’s talk briefly about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who not only was part of one of this week’s weirdest pictures—Trump and Powell wearing hardhats at a construction site wasn’t on my dance card—but fact-checked our fact-impaired president in real time.

When Trump claimed that the Fed’s renovation project was costing $600 million more than has been reported ($3.1bn vs. $2.5bn), Powell questioned the president’s higher number. Trump then showed him a document…

The Fed chair then took the document, looked at it and said the additional costs the president was citing had been for a separate building whose construction was completed five years ago. Trump then appeared more conciliatory as reporters shouted questions.

My point here is not that Trump can be forced to back down if confronted with the actual facts. He and his minions are far too ensconced in their alt reality for that to regularly occur.

It’s more a simple appreciation of Powell’s actions. First, he knows the relevant facts and was able to simply explain Trump’s mistake. Second, he wasn’t cowed by the “emperor’s new clothes.” I’m sure there are those who would have stood there agreeing the 3+2=9 to avoid Trumpian wrath, but he just respectfully corrected him.

Third, the root of what Powell is doing is protecting one the most important economic institutions in the world. As I said to CNN earlier this week:

“He’s putting the integrity of the institution above himself…If I were a 72-year-old guy who’s getting verbally abused by the president on a daily basis, retirement would look pretty good. But I really believe that Powell is engaged in protecting the institution.”

I’m not saying Powell’s being totally selfless. Being the world’s chief economist has its own gravitational pull; it’s not a post many would voluntarily step down from. But he’s been at it for over a decade, his term ends next May anyway, and I’m suspect he’s entertained leaving early. But I’ll bet that he quickly judged doing so would harm the independence of the central bank, cede power to the executive, and ultimately lead to far worse economic outcomes than would otherwise prevail.

It’s also easy to forget, amidst all this yelling, that this Fed helped guide the economy to a soft landing, as inflation fell sharply without the recession that many predicted.

All’s I’m saying is that at a moment where most of our prominent leaders are just downright awful, it’s a remarkable contrast to see a normal, ethical, well-informed, fact-driven, dedicated public servant in action.