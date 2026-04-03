Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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beckya57's avatar
beckya57
3d

I’m wondering if healthcare will stop being a job producer as the OBBB cuts start hitting the sector? I’ve read that a total collapse of rural healthcare in particular is possible. Your thoughts?

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Jim Jubak
3d

This is what a low hire/no fire jobs market looks like in today’s March job report. The hiring rate in February sunk to a low last reached in 2020. Surveys by the National Federation of Independent Business have shown that only 12% plan to add jobs in the next three months.

Consistent with that frozen picture, average hourly earnings grew only 3.5 percent in March from a year ago, the slowest pace since 2021 and only slightly faster than inflation.

At the same time, layoffs have remained extremely low, as companies have sought to retain talent rather than let people go only to rehire them later. The average workweek shortened to 34.2 hours, indicating that employers are cutting hours rather than head count.

The typical person switching jobs now sees wage growth of 4.4%, down from 7.7% three years ago, according to the Atlanta Fed.

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