Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
1h

If President Harris called you in on a one on one meeting in your new role as Fed chairman and asked for advice what would you tell her?

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Han, Soobin's avatar
Han, Soobin
1h

As someone aspiring to become an economist, I often read your analysis and always find it incredibly insightful. I learn so much about the U.S. economy from your writing. Great work, as always! 👍🏻

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