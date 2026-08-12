Inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose right in line with expectations last month, up 0.1% for the month and 3.4% on a yearly basis. Core inflation rose 0.2% monthly and 2.5% yearly, with both numbers again aligned with what markets expected. Relative to June’s data, which was significantly depressed by falling energy prices, monthly inflation picked up some, but the yearly rate ticked down a tenth from June’s 3.5% rate.

Gas prices have been particularly spiky. They shot up the month after the war started (March ‘26) by 21%, were down 9.7% in June and down again by a lesser 2.9% in July. Thus far in August, the gas price is 5% up from the same period in July. At this point, few ships appear to be transiting the Strait, meaning this price component should continue to be volatile.

The heavily-weighted shelter component helped hold the index down in July, rising just 0.1%, though this was driven mostly by a 2.8% monthly decline in lodging (shelter away from home); the more direct housing components—rent or owners’ equivalent rent—were both up 0.3%. Still, the fact that shelter inflation is mostly back to its pre-pandemic rate is helping to keep the CPI in a familiar range.

Taking shelter out of the picture, along with volatile food and energy, gives a good picture of the rest of the index, which has been steadily bumping around at about 2%, not a heavy source of pressure, though still above its pre-pandemic pace.

Groceries ticked down a tenth in July driven by a 0.7% decline in the meats, poultry, fish, and eggs index. Fruit and vegetable prices ticked down slightly, while understandably tanking demand for lettuce (Cyclospora!) pushed its price down by 16.4%.

While recent pressures to US price indices can be traced to the war, and before that to tariffs, the AI boom is also in the mix. The cost of the “picks and shovels”—here, shown as computer software and accessories—is up about 22% on a yearly basis as demand for these goods outpaces their supplies.

Finally, recall from jobs day my emphasis on slowing nominal wage growth, up 3.2% over the year. With today’s data we can look at real earnings, in this case, the yearly percent change in middle- and low-wage workers’ real hourly pay. Since the war began, it has tanked from up around 1% yearly, to slightly below zero, meaning deteriorating buying power of workers’ paychecks. It’s an important and stark reminder that the affordability crunch has two sides. Prices have been easing a bit, though inflation is still above the Fed’s target. But slowing wage growth has not, at least in recent months, kept up with even this slower price pace.

The Fed And Today’s CPI Report

Though the Fed pays more attention to the PCE price index—out at the end of the month—the CPI does not go unnoticed, and the members of the interest-rate setting committee are closely scrutinizing all inflation prints these days (most of the PCE components come from the CPI, though with different weights, most notably housing, which gets about half the weight in the PCE that it does in the CPI). Their fundamental question is how confident can they be that inflation will eventually drift back down to our 2% target (on the PCE; the CPI runs a bit warmer), given the 5+ years inflation has been above that target? For many on the Fed, that confidence is running out, which is why three voting members of the committee dissented from the July vote to hold rate; they wanted to raise. Others are explicitly sitting on the fence.

Which way will this report push them?

FOMC members aren’t typically moved by any one report—and if they were, it would be the PCE, not the CPI—but the general impression among close Fed watchers was the monthly core rate 0.2% (0.22%) in today’s report would sustain the ongoing rate pause, while anything north of that would significantly raise the likelihood of a rate hike. In fact, the market odds of a hike came down post-CPI report from 48% to 36%.

That sounds about right to me, though if the PCE comes in hotter than expected, that probability will sharply rise. But it’s important to remember that the “reaction functions” of the Fed’s rate setters are not so carefully calibrated that a monthly reading of 0.22% moves them firmly in a different direction than one of, e.g., 0.26% (rounding to 0.3%). They will recognize that this report came in as expected, but it will not give them anywhere near enough solace to heavily discount the fact that inflation has been over their target for over five years.