Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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J. David Cox's avatar
J. David Cox
16h

Educators are disappearing a smidge faster than others? 'Merica, the one place you cannot afford to lose (MORE!!!) is education. Half the US, it has been said, is functionally illiterate and, if that is hyperbole, then they sure as hell don't read even if they can!

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ADIL SAYEED's avatar
ADIL SAYEED
17h

Excellent analysis from Dr. Bernstein, as always.

It's good to see a smaller gap between the household labor force (HLFS) and payroll surveys in this latest report: -87,000 monthly job loss in HLFS vs. -23,000 payroll jobs. But, using the 3-month average as Dr. Bernstein often recommends to smooth out volatility in the monthly surveys: HLFS jobs down -148,000/month vs. payroll jobs up +20,000. The two surveys have told different stories in most monthly reports this year. I expect that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is monitoring this issue. If the survey data differences continue, BLS should provide their best explanation.

Good coverage at NYT website this morning. Ben Casselman points out that this is the 58th consecutive month with the unemployment rate at or below 4.5% -- longest streak on record. (Not sure if he's including missing October 2025 data point, due to government shutdown, as part of that streak.) Demonstrates long period of labor market stability since 2020 covid recession. Dr. Bernstein deserves credit for putting in place framework for lasting economic recovery when he worked for President Biden.

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