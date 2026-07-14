Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
9hEdited

On:

"Finally, no, no, no! I don’t think anyone’s cooking the books."

This issue has come up, slightly and not without some merit (as we have had delayed data, and gross deception based on the data) in the ACA coverage stuff.

(JB does not specialize in the stuff, and how can he, because economics covers, and is affected by everything? JB did an OK job on the ACA a few posts ago, but he had a number of us specialists going "He's no Jonathan Gruber!")

Alas, in obscure places, say ( https://charlesgaba.substack.com/p/in-which-the-trump-regime-actually/comment/290695879 ), we think we may have worked out that, generally, with the data:

a) It is illegal to actually make up, or falsify, objective hard numbers

b) In is not illegal at all to delay it (say until after the midterms)

c) It is not illegal at all to distort the meaning of objective hard numbers wildly, even by people inside the government agency

d) If the illegal falsification does occur, say at the instruction of Dr. Oz, then besides whatever legal consequences, there is public opinion, and there would be the credible threat that actuaries inside CMS, who we know have at least one reporter's phone number, would get Dr. Oz taken down so quickly and forcefully that both Oprah and Dr. Phil would be taken down with him.

e) It is, in general, not illegal at all for politicians to like wildly in the country, and there are generally no consequences--even civil penalties--in such cases, with certain exceptions. (I think I have that figured out from reading this recent book "Liar's Kingdom: How to Stop Trump's Deceit and Save America", which, my assessment of ( https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/recent-book-liars-kingdom-by-andrew ) is that the proposals in the book will be terribly insufficient to handle the current predicament.

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Stephen's avatar
Stephen
5h

Thank you for showing the bigger picture. I beleive most of the public cannot sort out statistics to find significance things to make decisions on, but I am confident that more and more see the trend in their pocketbook. Our govt seems to be gambling away our future, our $, and our very lives.

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