June CPI Comes In Much Cooler Than Expected
Mostly energy, but not just that. Core inflation was flat in June, which will dampen calls for rate hikes. But new hostilities in the Strait could make this a one-off.
No time this AM, so just a few facts/thoughts.
The Consumer Price Index fell an historically large 0.4% last month, the biggest decline in the monthly index since April of 2020, when pandemic deflation was taking hold. The yearly increase fell sharply from last month’s 4.2% to 3.5%. As the table shows below, these rates came in significantly lower than expected. Lower energy costs due to the June drop in oil played an important role in monthly decline, though oil is up sharply this month as hostilities have resumed.
The core rates—closely watched by the Fed—also surprised to the downside. Monthly core inflation was flat (-0.02%) and yearly was up 2.6%, both 0.2 tenths below expectations. These readings have Fed significance, discussed below.
The retail gas price was down 9.7% in June after rising 7% in May. The yearly measure is still ~27% above its year ago level. The AAA gas price was $3.86 this AM, up from $3.79 a week ago, and tanker transit through the SoH is back to a trickle. IOW, this source of inflationary pressure took a welcome breather in June but will be back in July.
Still, many other categories were soft:
—Housing, which accounts for about a third of the index, rose a low 0.1% for the overall shelter index and also 0.1% for rent. On a yearly basis, both measures are cruising at around pre-pandemic rates, which will help keep the overall index in check.
—Groceries were up 0.2% in June coming off 0.1% in May—pretty low rates. On a yearly basis, however, grocery inflation has been 2.7% percent for the past two months, and has trended up since Trump’s tariffs took effect. Beef prices continue to pressure shoppers’ wallets, up 1.8% for the months and 12.4% for the year.
—Core goods, used cars, apparel, medical services, transportation, all fell on a monthly basis.
—Core services, a series I track closely (because the Fed does, and because it has been a pressure source for a while now), fell 0.2%,
—AI price pressures continue to push up software, up 2.3% in June and just under 18% for the year.
—With the negative inflation print, real wages for June bounced back to a strong 0.8%, the largest monthly jump since the pandemic wage spikes. On a yearly basis, real wage growth was flat (+0.1%) after declining for the past few months.
Bottom Line: You know my methods, Watson. One month does not a new trend make, and some of this is bounce-back from elevated rates in prior months. Even with the soft June surprise, the CPI is still above its pre-war trend (see figure; trend based on Jan23-Feb26). Energy bleeds into a lot of these sub-categories, and the re-shutting down of SoH as we speak bodes ill in that regard. But, at least at first blush, the report does suggest something important: were the President to stop making things worse, we could very likely have lower inflation and lower interest rates.
The Fed staff and FOMC members are particularly careful to not over-interpret one noisy month, and they’re closely watching the Gulf. But this takes pressure off the case for a rate hike in their late July meeting, for sure.
Finally, no, no, no! I don’t think anyone’s cooking the books.
Gotta run!
On:
"Finally, no, no, no! I don’t think anyone’s cooking the books."
This issue has come up, slightly and not without some merit (as we have had delayed data, and gross deception based on the data) in the ACA coverage stuff.
(JB does not specialize in the stuff, and how can he, because economics covers, and is affected by everything? JB did an OK job on the ACA a few posts ago, but he had a number of us specialists going "He's no Jonathan Gruber!")
Alas, in obscure places, say ( https://charlesgaba.substack.com/p/in-which-the-trump-regime-actually/comment/290695879 ), we think we may have worked out that, generally, with the data:
a) It is illegal to actually make up, or falsify, objective hard numbers
b) In is not illegal at all to delay it (say until after the midterms)
c) It is not illegal at all to distort the meaning of objective hard numbers wildly, even by people inside the government agency
d) If the illegal falsification does occur, say at the instruction of Dr. Oz, then besides whatever legal consequences, there is public opinion, and there would be the credible threat that actuaries inside CMS, who we know have at least one reporter's phone number, would get Dr. Oz taken down so quickly and forcefully that both Oprah and Dr. Phil would be taken down with him.
e) It is, in general, not illegal at all for politicians to like wildly in the country, and there are generally no consequences--even civil penalties--in such cases, with certain exceptions. (I think I have that figured out from reading this recent book "Liar's Kingdom: How to Stop Trump's Deceit and Save America", which, my assessment of ( https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/recent-book-liars-kingdom-by-andrew ) is that the proposals in the book will be terribly insufficient to handle the current predicament.
Thank you for showing the bigger picture. I beleive most of the public cannot sort out statistics to find significance things to make decisions on, but I am confident that more and more see the trend in their pocketbook. Our govt seems to be gambling away our future, our $, and our very lives.