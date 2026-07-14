No time this AM, so just a few facts/thoughts.

The Consumer Price Index fell an historically large 0.4% last month, the biggest decline in the monthly index since April of 2020, when pandemic deflation was taking hold. The yearly increase fell sharply from last month’s 4.2% to 3.5%. As the table shows below, these rates came in significantly lower than expected. Lower energy costs due to the June drop in oil played an important role in monthly decline, though oil is up sharply this month as hostilities have resumed.

The core rates—closely watched by the Fed—also surprised to the downside. Monthly core inflation was flat (-0.02%) and yearly was up 2.6%, both 0.2 tenths below expectations. These readings have Fed significance, discussed below.

The retail gas price was down 9.7% in June after rising 7% in May. The yearly measure is still ~27% above its year ago level. The AAA gas price was $3.86 this AM, up from $3.79 a week ago, and tanker transit through the SoH is back to a trickle. IOW, this source of inflationary pressure took a welcome breather in June but will be back in July.

Still, many other categories were soft:

—Housing, which accounts for about a third of the index, rose a low 0.1% for the overall shelter index and also 0.1% for rent. On a yearly basis, both measures are cruising at around pre-pandemic rates, which will help keep the overall index in check.

—Groceries were up 0.2% in June coming off 0.1% in May—pretty low rates. On a yearly basis, however, grocery inflation has been 2.7% percent for the past two months, and has trended up since Trump’s tariffs took effect. Beef prices continue to pressure shoppers’ wallets, up 1.8% for the months and 12.4% for the year.

—Core goods, used cars, apparel, medical services, transportation, all fell on a monthly basis.

—Core services, a series I track closely (because the Fed does, and because it has been a pressure source for a while now), fell 0.2%,

—AI price pressures continue to push up software, up 2.3% in June and just under 18% for the year.

—With the negative inflation print, real wages for June bounced back to a strong 0.8%, the largest monthly jump since the pandemic wage spikes. On a yearly basis, real wage growth was flat (+0.1%) after declining for the past few months.

Bottom Line: You know my methods, Watson. One month does not a new trend make, and some of this is bounce-back from elevated rates in prior months. Even with the soft June surprise, the CPI is still above its pre-war trend (see figure; trend based on Jan23-Feb26). Energy bleeds into a lot of these sub-categories, and the re-shutting down of SoH as we speak bodes ill in that regard. But, at least at first blush, the report does suggest something important: were the President to stop making things worse, we could very likely have lower inflation and lower interest rates.

The Fed staff and FOMC members are particularly careful to not over-interpret one noisy month, and they’re closely watching the Gulf. But this takes pressure off the case for a rate hike in their late July meeting, for sure.

Finally, no, no, no! I don’t think anyone’s cooking the books.

Gotta run!