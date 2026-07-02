Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
5h

Tossing down now, (part of my "Reporting From the Field" series of comments, I guess) a propaganda-affordability-midterms-related item, that has just popped into my email inbox from my online Social Security account:

"Social Security Administration

Making Life More Affordable for America's Seniors

This weekend, America celebrates its 250th birthday. For over 90 of those years, Social Security has provided financial freedom for America's seniors. President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration are not only protecting Social Security, but we are providing meaningful and immediate relief to older Americans who have spent decades contributing to our nation's economy.

Just last year, on July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. This historic legislation included a tax cut that allows Americans 65 and older to keep more of their hard-earned Social Security benefits. Thanks to President Trump, over 35 million American seniors received an average of $7,500 in relief this tax season.

If you did not take advantage of the President's signature tax cut for seniors, I encourage you to review eligibility requirements through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website for next year's tax filing season.

Under the leadership of President Trump, we are protecting and strengthening Social Security while providing world-class customer service:

In SSA field offices, we've reduced wait times by 30 percent;

On the phone, we've answered calls 75 percent faster;

We're meeting the needs of seniors in the digital age with 24/7 access to online my Social Security accounts;

We've increased the number of personal my Social Security accounts to over 100 million users and have processed over 100 million more transactions this year;

For disability claimants, we have reduced processing times by 25 percent; and

Our efforts to prioritize efficiency, streamline our processes, and decrease wait times are saving Americans time while delivering the highest quality service.

Put simply, America's seniors are winning! I'm honored to be in your service.

Happy 250th birthday, America!

Frank J. Bisignano

Commissioner

Social Security Administration"

--

I get this kind of stuff also from Medicare.

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ADIL SAYEED's avatar
ADIL SAYEED
5m

Household Labor Force (HLF) and Payroll surveys still painting slightly different pictures. As Dr. Bernstein says, “payroll job gains look good” even if a bit “weaker-than-expected”. Payroll job growth OK over 1st 6 months of this year. But, in HLFS, both employment and total labor force down by significant amounts since January – both down in -1% range. HLFS employment down in 4 out of last 5 months. In theory, HLFS could be picking up more people leaving self-employment to stay home, but hard to believe self-employment is the entire explanation of the gap between the 2 surveys. Unusually large drop in June in LF participation rate of 25-34 year-olds. I don’t mean to place too much emphasis on any single demographic sub-group in a single monthly survey. But, if HLF and payroll surveys do not get closer together, there will be more doubts about the quality of the Bureau of Labor Statistics survey data and BLS may have to put their household survey under the microscope.

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