June Employment Report: Softer Than Expected Both on Jobs and the Labor Force
That tick down in unemployment happened for the wrong reason. But one month does not a new trend make and the US job market remains intact.
[Welcome to a rare Thursday edition of the US employment report, a day early due to our big birthday on Saturday!]
Payrolls rose 57,000 last month, about half of what was expected, and the prior two months of job gains were revised down by 74,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2% but wholly due to a large decline in the labor force, i.e., fewer people looking for work vs. more people getting jobs. It is important to remember, however, that these labor force numbers are very jumpy such that the signal from one month’s data is weak.
I’ll go through the details, but BLUF: the weaker-than-expected payroll number, negative revisions, and fall in LFPR all suggest a softer labor market than we saw in earlier reports, but the underlying trends remain intact, at least for now. Over the past three months, average payroll gains were 111k per month, a good number that’s in the ballpark of “breakeven,” if not above it, meaning what’s needed to keep the unemployment rate from trending up. The pullback in the labor force is a concerning signal, but we’ll need more than a month to get nervous about that. My intuition, based largely on the wage discussion below, is that this doesn’t feel like a full-employment labor market, where strong employer demand relative to labor supply is providing workers with noticeably more bargaining clout. Instead, the job market remains relatively tight, though less so than in recent years.
Okay, let’s get under the hood:
—The unemployment rate fell from 4.30% to 4.19%, but that was due to large declines in both employment (in the Household Survey) and the labor force. In such cases, lower unemployment weirdly signals a weaker, not stronger, labor market. As noted, however, these are volatile indicators.
—If you want something to get a touch more nervous about—though the one-month caveat applies here too—look at the employment rate for “prime-age” workers. It’s been bouncing around its local ceiling of just below 81% but ticked down to about 80% in June, due to the large (-500k) job loss in the HH survey. This jobs count, however, is a lot noisier than the payroll one, meaning there’s a good chance the prime-age EPOP bounces back next month.
—I’ve been scrutinizing wage gains of late, as the yearly growth rate of the nominal wage has slowed as seen in the figure below. It was 3.5% in June, down from 3.9% a year ago. Meanwhile, war-induced inflation has spiked up above nominal wage growth, meaning real wage losses. Is that likely to persist in June (the June CPI is still a few months out)?
The retail gas price is, of course, a key variable here, both for inflation and for consumer sentiment, as people are highly sensitive to this highly visible price. This morning, AAA reports the national average of $3.84/gal, down from $4.56 at the peak of the Iran-war-induced price spike. That’s a notable decline which will pull inflation down some, but it’s still well above the pre-war price of about $3/gal.
The Cleveland Fed’s forecast for the June CPI, yr/yr, is 3.9%, which would be down from May’s 4.2% rate, but still faster than wage growth. If that’s right, it would make June the third month in a row of yr/yr real wage losses.
—The federal gov’t sector appears to have stabilized in recent months, but is down over 300,000 from its pre-DOGE peak.
—Private service jobs were up solidly in June—39,000—though leisure and hospitality (hotels, restaurants) were down, against some expectations that World Cup activity would boost jobs in that sector. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that number revised up as better data roll in.
—Manufacturing was flat in June (up 3k) and appears to have hit a floor for now, down 300,000 jobs from its peak in mid-’22.
I gave you the bottom line above. It’s definitely not a bad report—given the noise in these monthly reports, one should resist the temptation of making too big a deal re the miss on expectations. In fact, payroll job gains look good relative to “breakeven.” But there are concerning signs, including the tick-down in prime-age employment rate and more so, because it’s more of a trend, the fact that wage growth, in the mid-3s, is lower than it should be given productivity and relatively low unemployment. Wage growth is also behind inflation, though that’s hopefully temporary due to Trump’s reckless, feckless adventure in the Strait of Hormuz.
Tossing down now, (part of my "Reporting From the Field" series of comments, I guess) a propaganda-affordability-midterms-related item, that has just popped into my email inbox from my online Social Security account:
"Social Security Administration
Making Life More Affordable for America's Seniors
This weekend, America celebrates its 250th birthday. For over 90 of those years, Social Security has provided financial freedom for America's seniors. President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration are not only protecting Social Security, but we are providing meaningful and immediate relief to older Americans who have spent decades contributing to our nation's economy.
Just last year, on July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. This historic legislation included a tax cut that allows Americans 65 and older to keep more of their hard-earned Social Security benefits. Thanks to President Trump, over 35 million American seniors received an average of $7,500 in relief this tax season.
If you did not take advantage of the President's signature tax cut for seniors, I encourage you to review eligibility requirements through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website for next year's tax filing season.
Under the leadership of President Trump, we are protecting and strengthening Social Security while providing world-class customer service:
In SSA field offices, we've reduced wait times by 30 percent;
On the phone, we've answered calls 75 percent faster;
We're meeting the needs of seniors in the digital age with 24/7 access to online my Social Security accounts;
We've increased the number of personal my Social Security accounts to over 100 million users and have processed over 100 million more transactions this year;
For disability claimants, we have reduced processing times by 25 percent; and
Our efforts to prioritize efficiency, streamline our processes, and decrease wait times are saving Americans time while delivering the highest quality service.
Put simply, America's seniors are winning! I'm honored to be in your service.
Happy 250th birthday, America!
Frank J. Bisignano
Commissioner
Social Security Administration"
--
I get this kind of stuff also from Medicare.
Household Labor Force (HLF) and Payroll surveys still painting slightly different pictures. As Dr. Bernstein says, “payroll job gains look good” even if a bit “weaker-than-expected”. Payroll job growth OK over 1st 6 months of this year. But, in HLFS, both employment and total labor force down by significant amounts since January – both down in -1% range. HLFS employment down in 4 out of last 5 months. In theory, HLFS could be picking up more people leaving self-employment to stay home, but hard to believe self-employment is the entire explanation of the gap between the 2 surveys. Unusually large drop in June in LF participation rate of 25-34 year-olds. I don’t mean to place too much emphasis on any single demographic sub-group in a single monthly survey. But, if HLF and payroll surveys do not get closer together, there will be more doubts about the quality of the Bureau of Labor Statistics survey data and BLS may have to put their household survey under the microscope.