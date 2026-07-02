[Welcome to a rare Thursday edition of the US employment report, a day early due to our big birthday on Saturday!]

Payrolls rose 57,000 last month, about half of what was expected, and the prior two months of job gains were revised down by 74,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2% but wholly due to a large decline in the labor force, i.e., fewer people looking for work vs. more people getting jobs. It is important to remember, however, that these labor force numbers are very jumpy such that the signal from one month’s data is weak.

I’ll go through the details, but BLUF: the weaker-than-expected payroll number, negative revisions, and fall in LFPR all suggest a softer labor market than we saw in earlier reports, but the underlying trends remain intact, at least for now. Over the past three months, average payroll gains were 111k per month, a good number that’s in the ballpark of “breakeven,” if not above it, meaning what’s needed to keep the unemployment rate from trending up. The pullback in the labor force is a concerning signal, but we’ll need more than a month to get nervous about that. My intuition, based largely on the wage discussion below, is that this doesn’t feel like a full-employment labor market, where strong employer demand relative to labor supply is providing workers with noticeably more bargaining clout. Instead, the job market remains relatively tight, though less so than in recent years.

Okay, let’s get under the hood:

—The unemployment rate fell from 4.30% to 4.19%, but that was due to large declines in both employment (in the Household Survey) and the labor force. In such cases, lower unemployment weirdly signals a weaker, not stronger, labor market. As noted, however, these are volatile indicators.

—If you want something to get a touch more nervous about—though the one-month caveat applies here too—look at the employment rate for “prime-age” workers. It’s been bouncing around its local ceiling of just below 81% but ticked down to about 80% in June, due to the large (-500k) job loss in the HH survey. This jobs count, however, is a lot noisier than the payroll one, meaning there’s a good chance the prime-age EPOP bounces back next month.

—I’ve been scrutinizing wage gains of late, as the yearly growth rate of the nominal wage has slowed as seen in the figure below. It was 3.5% in June, down from 3.9% a year ago. Meanwhile, war-induced inflation has spiked up above nominal wage growth, meaning real wage losses. Is that likely to persist in June (the June CPI is still a few months out)?

The retail gas price is, of course, a key variable here, both for inflation and for consumer sentiment, as people are highly sensitive to this highly visible price. This morning, AAA reports the national average of $3.84/gal, down from $4.56 at the peak of the Iran-war-induced price spike. That’s a notable decline which will pull inflation down some, but it’s still well above the pre-war price of about $3/gal.

The Cleveland Fed’s forecast for the June CPI, yr/yr, is 3.9%, which would be down from May’s 4.2% rate, but still faster than wage growth. If that’s right, it would make June the third month in a row of yr/yr real wage losses.

—The federal gov’t sector appears to have stabilized in recent months, but is down over 300,000 from its pre-DOGE peak.

—Private service jobs were up solidly in June—39,000—though leisure and hospitality (hotels, restaurants) were down, against some expectations that World Cup activity would boost jobs in that sector. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that number revised up as better data roll in.

—Manufacturing was flat in June (up 3k) and appears to have hit a floor for now, down 300,000 jobs from its peak in mid-’22.

I gave you the bottom line above. It’s definitely not a bad report—given the noise in these monthly reports, one should resist the temptation of making too big a deal re the miss on expectations. In fact, payroll job gains look good relative to “breakeven.” But there are concerning signs, including the tick-down in prime-age employment rate and more so, because it’s more of a trend, the fact that wage growth, in the mid-3s, is lower than it should be given productivity and relatively low unemployment. Wage growth is also behind inflation, though that’s hopefully temporary due to Trump’s reckless, feckless adventure in the Strait of Hormuz.