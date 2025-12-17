Jared’s Substack

Dennis Ryan
20h

Value this summary analysis. Countrywide, generalized picture vs. all the variables in local conditions - tough to square, always. Dems best response for now should put 75% of all efforts on their local contexts , the rest at national. Sustain this through to mid-terms - use it to learn and sharpen our language/approaches at sub-national levels. Build & practice responsive coalitions - weaving national data and policies with local data and actions. Basically, we have to rebuild this country - a whole made up of parts - again.

Norm Spier
18hEdited

Now off topic on healthcare, but I feel justified with some alarm that a graphic from Dr. Brian Blase and his Paragon Health Institute, which looks probably either highly deceptive or fully erroneous, has been used again two days ago by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

(I initially brought up that graphic on-topic a few days ago on the Bernstein newsletter https://econjared.substack.com/p/weekly-wrap-up/comment/187405007 ,

where that comment has enough to figure out the potential flaw in the graphic, and see one or two of the impugnings of the research of Dr. Blase and his Paragon Health Institute, and going to the links in that comment adds more.

Anyway, the graphic that I question is:

https://paragoninstitute.org/paragon-pic/obamacare-plan-premiums-have-increased-nearly-2x-faster-than-employer-based-premiums-since-2014/

and its new use is from House Speaker Mike Johnson it a tweet 2 days ago:

https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/2000690200008139250?s=20

which I learned of from Andrew xpostfactoid Sprung here:

https://xpostfactoid.substack.com/p/lies-damned-lies-statistics-and-republican

This is a new use from the one by Senate Leader John Thune the day they voted against the extension in the Senate (last Thursday), which is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWmkb_rdUrI&t=287s

--

Two important things about the graphic itself, and its producers:

1) The research of Dr. Blase and his Paragon Health Institute have been impugned by major organizations. (Full details: you have to trace through my prior Bernstein comment pointed to above.)

But, to cite a few:

a)Try this one from the American Hospital Association:

“It is therefore imperative that policymakers understand that Paragon developed these allegations using inaccurate data, dubious assumptions, and an apparent lack of understanding of how health insurance actually works.” .

which is within the first paragraph here:

https://www.aha.org/news/blog/2025-08-28-setting-record-straight-separating-fact-fiction-health-insurance-marketplace-fraud)

b) Sen. Blumenthal is aware, and has cited references:

here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrEfaiFMYWo

and if you know a bit about adverse selection, and know that the ACA expanded subsidies, which were in from 2021 to 2025, would have heavily reduced adverse selection by encouraging healthier people not that likely to get sick, you can see that Dr. Blase's refutation to Sen. Blumenthal here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrEfaiFMYWo&t=162s

also tends to indicate a problem with the thinking and analysis of Dr. Blase.

2) The particular problem with the graphic is it looks to me like, as its total cost of the benchmark second lowest cost silver plan for a 50-year-old, the graph looks to me like it has to be leaving out, in the total cost of the plan, the direct Cost-Sharing-Reduction (CSR) payments to insurers, which were stopped in 2017. (The Paragon graph seems to include the other costs, on-exchange government subsidies, and what the insured person paid.)

The reason I suspect this is Paragon has text on its site where the graphic, which text has not much else about the switchover from non-funding CSRs, Paragon wrote:

"A particularly large increase in premiums occurred in 2018, driven by “silver loading”—the practice of inflating ACA silver plan premiums to cover insurers’ Cost-Sharing Reduction (CSR) obligations after a court ruled that the Obama administration’s CSR payments were unlawful. After the federal government halted CSR payments in 2017, insurers still had to offer CSR plans to eligible enrollees. To recoup these costs, insurers increased premiums on silver plans, which are used to calculate benchmark premiums and determine premium tax credits (PTCs)"

so, they are calling attention to that large jump on their graph in 2018 and explaining it as increased premiums due to CSR non-funding, while, of course, if they were counting the prior way the CSRs were funded (direct payment to insurers separate from on-exchange subsidy) in the total cost of the SLCSP, there would NOT be that large jump! (The magnitude of the jump should be about 20%, according to links I used to try to estimate the amount of increase that is added to the graph erroneously, found within linked pages of my posts found within the prior Bernstein comment. If you try to estimate the magnitude of what I think is the error visually, or by simple calculation yourself, remember the math is easy and direct if you put costs as an index, like they do in CPI, with and index of 1 for the cost in 2014.)

--

So, the graphic having been used twice by the Republican leaders in both houses of Congress to justify not extending the expanded subsidies, and not having anyone high-up in the Democratic party indicate they know it's a likely wrong or deceptive graph, I feel a bit alarmed.

(Perhaps the alarm is undue: "Oh, the Republicans, not just the president. Yes, it's all they do. Deceive and lie. Relax. One more doesn't matter, even if we have complained about firing people running agencies that do the statistical analyses. Yes, the statistics. They have all been screwed up by the Republicans."

Still, I feel like going:

"Yoo-hoo! Yoo-hoo! Networks of think tanks and academics who have long worked on health care reform that the Democrats tap into

Yoo-hoo! Yoo-hoo! Senator Blumenthal.

Yoo-hoo! Yoo-hoo! KFF

It's this new graphic coming from Dr. Brian Blase and the Paragon Health Institute, being used to justify non-extension.

You should take a look!" )

