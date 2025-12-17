It’s one thing to point out the US job market is losing steam, it’s another to explain why. So, here’s a quick follow-up to yesterday’s jobs report. Most of the analysis, mine included, tried to make sense out of a big, complex data dump, with survey issues stemming from the shutdown and massive DOGE effects re federal gov’t jobs.

But with all the relevant caveats, my overall take is that the job market is weak and slowly getting weaker. Definitely not falling off a cliff—layoffs still look largely benign. But I have little doubt that the extent to which employers are not hiring (see figure), should it stick, will eventually take a big bite out of overall growth, not to mention families’ living standards, as they’re already struggling with affordability challenges.

Whenever unemployment’s going up, the obvious cause is that labor demand < labor supply, which is about as informative as saying water is wet. To go deeper, start from the simple principle that labor demand is derived demand: it is derived from the goods and services that consumers, investors, gov’t’s spend on.

There are two high-level ways and one granular way to dig into that proposition. We can directly observe aggregate consumer and investor spending, along with the gov’t’s contribution to growth, often termed “fiscal impulse.” For the granular info, we turn to the always informative and underutilized Fed Beige Book, which I’ve written about before.

Here’s recent aggregate spending and biz investment, indexed to 100 in 2021. We only have it through ‘25Q2 for now, but if you squint, you can, in recent quarters, see spending slow a bit and investment accelerate. Importantly, spending is 68% of nominal GDP and biz investment is 14%, meaning that in raw growth terms, spending is the bigger deal.

But it’s not slowing that much and thus the figure above doesn’t strike me as that revealing re our derived demand analysis. It is the case, I believe, based on some data and anecdotes, that more consumer spending is coming from the top and less from the middle/bottom. That’s consistent with weakening real wage gains, as I discussed yesterday, and the strong, equity-price-boom induced wealth-effect spending at the top. But we’re talking macro here, and, at this point, one must conclude that consumer spending is holding up okay for now.

The Nov. Beige Book anecdotes are both more up-to-date and more revealing. Here are a bunch of quotes, not cherry-picked—I tried to capture what I thought was the mood of the thing (some commentary from me in brackets):

[Many comments stressed this low-hire, low-fire dynamic] Districts reported contacts limiting headcounts using hiring freezes, replacement-only hiring, and attrition than through layoffs. Several contacts across industries restricted hiring through freezes or replacement-only policies in response to softening demand and elevated labor costs. A grocery store chain experienced stable employment and said that it was recruiting new workers only to offset attrition. [Labor is plentiful, which tends to dampen wage growth] A clothing retailer reported increased ease of hiring and added more seasonal workers this year over last. Improved worker availability and reduced turnover contributed to moderating wage growth across industries. [Tariff uncertainty is, of course, in play] Manufacturing employment came in slightly lower, with one firm citing elevated uncertainty as a restraint on hiring. [At the anecdotal level, AI may also be in the mix] AI is reportedly reducing the demand for workers in certain roles, such as customer service, especially at larger companies. [Here’s the high/low split I noted above] While smaller retailers reported sharp declines, higher-end retail spending remained resilient. A New Jersey-based café noted that sales had been particularly weak, with the average order size shrinking, and a small restaurant chain reported declining sales. Still, a department store reported that sales have remained strong, especially for bedding as well as fine jewelry and watches. [Weakening spending in the mix too] Some large retailers proceeded with usual holiday season hiring, while other retailers decreased staffing levels because of slow sales. Consumer spending was flat in recent weeks, and contacts expected demand to decline modestly in the coming months

Gov’t fiscal impulse (basically, the change in gov’t spending in terms of its contribution to growth) is an interesting part of this story too. Goldman Sachs analysts just put out this chart suggesting little such impulse this year, followed by a heftier fiscal bump than I was expecting in the first half of next year, though their spend-out assumptions look a bit more ambitious (larger and sooner) than others. If they’re in the right ballpark, this could definitely boost labor demand in ‘26, which is something you see reflected in most forecasts, which have the jobless rate stabilizing and even coming in a bit next year.

Finally, we should not discount the DOGE-induced large decline in federal gov’t employment. Numerous commentators pointed out that may be one reason why the Black unemployment rate spiked to a more than 10-year high in Nov of 8.3%.

Bottom line, there’s a bit of a pullback in consumer spending, especially among less well-off households. Anecdote not equal to data, but I wouldn’t discount all that Beige Book commentary. It’s telling us something important about why were stuck with low-hire dynamics. There’s potential upside risk coming from fiscal impulse, though despite the big bump in the GS figure above, I’m still worried about the negative momentum in this job market. It seems quite fragile to me, and especially with the economic chaos-machine that is the Trump admin, labor market conditions remain ensconced on my watchlist.