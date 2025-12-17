Just How Worrisome is the US Labor Market?
And, just as importantly, why?
It’s one thing to point out the US job market is losing steam, it’s another to explain why. So, here’s a quick follow-up to yesterday’s jobs report. Most of the analysis, mine included, tried to make sense out of a big, complex data dump, with survey issues stemming from the shutdown and massive DOGE effects re federal gov’t jobs.
But with all the relevant caveats, my overall take is that the job market is weak and slowly getting weaker. Definitely not falling off a cliff—layoffs still look largely benign. But I have little doubt that the extent to which employers are not hiring (see figure), should it stick, will eventually take a big bite out of overall growth, not to mention families’ living standards, as they’re already struggling with affordability challenges.
Whenever unemployment’s going up, the obvious cause is that labor demand < labor supply, which is about as informative as saying water is wet. To go deeper, start from the simple principle that labor demand is derived demand: it is derived from the goods and services that consumers, investors, gov’t’s spend on.
There are two high-level ways and one granular way to dig into that proposition. We can directly observe aggregate consumer and investor spending, along with the gov’t’s contribution to growth, often termed “fiscal impulse.” For the granular info, we turn to the always informative and underutilized Fed Beige Book, which I’ve written about before.
Here’s recent aggregate spending and biz investment, indexed to 100 in 2021. We only have it through ‘25Q2 for now, but if you squint, you can, in recent quarters, see spending slow a bit and investment accelerate. Importantly, spending is 68% of nominal GDP and biz investment is 14%, meaning that in raw growth terms, spending is the bigger deal.
But it’s not slowing that much and thus the figure above doesn’t strike me as that revealing re our derived demand analysis. It is the case, I believe, based on some data and anecdotes, that more consumer spending is coming from the top and less from the middle/bottom. That’s consistent with weakening real wage gains, as I discussed yesterday, and the strong, equity-price-boom induced wealth-effect spending at the top. But we’re talking macro here, and, at this point, one must conclude that consumer spending is holding up okay for now.
The Nov. Beige Book anecdotes are both more up-to-date and more revealing. Here are a bunch of quotes, not cherry-picked—I tried to capture what I thought was the mood of the thing (some commentary from me in brackets):
[Many comments stressed this low-hire, low-fire dynamic] Districts reported contacts limiting headcounts using hiring freezes, replacement-only hiring, and attrition than through layoffs.
Several contacts across industries restricted hiring through freezes or replacement-only policies in response to softening demand and elevated labor costs.
A grocery store chain experienced stable employment and said that it was recruiting new workers only to offset attrition.
[Labor is plentiful, which tends to dampen wage growth] A clothing retailer reported increased ease of hiring and added more seasonal workers this year over last.
Improved worker availability and reduced turnover contributed to moderating wage growth across industries.
[Tariff uncertainty is, of course, in play] Manufacturing employment came in slightly lower, with one firm citing elevated uncertainty as a restraint on hiring.
[At the anecdotal level, AI may also be in the mix] AI is reportedly reducing the demand for workers in certain roles, such as customer service, especially at larger companies.
[Here’s the high/low split I noted above] While smaller retailers reported sharp declines, higher-end retail spending remained resilient.
A New Jersey-based café noted that sales had been particularly weak, with the average order size shrinking, and a small restaurant chain reported declining sales. Still, a department store reported that sales have remained strong, especially for bedding as well as fine jewelry and watches.
[Weakening spending in the mix too] Some large retailers proceeded with usual holiday season hiring, while other retailers decreased staffing levels because of slow sales.
Consumer spending was flat in recent weeks, and contacts expected demand to decline modestly in the coming months
Gov’t fiscal impulse (basically, the change in gov’t spending in terms of its contribution to growth) is an interesting part of this story too. Goldman Sachs analysts just put out this chart suggesting little such impulse this year, followed by a heftier fiscal bump than I was expecting in the first half of next year, though their spend-out assumptions look a bit more ambitious (larger and sooner) than others. If they’re in the right ballpark, this could definitely boost labor demand in ‘26, which is something you see reflected in most forecasts, which have the jobless rate stabilizing and even coming in a bit next year.
Finally, we should not discount the DOGE-induced large decline in federal gov’t employment. Numerous commentators pointed out that may be one reason why the Black unemployment rate spiked to a more than 10-year high in Nov of 8.3%.
Bottom line, there’s a bit of a pullback in consumer spending, especially among less well-off households. Anecdote not equal to data, but I wouldn’t discount all that Beige Book commentary. It’s telling us something important about why were stuck with low-hire dynamics. There’s potential upside risk coming from fiscal impulse, though despite the big bump in the GS figure above, I’m still worried about the negative momentum in this job market. It seems quite fragile to me, and especially with the economic chaos-machine that is the Trump admin, labor market conditions remain ensconced on my watchlist.
Value this summary analysis. Countrywide, generalized picture vs. all the variables in local conditions - tough to square, always. Dems best response for now should put 75% of all efforts on their local contexts , the rest at national. Sustain this through to mid-terms - use it to learn and sharpen our language/approaches at sub-national levels. Build & practice responsive coalitions - weaving national data and policies with local data and actions. Basically, we have to rebuild this country - a whole made up of parts - again.
Now off topic on healthcare, but I feel justified with some alarm that a graphic from Dr. Brian Blase and his Paragon Health Institute, which looks probably either highly deceptive or fully erroneous, has been used again two days ago by House Speaker Mike Johnson.
(I initially brought up that graphic on-topic a few days ago on the Bernstein newsletter https://econjared.substack.com/p/weekly-wrap-up/comment/187405007 ,
where that comment has enough to figure out the potential flaw in the graphic, and see one or two of the impugnings of the research of Dr. Blase and his Paragon Health Institute, and going to the links in that comment adds more.
Anyway, the graphic that I question is:
https://paragoninstitute.org/paragon-pic/obamacare-plan-premiums-have-increased-nearly-2x-faster-than-employer-based-premiums-since-2014/
and its new use is from House Speaker Mike Johnson it a tweet 2 days ago:
https://x.com/SpeakerJohnson/status/2000690200008139250?s=20
which I learned of from Andrew xpostfactoid Sprung here:
https://xpostfactoid.substack.com/p/lies-damned-lies-statistics-and-republican
This is a new use from the one by Senate Leader John Thune the day they voted against the extension in the Senate (last Thursday), which is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWmkb_rdUrI&t=287s
--
Two important things about the graphic itself, and its producers:
1) The research of Dr. Blase and his Paragon Health Institute have been impugned by major organizations. (Full details: you have to trace through my prior Bernstein comment pointed to above.)
But, to cite a few:
a)Try this one from the American Hospital Association:
“It is therefore imperative that policymakers understand that Paragon developed these allegations using inaccurate data, dubious assumptions, and an apparent lack of understanding of how health insurance actually works.” .
which is within the first paragraph here:
https://www.aha.org/news/blog/2025-08-28-setting-record-straight-separating-fact-fiction-health-insurance-marketplace-fraud)
b) Sen. Blumenthal is aware, and has cited references:
here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrEfaiFMYWo
and if you know a bit about adverse selection, and know that the ACA expanded subsidies, which were in from 2021 to 2025, would have heavily reduced adverse selection by encouraging healthier people not that likely to get sick, you can see that Dr. Blase's refutation to Sen. Blumenthal here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrEfaiFMYWo&t=162s
also tends to indicate a problem with the thinking and analysis of Dr. Blase.
2) The particular problem with the graphic is it looks to me like, as its total cost of the benchmark second lowest cost silver plan for a 50-year-old, the graph looks to me like it has to be leaving out, in the total cost of the plan, the direct Cost-Sharing-Reduction (CSR) payments to insurers, which were stopped in 2017. (The Paragon graph seems to include the other costs, on-exchange government subsidies, and what the insured person paid.)
The reason I suspect this is Paragon has text on its site where the graphic, which text has not much else about the switchover from non-funding CSRs, Paragon wrote:
"A particularly large increase in premiums occurred in 2018, driven by “silver loading”—the practice of inflating ACA silver plan premiums to cover insurers’ Cost-Sharing Reduction (CSR) obligations after a court ruled that the Obama administration’s CSR payments were unlawful. After the federal government halted CSR payments in 2017, insurers still had to offer CSR plans to eligible enrollees. To recoup these costs, insurers increased premiums on silver plans, which are used to calculate benchmark premiums and determine premium tax credits (PTCs)"
so, they are calling attention to that large jump on their graph in 2018 and explaining it as increased premiums due to CSR non-funding, while, of course, if they were counting the prior way the CSRs were funded (direct payment to insurers separate from on-exchange subsidy) in the total cost of the SLCSP, there would NOT be that large jump! (The magnitude of the jump should be about 20%, according to links I used to try to estimate the amount of increase that is added to the graph erroneously, found within linked pages of my posts found within the prior Bernstein comment. If you try to estimate the magnitude of what I think is the error visually, or by simple calculation yourself, remember the math is easy and direct if you put costs as an index, like they do in CPI, with and index of 1 for the cost in 2014.)
--
So, the graphic having been used twice by the Republican leaders in both houses of Congress to justify not extending the expanded subsidies, and not having anyone high-up in the Democratic party indicate they know it's a likely wrong or deceptive graph, I feel a bit alarmed.
(Perhaps the alarm is undue: "Oh, the Republicans, not just the president. Yes, it's all they do. Deceive and lie. Relax. One more doesn't matter, even if we have complained about firing people running agencies that do the statistical analyses. Yes, the statistics. They have all been screwed up by the Republicans."
Still, I feel like going:
"Yoo-hoo! Yoo-hoo! Networks of think tanks and academics who have long worked on health care reform that the Democrats tap into
Yoo-hoo! Yoo-hoo! Senator Blumenthal.
Yoo-hoo! Yoo-hoo! KFF
It's this new graphic coming from Dr. Brian Blase and the Paragon Health Institute, being used to justify non-extension.
You should take a look!" )