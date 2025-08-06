I hope you caught Let’s Do Lunch yesterday with guest Paul Krugman. Listening to Paul is a true pleasure as he combines a deep understanding of how economies work, an historical and global perspective, and a strong sense of justice.

We’re never able to get to all the questions, so here are a few Q&As that didn’t get on the show (i.e., my answers, not Paul’s):

Q: I read this morning that Trump’s hiring freeze in federal agencies will likely have a direct impact on Social Security benefits for seniors, since those are tied to inflation (Cost of Living Adjustment) which can't be properly measured. Can you explain?

A: Social Security benefits are raised each year (in the third quarter) to account for inflation, otherwise the buying power of benefits would erode over time. But your question speaks to a very important development: the impact of the hiring freeze, which has been in place since Trump took office, in tandem with DOGE-induced layoffs, on the ability of the statistical agencies to do their work.

If anything good were to come out of the groundless, reckless firing of the BLS commissioner—a big “if”—it will be long-overdue attention to the actual challenges facing the BLS, as discussed in this Politico article.

Trump’s federal hiring freeze has made it harder for the bureau to restaff its data collection and processing teams…The bureau has eliminated hundreds of indices that measure wholesale prices, and BLS stopped collecting data in smaller markets like Provo, Utah, and Buffalo, New York. In the rest of the country, the number of price inputs used to calculate the consumer price index — one of the primary gauges for inflation — has declined by about 15 percent.

Getting back to your question, unless the administration stops them from doing so, BLS will continue to "correctly” calculate inflation and Social Security benefits will be adjusted accordingly. But to maintain the truly world-class quality of their work, we need to provide the BLS, the Census, the BEA with the resources they need to keep up the great work.

Q: Can you please speak to the new poll showing that a majority of U.S. adults are stressed about grocery prices?

A: I haven’t seen this poll but I know from my days in the White House how concerned people are about these price pressures. And this gives me a chance to mention one of more interesting policy developments in this space that even people who think about this problem often don’t know about.

But first, here’s the CPI for groceries:

It peaked at almost 14% (year/year) in ‘22 and, to use the technical term, this freaked people out, understandably, as groceries are inelastically demanded necessities. Supply chain snarl-ups played a role, as did elevated margins—there’s more industry concentration (e.g., meatpacking) and pricing power in the sector than is optimal.

But once inflation came back down, we clearly saw the key distinction that became one of my main focuses back then: the difference between inflation and price level. While economists and the Fed touted the fact that inflation had mostly normalized (pre-trade war, of course), this didn’t begin to scratch the itch of the average shopper. S/he wasn’t looking for lower inflation; they wanted their old prices back!

But the fact is that, compared to say health care, where the gov’t is a big player, there aren’t many leverage points for the gov’t to lower food costs. There’s SNAP, of course, but that’s essential a food-targeted income supplement. It doesn’t lower prices.

Inducing more competitiveness in food production is also a useful play here, and we did some of that. But that’s a longer-term play and requires constant pressure as the industry will fight to protect its “rents” (excess profits).

That’s why I’m learning about Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s latest extension of the “canasta basica” program. Here’s AI’s take:

Sheinbaum has renewed the agreement with food producers and retailers to keep the price of a set of basic groceries affordable for consumers. This measure was initially launched by her predecessor and aims to limit price increases on essential items within Mexico's basic food basket (canasta básica), which includes items like rice, sugar, eggs, and tortillas. The agreement aims for a total cost for these 24 goods not exceeding 910 pesos (US$44.23), representing a 12.4% reduction from the previous year.

As I understand it, this is a voluntary agreement with food wholesalers and retailers, but reports suggest that tends to hold. It’s also part of a much larger policy agenda to ensure food affordability, quality, and ample production.

Re the voluntary price controls, the economics may well result in retailers raising prices on other, higher-end foodstuffs, making this an implicit transfer from caviar consumers to those who mainly consume the canasta basica.

It’s also a nice example of what actual leadership looks like versus what we have on this side of the border. Imagine identifying a problem and trying creative solutions to solve it, versus endless retribution and self-dealing. What a concept.

Q: Will the Fed be in a position to cut rates in September given the breakeven job numbers have declined significantly due to the shrinkage of labor supply? Will cutting rates reignite inflation because of this dynamic?

A: This one requires a bit of unpacking. Because immigrant flows into the population and the labor market are way down from a few years ago—over 2m a year down to around 700k/yr—labor supply is also down. And that means we need less job creation to keep the unemployment rate stable, ergo the lower “breakeven” level. I recently cited Jed Kolko’s estimate that these dynamics have lowered the breakeven number from around 170k/month to 86k/month.

The thing is, over the past three months, job growth has averaged 35,000 per month, well below anyone’s breakeven and way too close to stall speed. If—and we need more months of data before we can determine the extent of the downshift—this trend sticks, the jobless rate will rise, possibly quickly. In which case you can be almost sure the Fed will cut rates.

Why “almost?” Because of tariff-induced prices pressures, or stagflation: slower growth amid faster inflation. That toxic combo, brought to you by the Trump administration, complicates the Fed’s calculus, as Paul and I discussed yesterday. But if the next jobs report and other incoming data support the “stag” vs. the “flation,” a Sept rate cut will be squarely on the table.