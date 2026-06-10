Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
1d

Thanks, Jared. I truly like your clear and down-to-earth posts. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
8h

Good post. Jared, you have written about how we need stronger unionization to boost workers. Aren't the last 2 months of declining real wages despite higher inflation and relatively low unemployment prima facie evidence that inflation has a very weak link to wage growth in America today? Isn't it more evidence that the Phillips Curve should go into the dustbin? (I and many other healthcare professionals get 2% raises a year, without regard to our job performance and the only way to get more is to give notice or switch jobs.)

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture