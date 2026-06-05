Payrolls soared past expectations in May, adding 172,000 jobs (against 85K expected) and the jobless rate held steady at 4.3% (ticked down slightly from 4.34% to 4.30%). With payroll gains for March and April revised up by a cumulative 93,000, the average monthly gain over the past three is 188,000, the highest such number since early 2024.

As the figure shows, this is not just a monthly reversal in job gains, but possibly a trend reversal. The topline gains over the past three months: Mar: 214K, Apr: 179K, May: 172K, stand in stark contrast to the previous trend. As readers know, I always incant “one month does not a new trend make,” but three months creates a credible possibility of a new, and in this case, highly favorable trend.

A few other highlights:

—Job gains were a bit more broadly spread across industries than in previous report, i.e., it wasn’t just health care. Construction was up 17K, leisure/hospitality up a strong 70K, driven by restaurants and bars addition of 48K jobs, that sub-sector’s strongest month since Oct ‘22. Even manufacturing added a few jobs (up 7K).

Here are the diffusion indexes for all private payrolls and for manufacturing payrolls. When the percent is >50, it means more sectors are adding than shedding jobs. The lines are still below pre-pandemic, but not much, and they’re trending up. The manufacturing index broke 50% in May for the first time since Feb ‘24.

—A healthy labor market maintains solid labor force participation and employment rates, and the current market also looks good by those measures. LFPRs and EPOPs ticked up overall and, more importantly, for prime-age (25-54 year-old) workers.

—There were, as always, blemishes: the finance sector shed 22K jobs, which will generate some AI-displacement buzz. There’s some evidence of AI job displacement, but at this point, different studies give different results. My gut suggests it’s happening but not in big numbers, and it’s clearly not dragging down overall job production or pushing up unemployment on net.

—Another concern is hourly wage growth. Yearly growth rates slowed slightly for both all private workers and for mid-wage workers (blue-collar, non-managers). Both are running around 3.5% before inflation, but let’s pause on that number for a sec. First, while we don’t know May’s inflation rate yet, April’s was 3.8% (CPI). As the gas price fell a good 5% in May, perhaps real wages will eek out a gain, but there’s no question that slower wage growth and higher inflation is dinging workers’ buying power.

Also, I recently wrote about the declining labor share problem, pointing out that if real wage growth lags that of productivity, labor share will fall further. Well, today’s data aren’t quite the right ones for that calculation—you want to look at compensation, not just wages—but this real wage story from the recent employment data is consistent with the declining labor share of national income. In a strengthening job market, we’d like to see signs that workers are getting a bigger slice of the pie they’re helping to bake, and that’s not here yet.

—Inflation is up, inflationary expectations are looking a bit shaky, and the job market is looking pretty darn good. That is NOT an environment that’s screaming for a Fed interest rate cut. To the contrary, the improving labor market trend should further push the Fed towards shifting from a cutting to a neutral bias. That’s a headache for the new Fed chair, who’s got the president looking over his shoulder.

BTW, the wage story I just told is not consistent with this point: productivity growth plus the Fed’s 2% target is about 4% right now, which is well ahead of the hourly growth rates noted above. So, anyone who wants to argue for a rate cut could point to the fact that inflation pressures aren’t coming from wage growth. But there’s a lag between a tightening job market and wage pressures, so I strongly doubt this changes the Fed’s bias shift.

—Careful readers will be asking: didn’t I say that the breakeven rate—the number of jobs needed to stabilize the unemployment rate—is much lower than the 188K average over the past three months? And, if so, why isn’t the jobless rate falling? I did say that, so very good question. One slightly squirrelly answer is that the jobless rate and payroll gains come from different surveys, but the better answer is that if payrolls keep lapping the breakeven number like this, the jobless rate will soon start to come down.