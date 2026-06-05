Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Alsacienne's avatar
Alsacienne
2h

Are we even able to trust these reports anymore. And why, in the face of “good news”, are all the stock indicators down today?

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mary's avatar
mary
2h

People taking second jobs to pay their bills?

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