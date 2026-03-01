I’ve got new work coming out on this affordability ??? For someone steeped in this work, I’m still not sure what to call it, and I’m not sure “crisis” is quite correct. Healthcare, childcare, housing, higher-ed costs have long been a big problem for a lot of people. Annie Lowrey started writing about this in 2020, referencing the evolution of the problem over the prior decade:

In one of the best decades the American economy has ever recorded, families were bled dry by landlords, hospital administrators, university bursars, and child-care centers. For millions, a roaring economy felt precarious or downright terrible.

She labels it a crisis but for services like health- and childcare, it’s been more of a long, slow burn than an acute shock.

That said, when it comes to groceries and electricity costs, clear price-shocks did occur in the post-COVID era.

But let’s not get hung up on semantics, and I’ll use “crisis” even if it’s not always quite right. Our new work (joint with Daniel Posthumus) out soon, makes the following points.

—As I’ve long maintained, the rise in the price level is, at this point, much more of a force behind people's perceptions of the lack of affordability than is inflation. In the figure below, we show that you can handily predict the UMich econ sentiment index with a few economic variables, including inflation, unemployment, stock returns, and consumer spending. But post-pandemic, that relationship breaks down (same with the Conference Board measure, btw).

However, if you incorporate a price-level-spike variable, the explanatory gap is vanquished.

—That residual between the actual UMich values and the OG predictions (without the new spike variable) can be labeled the affordability gap. One of the new findings in our paper is how the residual gap (in orange below) correlates with media mentions of the affordability gap in the media (in blue; yes, we need to fix the legend). IMHO, that’s a compelling and important level shift.

—I won’t go into technical details here, but the way we construct the price-level-spike variable is to estimate a smooth trend through the CPI price level, expand that trend post-2019, and use the (log) difference between the actual value of extended trend as a measure of the price shock. It’s a simple, useful way to measure how people’s expectations got rocked.

In the figure below, we do the same procedure with the hourly wage of mid/low-wage workers along with various prices (we need to add childcare, which has also outpaced wages since 2020).

What the figure shows is that wages and affordability-component prices were both roughly on trend pre-pandemic, after which, most got shocked and rose well above trend expectations. Importantly, nominal wages did too, but the price shock > the wage shock.

Premiums, which are measured here as KFF health-care premiums, slowed relative to trend, so they don’t fit the pattern. But this is an e.g. of more of the slow burn part of the affordability problem vs. the post-pan shock.

At any rate, this is a work-in-progress which I only trot out here, somewhat prematurely, because I thought it was an important reminder of what a lot of families are struggling with on the home front, as we become embroiled in yet another middle-east conflict.

It is, of course, not meant to diminish the dominant importance of that escalation, wherein at this point, US, Israeli, and (far more) Iranian causalities are being reported. There’s a reason I lead with yesterday’s post on the complex dimensions of this latest war.

But one motivation—there are many others—for the conflict is to distract from Trump and the Rs unwillingness to confront or even acknowledge the affordability crisis and that time-worn tactic should not go unnoticed.