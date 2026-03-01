Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willi's avatar
Willi
7h

Anecdotally, I suspect homeowners, renters and auto insurance may also be above trend.

Reply
Share
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
1h

There are many aspects of the life of lower 30% of the American public that rhyme with each other. Their economic struggles go unnoticed for decades by the more comfortable.

As long as the median and/or average income is rising, it serves as a blackout curtain that shrouds the experience of the lower 30%. In a similar way American poor tend to ignore their own developing health problems until they are completely past the normal crisis moment. They stagger into the emergency room when normal life has become absolutely impossible. Nothing blinds us to the discomfort of others like comfort and economically segregated Zip codes.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture