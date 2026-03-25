With the invasion of Iran dominating the news, the affordability agenda (AA) has faded into the background (not a coincidence; the Trump admin is a lot more comfortable with “lethality” than affordability). However, given the sharp, quick rise in gas prices, the affordability issue is as prominent as ever. That increase means people have less disposable, or after-tax (including the war’s gas tax) income, putting more pressure on their ongoing affordability constraints.

The difference is meaningful. It’s easy to complain about high prices; an agenda to address them is a lot harder. But you know my theory of the case:

—”Affordability” refers to the difficulty families have making ends meet, especially when it comes to core family budget items, like housing, healthcare, childcare, utilities, groceries, insurance costs. These are more “needs” than “wants” and the implicit social contract is that if you “play by the rules” you should be able to meet these needs. In my long experience, people are acutely aware when that contract is not upheld, as is too often the case.

—Unaffordability makes it harder to play by the rules. Ie, if you can’t afford childcare, you can’t go to work (or at least not for as many hours as you want/need). Same if you’re unable to pay for necessary medical care. Cutting Medicaid, e.g., is associated with greater difficulty holding down a job, the opposite of the what the cutters argued. The precarity of an unaffordable life makes it very hard to climb the career ladder that would ameliorate that precarity.

—In these senses, “affordability” is just the most recent way of describing a missing policy agenda that is designed to reconnect working families to overall economic growth. The fact that macroeconomic growth has been pretty strong, unemployment relatively low, yet consumer sentiment uniformly low, driven in part by pervasive cost-of-living concerns, is the latest manifestation of this long-term challenge.

—Crafting and implementing this agenda is the only way I can think of to build a reliable, lasting political coalition that can short-circuit the anti-incumbency that is at the heart of today’s electoral politics. A decisive voting bloc is weighed down by affordability constraints and they will ceaselessly cycle through politicians who fail to meet their needs.

What does such an agenda look like? Certainly nothing like anything we’ve seen from the Trump admin, which is clearly flummoxed by the whole idea of affordability. Trump is used to telling people what they should believe, regardless of the facts, but when it comes to prices, folks know which way is up. One of the first pieces I wrote about this was that he and the Rs had none of the policy chops or muscle memories necessary to address these issues, and that has proven to be the case so far.

Neale Mahoney and I laid out the three-legged stool of the AA, “built on basic economic principles of enhanced supply, direct subsidies, and competition policy.” That translates into taking down “past-their-sell-by-date” barriers to supply expansion, providing resources in markets where supply is relatively elastic, enforcing greater competition in concentrated sectors (like upstream food production).

Neale and Bharat Ramamurti added another key principle: the affordability conundrum, which is the timing gap between people’s need for immediate relief in the areas listed above, and the time it takes expand supply and lower costs (or at least cost growth). This implies AA policies that, like the CAP housing plan, along with various plans I’m starting to see on electricity grid buildouts, make the provision of near-term relief contingent on aggressive efforts to reduce barriers and start building.

I and many others, especially the EPI folks (see Heidi Shierholz’s take here), have underscored the obvious point that it ain’t just prices. An AA must never lose the thread that wages and incomes matter too. With apologies for yet again touting my own work (joint with Madland, Glass, Posthumus), I think we make an important connection here between the AA, the need to increase working bargaining power, and moving towards sectoral bargaining, which we argue would sharply increase union coverage.

I’ll stop here for now, though there’s a lot more to say about the AA. My first point here is just to remind folks that behind the fog of war, amplified by the admin’s fog of communications about the war, this issue and agenda loom as large as ever. What's more, as the links herein revel, policy analysts are actively working on crafting the AA and trust me when I tell you that many good politicians are knocking on our doors looking for guidance.

My second point here is that this isn’t just about making life more affordable for economically stressed families. It’s about building a lasting, progressive, political coalition.