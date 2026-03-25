Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Sarah Greenwood's avatar
Sarah Greenwood
3h

Leadership matters. Perhaps it is time for Schumer and Jeffries to yield the pulpit to the next generation- maybe Chris Murphy is a possibility?

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
3h

While Trump appears on your tube every day the Ds mud wrestle… the D party has no “face,” Schumer and Jeffries are tarnished… will Trump voters ever vote for a D? Will the disillusioned stay home?

The challenge is building consensus, coalitions, to use a tired term, rainbows, No Kings Day will bring out tens of millions… Mamdani created an army of door knockers among young first time voters… can Ds change anger to action?

Union leaders may be a beginning, the teacher union leader, Randi Weingarten is an example… 1.7 million members residing in every state , every congressional district…

Unfortunately finding unanimity among electeds is akin to herding cats.

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