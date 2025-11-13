[Busy on the road today so must be brief. Also, leaving out relevant links which I might fill in later if I have time.]

There’s this fascinating—to me, at least, as someone who was a player in this space—debate about whether Trump is making the same mistake Biden (and, by proxy, his team) made in messaging around affordability.

One the one side, I’m seeing media takes that they’re the same. Biden allegedly tried, and Trump is trying, to convince people that they’re better off than they think—I’d say “know”—they are. IE, both gaslit the public re how they felt about the economy, i.e., their econo-vibes.

On the other side, stalwarts like Dean Baker and Paul Krugman are pointing out a pretty salient difference. One of these presidents was honest; the other lies like a rug.

The way we use to talk about this, in countless interviews from WHNL (White House North Lawn), was that GDP or jobs just came in strong, or inflation is way down from its peak. Real wages are growing. All of which were facts. Then, we’d always add “but we know that costs are still too high, and that too many people are struggling to make ends meet. And we’re doing all we can to help.”

That’s a complicated, 3-part message: 1) something good is happening in the economy, 2) but the price level, which recently climbed sharply, is still a big problem for you, 3) we’re trying to help with that.

It’s easier to lie and say “there’s no cost problem! Gas is $2! Everything’s cheaper! It’s all Biden’s fault and a Democratic con!”

Now, that’s gaslighting! And everyone knows it. As I wrote yesterday, Trump’s prodigious powers of persuasion, at least re his followers, fails him when it comes to affordability. Re prices, folks know which we is up.

But just because we weren’t gaslighting doesn’t mean we were reaching people. In fact, to the extent they were listening at all—and there’s, of course, a tremendous media force that supports falsehoods and abuses facts based on partisan motivations—people didn’t care much about GDP growth, and probably even jobs, which were plentiful, so why worry about that? If you’re not jobless and you were just shocked paying for a bag of groceries, hearing the president or one his minions crow about 200,000 jobs created last month was probably more annoying than comforting.

They’re lying and gaslighting. We talked pass people. That’s not as bad, but it’s not great. I take some pride in the fact that we were fact driven and that we were led by an honest president. But our messaging was demonstrably ineffective.

I also think part three of our message (“we’re trying to help with costs”) left something off: it’s really hard to lower costs. In capitalism, that’s largely a market function, though there are, of course, many ways the gov’t is in the cost-setting biz, from Fed monetary policy to patents, rules and regs, etc. But with, say, groceries, there just isn’t a secret dial under the Resolute Desk that the POTUS could turn.

Again, we were telling the truth about trying reduce cost pressures, going after concentrated industries, like meatpacking (a problem the Trumpies are just now discovering), and expanding the economy’s supply side with our industrial policies, adding to the supply and thereby lowering costs (or cost growth) in clean energy, chip production, and more. But those are longer-term plays.

The punchline is truly tackling affordability takes deep policy work, in which many of us are deeply engaged (I’ve co-authored a pretty cool, if I say so myself, housing affordability report out next week from CAP!). You can’t lie your way out of it; neither can you assuage concerns by leaning into what’s going right.

You gotta do the work. That requires functional governance and honest policy makers who can both accurately diagnose problems and prescribe solutions. To state the obvious, that’s not who’s in charge right now. But it’s a lot closer to who won in last week’s election, meaning there’s hope!