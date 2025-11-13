Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
1h

I am reposting a comment here that I put under Paul Krugman's post today entitled "The Republican Brain Doesn’t Want To Understand Health Care" because Prof. Krugman in particular focuses on the economic reason why a person would want insurance, and I have found a Republican advisor who may have evidenced a misunderstanding of that. And, as well, this possibly is the advisor who advised the president and the Republicans not to extend the expanded subsidies, including not to even extend the removal of the 400% of Federal Poverty Level "subsidy cliff."

I feel it important that as many economic minds get directed toward the source of any fallacies, and the nature of any fallacies, around this big health insurance price jump on the ACA exchanges that is upon us.

My comment under Krugman's post starts below the line, where I first quote part of his post, which post is: https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/the-republican-brain-doesnt-want

-----

"There are almost 150 million dwelling units in America. Most homes are covered by insurance, and most home insurance covers losses due to fire. Yet in a normal year there are fewer than 400,000 home fires. Even if we allow for the fact that some homeowners don’t have insurance and some policies don’t cover fire damage, the vast majority of homeowners are paying for fire coverage that they will never use."

And then that the Republicans and their advisors just don't seem to understand these things, as Prof. Krugman asserts, I have an example of an advisor - Senator team.

It involves a Dr. Brian Blase of the Paragon Health Institute, who must be an advisor to Trump and the Republicans, and perhaps the only advisor who told the Republicans not to extend the ACA expanded subsidies, including even allowing the 400% of Federal Poverty Level "subsidy cliff" to return. (The removal of the "subsidy cliff" was part of the now-expiring expanded subsidies that Biden put in 3 years ago. The "subsidy cliff" was a defect in the initial ACA. I, myself, anticipated it might be a problem in 2010 when the ACA was passed.)

It also involve a political speech by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, who seems to have coordinated with Dr. Blase to use a propagandistic and manipulative terminology of "ghost" people.

I suspect Prof. Krugman knows of Dr. Blase, but since Prof. Krugman has a Nobel Prize and I think Dr. Blase does not, he feels it would be unfair to attack him.

Fortunately, I do not have a Nobel Prize, so I think it is fair to attack him. Especially as his ideas around the "ghost" people represent a misunderstanding of what insurance is, as indicated by Prof. Krugman.

So here is Dr. Blase testifying that the expanded subsidies, all parts of them, should be let to expire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjV5WF-pBA8&t=236s

(I have tried to point the video to 3:56, but I am not sure what substack will do. You may have to move it there yourself.)

Here is what he says:

"A staggering 40% of fully subsidized enrollees used no medical services in 2024. Many of these zero claim enrollees are phantoms. Federal taxpayers sent more than $35 billion to insurers for people who did not use their plan a single time."

Did you all catch that little problem?

As well, the propagandistic manipulative term "phantoms", which would not be something an economist would call them in a technical analysis, appears to be some sort of manipulation, passed on the Sen. Marshall in this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBAsIq9UUsg&t=375s

(again, you may have to point the video manually to 6:15)

"Get this. 35 to 40% of Obamacare recipients that are enrolled in Obamacare never file a claim. Let me say that again. There's 24 million people on Obamacare. 35, 40% of those people never

file a claim. These are ghost people."

There is much else that looks wrong to me in Dr. Blase's testimony. I am not an economist, and I will let any economists dig in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
2h

You may find it difficult to assuage people that things are going right

and the messaging might not have been perfect and played like you hoped, but let’s take another look at all this - please .

Was the secular decline of the middle class ( over the past 40 years ) the fault of the Biden administration?

Was the merger mania of the 80’s

complete with hostile takeovers

leveraged buyouts and junk bond financing gone amok - - and the

justice department and FTC ‘s

role in generally NOT prohibiting

said merger mania - - which left us with fewer firms ( with greater monopoly power and thus the ability to raise prices/ the fault of the Biden administration?

Was the end of the “ Cold War” ushering in the opening up of Eastern Europe and then opening up markets throughout the world which led to billions more people available to be in the labor force and compete

with us - and the subsequent movement of manufacturing into those lower wage countries- - a difficult adjustment to make —

but resulting in lower prices domestically- and certainly non inflationary- so people’s expectations about price inflation

were nonexistent for decades - -

but after Covid- - they popped up quickly ( angering American consumers) - the fault of the Biden

administration?

And - in the wake of the Great Recession ( 07-09 ) wasn’t the Fed

rightly concerned about a 1930’s

collapse in prices so they decided to use multiple rounds of quantitative easing- - but didn’t that sprinkle too

much “ fairy dust “ on Wall Street

but didn’t patch the pot holes on Main Street- - so outside of the tycoons among us were too many

mortal folks generally pissed - -

so I ask again- was that the fault of the Biden administration?

Personally- I’d invite you back like

McSoon .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture