Messaging Re Affordability: Biden Was Not the Same As Trump
One lies, the other did not. But that didn't make us more effective.
[Busy on the road today so must be brief. Also, leaving out relevant links which I might fill in later if I have time.]
There’s this fascinating—to me, at least, as someone who was a player in this space—debate about whether Trump is making the same mistake Biden (and, by proxy, his team) made in messaging around affordability.
One the one side, I’m seeing media takes that they’re the same. Biden allegedly tried, and Trump is trying, to convince people that they’re better off than they think—I’d say “know”—they are. IE, both gaslit the public re how they felt about the economy, i.e., their econo-vibes.
On the other side, stalwarts like Dean Baker and Paul Krugman are pointing out a pretty salient difference. One of these presidents was honest; the other lies like a rug.
The way we use to talk about this, in countless interviews from WHNL (White House North Lawn), was that GDP or jobs just came in strong, or inflation is way down from its peak. Real wages are growing. All of which were facts. Then, we’d always add “but we know that costs are still too high, and that too many people are struggling to make ends meet. And we’re doing all we can to help.”
That’s a complicated, 3-part message: 1) something good is happening in the economy, 2) but the price level, which recently climbed sharply, is still a big problem for you, 3) we’re trying to help with that.
It’s easier to lie and say “there’s no cost problem! Gas is $2! Everything’s cheaper! It’s all Biden’s fault and a Democratic con!”
Now, that’s gaslighting! And everyone knows it. As I wrote yesterday, Trump’s prodigious powers of persuasion, at least re his followers, fails him when it comes to affordability. Re prices, folks know which we is up.
But just because we weren’t gaslighting doesn’t mean we were reaching people. In fact, to the extent they were listening at all—and there’s, of course, a tremendous media force that supports falsehoods and abuses facts based on partisan motivations—people didn’t care much about GDP growth, and probably even jobs, which were plentiful, so why worry about that? If you’re not jobless and you were just shocked paying for a bag of groceries, hearing the president or one his minions crow about 200,000 jobs created last month was probably more annoying than comforting.
They’re lying and gaslighting. We talked pass people. That’s not as bad, but it’s not great. I take some pride in the fact that we were fact driven and that we were led by an honest president. But our messaging was demonstrably ineffective.
I also think part three of our message (“we’re trying to help with costs”) left something off: it’s really hard to lower costs. In capitalism, that’s largely a market function, though there are, of course, many ways the gov’t is in the cost-setting biz, from Fed monetary policy to patents, rules and regs, etc. But with, say, groceries, there just isn’t a secret dial under the Resolute Desk that the POTUS could turn.
Again, we were telling the truth about trying reduce cost pressures, going after concentrated industries, like meatpacking (a problem the Trumpies are just now discovering), and expanding the economy’s supply side with our industrial policies, adding to the supply and thereby lowering costs (or cost growth) in clean energy, chip production, and more. But those are longer-term plays.
The punchline is truly tackling affordability takes deep policy work, in which many of us are deeply engaged (I’ve co-authored a pretty cool, if I say so myself, housing affordability report out next week from CAP!). You can’t lie your way out of it; neither can you assuage concerns by leaning into what’s going right.
You gotta do the work. That requires functional governance and honest policy makers who can both accurately diagnose problems and prescribe solutions. To state the obvious, that’s not who’s in charge right now. But it’s a lot closer to who won in last week’s election, meaning there’s hope!
I am reposting a comment here that I put under Paul Krugman's post today entitled "The Republican Brain Doesn’t Want To Understand Health Care" because Prof. Krugman in particular focuses on the economic reason why a person would want insurance, and I have found a Republican advisor who may have evidenced a misunderstanding of that. And, as well, this possibly is the advisor who advised the president and the Republicans not to extend the expanded subsidies, including not to even extend the removal of the 400% of Federal Poverty Level "subsidy cliff."
I feel it important that as many economic minds get directed toward the source of any fallacies, and the nature of any fallacies, around this big health insurance price jump on the ACA exchanges that is upon us.
My comment under Krugman's post starts below the line, where I first quote part of his post, which post is: https://paulkrugman.substack.com/p/the-republican-brain-doesnt-want
-----
"There are almost 150 million dwelling units in America. Most homes are covered by insurance, and most home insurance covers losses due to fire. Yet in a normal year there are fewer than 400,000 home fires. Even if we allow for the fact that some homeowners don’t have insurance and some policies don’t cover fire damage, the vast majority of homeowners are paying for fire coverage that they will never use."
And then that the Republicans and their advisors just don't seem to understand these things, as Prof. Krugman asserts, I have an example of an advisor - Senator team.
It involves a Dr. Brian Blase of the Paragon Health Institute, who must be an advisor to Trump and the Republicans, and perhaps the only advisor who told the Republicans not to extend the ACA expanded subsidies, including even allowing the 400% of Federal Poverty Level "subsidy cliff" to return. (The removal of the "subsidy cliff" was part of the now-expiring expanded subsidies that Biden put in 3 years ago. The "subsidy cliff" was a defect in the initial ACA. I, myself, anticipated it might be a problem in 2010 when the ACA was passed.)
It also involve a political speech by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, who seems to have coordinated with Dr. Blase to use a propagandistic and manipulative terminology of "ghost" people.
I suspect Prof. Krugman knows of Dr. Blase, but since Prof. Krugman has a Nobel Prize and I think Dr. Blase does not, he feels it would be unfair to attack him.
Fortunately, I do not have a Nobel Prize, so I think it is fair to attack him. Especially as his ideas around the "ghost" people represent a misunderstanding of what insurance is, as indicated by Prof. Krugman.
So here is Dr. Blase testifying that the expanded subsidies, all parts of them, should be let to expire.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjV5WF-pBA8&t=236s
(I have tried to point the video to 3:56, but I am not sure what substack will do. You may have to move it there yourself.)
Here is what he says:
"A staggering 40% of fully subsidized enrollees used no medical services in 2024. Many of these zero claim enrollees are phantoms. Federal taxpayers sent more than $35 billion to insurers for people who did not use their plan a single time."
Did you all catch that little problem?
As well, the propagandistic manipulative term "phantoms", which would not be something an economist would call them in a technical analysis, appears to be some sort of manipulation, passed on the Sen. Marshall in this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBAsIq9UUsg&t=375s
(again, you may have to point the video manually to 6:15)
"Get this. 35 to 40% of Obamacare recipients that are enrolled in Obamacare never file a claim. Let me say that again. There's 24 million people on Obamacare. 35, 40% of those people never
file a claim. These are ghost people."
There is much else that looks wrong to me in Dr. Blase's testimony. I am not an economist, and I will let any economists dig in.
You may find it difficult to assuage people that things are going right
and the messaging might not have been perfect and played like you hoped, but let’s take another look at all this - please .
Was the secular decline of the middle class ( over the past 40 years ) the fault of the Biden administration?
Was the merger mania of the 80’s
complete with hostile takeovers
leveraged buyouts and junk bond financing gone amok - - and the
justice department and FTC ‘s
role in generally NOT prohibiting
said merger mania - - which left us with fewer firms ( with greater monopoly power and thus the ability to raise prices/ the fault of the Biden administration?
Was the end of the “ Cold War” ushering in the opening up of Eastern Europe and then opening up markets throughout the world which led to billions more people available to be in the labor force and compete
with us - and the subsequent movement of manufacturing into those lower wage countries- - a difficult adjustment to make —
but resulting in lower prices domestically- and certainly non inflationary- so people’s expectations about price inflation
were nonexistent for decades - -
but after Covid- - they popped up quickly ( angering American consumers) - the fault of the Biden
administration?
And - in the wake of the Great Recession ( 07-09 ) wasn’t the Fed
rightly concerned about a 1930’s
collapse in prices so they decided to use multiple rounds of quantitative easing- - but didn’t that sprinkle too
much “ fairy dust “ on Wall Street
but didn’t patch the pot holes on Main Street- - so outside of the tycoons among us were too many
mortal folks generally pissed - -
so I ask again- was that the fault of the Biden administration?
Personally- I’d invite you back like
McSoon .