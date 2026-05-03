Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Akiko Koh's avatar
Akiko Koh
35m

Very interested in the European case and how it differs from the American case.

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
43mEdited

Since you have a bit on affordability in the post, I think I can comment on health care affordability without being accused of being too far off topic.

I thus wish to point out this prominent and well-researched article in the New York Times from two days ago, in case anyone has missed it, on the effects, as data rolls in, on the lapsed ACA expanded subsidies:

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/01/business/obamacare-enrollment-decline.html

I've been following the issue myself using the numerous frequent reports on the Charles Gaba substack: https://charlesgaba.substack.com/ ,

which I subscribe to.

Indeed, almost nothing in the Times article was new to me, because I read Charles's posts.

But, the Times reporters did a great job summarizing the important information. so now the information is making its way to a wider audience. (I had not seen reporting in the Times on the the lapsed expanded subsidies in weeks, and was getting worried that the Times was asleep at the wheel! In fact, I know I shouldn't say this, and it may get me in trouble, but frankly, the thought had crossed my mind that the absence of the reporting in recent weeks might have been because all of the health-policy reporters were off having babies.😊<--See the emoji there, everyone? It means I was joking!))

I like, also, besides the good summary of current information, that the Times has some focus on the especially-hard-hit group of people of the 400% of Federal Poverty Level (FPL) "subsidy cliff", which is where the truly humongo premium jumps occur. (Say for a 62 year old married couple in WV or WY with an over-the-cliff income of $86,000 a year, the net premium jumps from about $6,000 a year for a mid-range plan to $40,000 a year, with, that net premium in 2026 for the cheapest available plan--which has a $20,000 out-of-pocket maximum.)

(Note the Times refers to people "over the subsidy cliff" as people with "middle class incomes". They avoid the term "subsidy cliff" maybe because it is too complicated for some of their readers. Or, perhaps to avoid confusion with their health-care reporter Sarah Kliff https://www.nytimes.com/by/sarah-kliff !)

I think, unfortunately, much of the complete data that rolls in over time will miss data on that hard-hit group, owing to where the data is coming from. (For instance, I'm not sure insurers have the income data needed to see who is over the cliff.)

Some minimal data on the over-the-cliff group is available in the very incomplete open-enrollment-period data from CMS (which tends to grossly understate the dropping of coverage because about half of the people counted as enrolled were auto-reenrolled and may have seen the humongo premium jump and never paid).

That data is available now, and actually, both Charles Gaba (here https://charlesgaba.substack.com/p/final-2026-open-enrollment-report-b83 )

and I (here: https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/aca-2026-enrollment-after-expanded-1df and here: https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/aca-2026-enrollment-after-expanded ).

In that data, where we know the ultimate loss of coverage will be grossly overstated, and are catching only about a 5% coverage drop overall, we have something like an observed 35% drop rate in the people in the just-over-the-returned-cliff 400% to 500% of FPL group.

However, there's a complication. (Missing in the New York Times article. And, as well, complicating the observed 35% drop rate.)

Due to an otherwise-unexplainable rise from 2025 to 2026 in the number of people in the just-under-the-cliff 300% to 400% of FPL group, we are able to figure out that about 260,000 people from over-the-cliff groups in 2025 got themselves into the under-the-cliff group in 2026. (In order to save up to tens of thousands of dollars, or to avoid losing health insurance entirely.)

Undoubtedly, some will have gotten themselves under the cliff by deciding to work less in 2026, or by machinations which will succeed, like keeping C-corporation earnings in the company rather than paying out as a salary.

But, we can guess umpteen thousand of those 260,000 will wind up with a 2026 income over the 400% of FPL "subsidy cliff" when they file their federal income tax forms in 2027, and the rules are, they have to repay the savings. (Won't that be a nice surprise!)

(Still, you have to admire them. POTUS and the Republicans say "You have to go over, and off of, the cliff. Like a bunch of lemmings." And, displaying a healthy American sense of individualism, they say "Oh no, we're not!" (At least they try!))

---

Perhaps this comment is all a waste, as perhaps JB has been radicalized over at UMASS Amherst, and now finds nothing acceptable except for Sanders Single Payer. (I do believe at least one version of Sanders Single Payer came out of that department.) (😊<--!)

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