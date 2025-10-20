Moderate* Beats Immoderate
*Not strategically-triangulating-phony moderate, but heartfelt, common-sense moderate, with clear, strong policies to help people where they need help.
I read two compelling pieces this AM that seem to me worth unifying. If nothing else, I encourage you to read both.
The first, by the NYT ed-board, argues that Ds can’t win back the federal gov’t without tacking back toward the center (my bold):
American politics today can seem to be dominated by extremes. President Trump is carrying out far-right policies, while some of the country’s highest-profile Democrats identify as democratic socialists. Moderation sometimes feels outdated.
It is not. Candidates closer to the political center, from both parties, continue to fare better in most elections than those farther to the right or left. This pattern may be the strongest one in electoral politics today, but it is one that many partisans try to obscure and many voters do not fully grasp.
This scatterplot underscores their thesis:
I’ve circled the key dots from the perspective of this argument: the D winners in R districts, all of whom are moderates. Note that they outnumber their obverse (the three red dots in the upper-left-hand quadrant).
It should be no surprise that if a D is going to win in such a district, she’s going to be a moderate. The argument thus reduces to the claim that running moderate Ds is a winning strategy because that’s where most of the country is, or, in policy-sci terms, that’s where the “median voter” is. Here’s the core of that argument:
…America still has a political center. Polls show that most voters prefer capitalism to socialism and worry that the government is too big — and also think that corporations and the wealthy have too much power. Most voters oppose both the cruel immigration enforcement of the Trump administration and the lax Biden policies that led to a record immigration surge. Most favor robust policing to combat crime and recoil at police brutality. Most favor widespread abortion access and some restrictions late in pregnancy. Most oppose race-based affirmative action and support class-based affirmative action. Most support job protections for trans people and believe that trans girls should not play girls’ sports. Most want strong public schools and the flexibility to choose which school their children attend.
I’m quite sympathetic to this argument, but with a few tweaks. The piece pays little attention to the mass of other blue dots in the lower-left quadrant. Those Ds won in safe, left-leaning districts and a deeper analysis needs to be mindful of tradeoffs. I don’t believe we lose those dots by pursuing the dots in the yellow circle, but would like to learn more about that.
Second, and this is in the ‘graf above, moderation is a balancing act. I recently heard Kentucky Gov. Beshear, a popular D in an R state, speak with real passion about vetoing bills that essentially made trans persons into an unprotected class that could be persecuted with impunity. No politician can acquiesce to such discrimination and call themselves a D. But that doesn’t preclude the sports point above. Similarly, I don’t see how full-on, anti-choice candidates can fit into the party given the right’s assault on reproductive rights.
Third, and the piece underscores this well, just because you’re a moderate in the spirit of the issues above can’t mean you’re a lousy candidate on policy who, by dint of being more in the middle, can’t explain what they’d do in plain, simple terms. Too often, moderation mapped onto policy comes out sounding like, “hey, I’m for labor but also for business; I’m for more housing but don’t want to annoy the NIMBYs; I’m against inequality but don’t want to tax the rich.” In fact, if you track the candidates behind those circled dots (they’re named in the piece), they more often than not took strong, unequivocal positions on such issues.
The old saying “everything in moderation, including moderation” comes to mind. The key—and it really is KEY—is that the successful politicians tapping this space are not strategically triangulating to capture the median voter (I thought the ed-board got this wrong). They’re expressing and connecting with voters on basic, balanced, heart-felt common sense—something increasingly lacking in the current admin, as discussed next—backed by policy that helps voters where they need help and stops there.
The next piece is this highly resonant (and efficiently short!) No Kings review from WaPo. Here’s the unifying sentence:
But the idea that the protests were made up solely of only far-left Americans is hard to reconcile with the sheer scale of the demonstrations.
This is a response to the Trump admin’s attempt to vilify the attendees as radical extremists, a version of White House press secretary Leavitt’s comment last week that the D’s constituency is “made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals.”
THIS IS STARKLY IMMODERATE.
If moderation is the path to winning, the administration’s extremism should hurt them. Not with MAGAs, of course, but with the non-MAGA Rs that determine key electoral outcomes.
This has been a constant theme of this Substack, particularly centered on economic and, specifically, affordability issues. Back to WaPo:
Trump’s approach to several key policy areas polls poorly, including deploying the National Guard in American cities, levying tariffs on trading partners and his handling of the war in Ukraine. More than two-thirds of Americans hold negative views of the economy, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll last month. Despite Republicans’ fervent messaging that Democrats’ health care demands caused the current government shutdown, early polling suggests a majority of Americans believe the president and his party are to blame.
Conditional on my caveats above (tradeoffs and those other blue dots; avoiding the mushy middle, policy-wise), I think this is simple, straightforward and importantly correct: in today’s politics, moderate beats immoderate. Again, not strategically-triangulating moderate, but authentic moderate.
(I’ve relegated the “proof” to the appendix; not at all necessary.)
Appendix
Whenever I can, I like to think about things in probabilistic terms. To me, it’s the surefire path to rational thinking.
Using Bayes rule, we have this conditional probability:
P(M|T)=[P(T|M)*P(M)]/P(T)
M = moderate D and T equals Trump district, so this is the probability that a moderate D wins, given that they’re running in a Trumpian district, as in the circled dots in the scatterplot. I agree with the NYT that this is key to, e.g., winning back the House, a race that feels deeply existential to me.
—Because of Trump’s extremism—the “immoderation” in my post—and, even more so, his pushing hard in the wrong direction on affordability, P(T) could come down a bit, boosting the probability. Simply put, Trumpian districts become less Trumpy.
—As long as we run more moderates—P(M)—we improve our chances (admittedly, this ignores my tradeoff point; it’s a very simple model).
—When these moderates compete in Trump-leaning districts—P(T|D)—that also improves our chances.
I just take issue with the nay-sayers regarding Mamdani. One can make a credible argument that his proposed policies, when looked at closely, strongly relate in spirit, to moderates' arguments. Mainstream democrats should not make same mistake they made with Bernie Sanders and push him out because of their fear of alienating "moderates." For one thing, its clear New Yorkers really like him. Granted the mayoral race is not the same as a congressional race, but don't forget a not insignificant number of voters went MAGA after seeing what the dems did to Bernie. And AOC, decidedly not 'moderate' continues to be a strong congressional voice. It will vary with constituency, as noted. And also one could argue there is nothing immoderate about supporting affordable housing and health care for all. Be careful of abdicating to the the right tin terms of defining and dictating terms. We've been doing that for far too long. The final word should be, moderation, including in moderation, as suggested.
This NYT editorial quote shows everything that is wrong with the NYT, and how the NYT actively (and unwittingly?) contributed to the installation of fascism in the US.
"Democratic socialism" is NOT "far left" at all. It's what in Europe is called "center-left", so much so that many center-right political parties don't even dream of destroying people's healthcare etc.
By calling "democratic socialism" "extremist", the NYT basically explains why it fought so hard against Kamala Harris last summer. Yes, the editorial board ended up endorsing her, but the daily newsroom either ignored or ridiculed her, or totally distorted her record and policy proposals, repeating again and again that people do NOT like the economy at the time (dislike that all polls showed was mostly based on ignorance of how good it was, in terms of what Biden/Harris had achieved under very difficult global circumstances) and that Harris's policy proposals (extremely specific compared to Trump's) are still "not specific enough".
And when it interviewed Vance, he only got softball questions from a reporter who merely robotically repeated "will you certify the outcome of the election, yes or no?" when Vance TOLD her, literally, WHY he would have refused in 2020. His argument sounded compelling but was totally absurd, and yet... no questions about his argument at all (he claimed that a few million Americans had been lied to, for four days, so she could easily have asked him: "Since many of your own claims and those of Trump and Fox News have been objectively proven to be false, and some have been repeated for months or even years, do you agree that Kamala Harris refuses to certify the 2024 election if Trump wins?").
As to polls showing that a majority of the American people want capitalism, not socialism: polls also show that many people falsely see "socialism" as a synonym for "fascism" and barely know what the word actually stands for. So these polls only mean one thing: IF you run in a district where most people don't know what the word means, don't call your policies "socialist". That's all.
In the meantime, the GOP stands for crony, savage capitalism combined with fascism. Please explain how somehow freezing rents for a while (after huge inflation) or free public transport, inside a fully democratic system, would somehow be "extreme" rather than extremely MODERATE reform... ?