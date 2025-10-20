Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Browning's avatar
Mary Browning
16h

I just take issue with the nay-sayers regarding Mamdani. One can make a credible argument that his proposed policies, when looked at closely, strongly relate in spirit, to moderates' arguments. Mainstream democrats should not make same mistake they made with Bernie Sanders and push him out because of their fear of alienating "moderates." For one thing, its clear New Yorkers really like him. Granted the mayoral race is not the same as a congressional race, but don't forget a not insignificant number of voters went MAGA after seeing what the dems did to Bernie. And AOC, decidedly not 'moderate' continues to be a strong congressional voice. It will vary with constituency, as noted. And also one could argue there is nothing immoderate about supporting affordable housing and health care for all. Be careful of abdicating to the the right tin terms of defining and dictating terms. We've been doing that for far too long. The final word should be, moderation, including in moderation, as suggested.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
15h

This NYT editorial quote shows everything that is wrong with the NYT, and how the NYT actively (and unwittingly?) contributed to the installation of fascism in the US.

"Democratic socialism" is NOT "far left" at all. It's what in Europe is called "center-left", so much so that many center-right political parties don't even dream of destroying people's healthcare etc.

By calling "democratic socialism" "extremist", the NYT basically explains why it fought so hard against Kamala Harris last summer. Yes, the editorial board ended up endorsing her, but the daily newsroom either ignored or ridiculed her, or totally distorted her record and policy proposals, repeating again and again that people do NOT like the economy at the time (dislike that all polls showed was mostly based on ignorance of how good it was, in terms of what Biden/Harris had achieved under very difficult global circumstances) and that Harris's policy proposals (extremely specific compared to Trump's) are still "not specific enough".

And when it interviewed Vance, he only got softball questions from a reporter who merely robotically repeated "will you certify the outcome of the election, yes or no?" when Vance TOLD her, literally, WHY he would have refused in 2020. His argument sounded compelling but was totally absurd, and yet... no questions about his argument at all (he claimed that a few million Americans had been lied to, for four days, so she could easily have asked him: "Since many of your own claims and those of Trump and Fox News have been objectively proven to be false, and some have been repeated for months or even years, do you agree that Kamala Harris refuses to certify the 2024 election if Trump wins?").

As to polls showing that a majority of the American people want capitalism, not socialism: polls also show that many people falsely see "socialism" as a synonym for "fascism" and barely know what the word actually stands for. So these polls only mean one thing: IF you run in a district where most people don't know what the word means, don't call your policies "socialist". That's all.

In the meantime, the GOP stands for crony, savage capitalism combined with fascism. Please explain how somehow freezing rents for a while (after huge inflation) or free public transport, inside a fully democratic system, would somehow be "extreme" rather than extremely MODERATE reform... ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture