I read two compelling pieces this AM that seem to me worth unifying. If nothing else, I encourage you to read both.

The first, by the NYT ed-board, argues that Ds can’t win back the federal gov’t without tacking back toward the center (my bold):

American politics today can seem to be dominated by extremes. President Trump is carrying out far-right policies, while some of the country’s highest-profile Democrats identify as democratic socialists. Moderation sometimes feels outdated. It is not. Candidates closer to the political center, from both parties, continue to fare better in most elections than those farther to the right or left. This pattern may be the strongest one in electoral politics today, but it is one that many partisans try to obscure and many voters do not fully grasp.

This scatterplot underscores their thesis:

I’ve circled the key dots from the perspective of this argument: the D winners in R districts, all of whom are moderates. Note that they outnumber their obverse (the three red dots in the upper-left-hand quadrant).

It should be no surprise that if a D is going to win in such a district, she’s going to be a moderate. The argument thus reduces to the claim that running moderate Ds is a winning strategy because that’s where most of the country is, or, in policy-sci terms, that’s where the “median voter” is. Here’s the core of that argument:

…America still has a political center. Polls show that most voters prefer capitalism to socialism and worry that the government is too big — and also think that corporations and the wealthy have too much power. Most voters oppose both the cruel immigration enforcement of the Trump administration and the lax Biden policies that led to a record immigration surge. Most favor robust policing to combat crime and recoil at police brutality. Most favor widespread abortion access and some restrictions late in pregnancy. Most oppose race-based affirmative action and support class-based affirmative action. Most support job protections for trans people and believe that trans girls should not play girls’ sports. Most want strong public schools and the flexibility to choose which school their children attend.

I’m quite sympathetic to this argument, but with a few tweaks. The piece pays little attention to the mass of other blue dots in the lower-left quadrant. Those Ds won in safe, left-leaning districts and a deeper analysis needs to be mindful of tradeoffs. I don’t believe we lose those dots by pursuing the dots in the yellow circle, but would like to learn more about that.

Second, and this is in the ‘graf above, moderation is a balancing act. I recently heard Kentucky Gov. Beshear, a popular D in an R state, speak with real passion about vetoing bills that essentially made trans persons into an unprotected class that could be persecuted with impunity. No politician can acquiesce to such discrimination and call themselves a D. But that doesn’t preclude the sports point above. Similarly, I don’t see how full-on, anti-choice candidates can fit into the party given the right’s assault on reproductive rights.

Third, and the piece underscores this well, just because you’re a moderate in the spirit of the issues above can’t mean you’re a lousy candidate on policy who, by dint of being more in the middle, can’t explain what they’d do in plain, simple terms. Too often, moderation mapped onto policy comes out sounding like, “hey, I’m for labor but also for business; I’m for more housing but don’t want to annoy the NIMBYs; I’m against inequality but don’t want to tax the rich.” In fact, if you track the candidates behind those circled dots (they’re named in the piece), they more often than not took strong, unequivocal positions on such issues.

The old saying “everything in moderation, including moderation” comes to mind. The key—and it really is KEY—is that the successful politicians tapping this space are not strategically triangulating to capture the median voter (I thought the ed-board got this wrong). They’re expressing and connecting with voters on basic, balanced, heart-felt common sense—something increasingly lacking in the current admin, as discussed next—backed by policy that helps voters where they need help and stops there.

The next piece is this highly resonant (and efficiently short!) No Kings review from WaPo. Here’s the unifying sentence:

But the idea that the protests were made up solely of only far-left Americans is hard to reconcile with the sheer scale of the demonstrations.

This is a response to the Trump admin’s attempt to vilify the attendees as radical extremists, a version of White House press secretary Leavitt’s comment last week that the D’s constituency is “made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals.”

THIS IS STARKLY IMMODERATE.

If moderation is the path to winning, the administration’s extremism should hurt them. Not with MAGAs, of course, but with the non-MAGA Rs that determine key electoral outcomes.

This has been a constant theme of this Substack, particularly centered on economic and, specifically, affordability issues. Back to WaPo:

Trump’s approach to several key policy areas polls poorly, including deploying the National Guard in American cities, levying tariffs on trading partners and his handling of the war in Ukraine. More than two-thirds of Americans hold negative views of the economy, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll last month. Despite Republicans’ fervent messaging that Democrats’ health care demands caused the current government shutdown, early polling suggests a majority of Americans believe the president and his party are to blame.

Conditional on my caveats above (tradeoffs and those other blue dots; avoiding the mushy middle, policy-wise), I think this is simple, straightforward and importantly correct: in today’s politics, moderate beats immoderate. Again, not strategically-triangulating moderate, but authentic moderate.

(I’ve relegated the “proof” to the appendix; not at all necessary.)

Appendix

Whenever I can, I like to think about things in probabilistic terms. To me, it’s the surefire path to rational thinking.

Using Bayes rule, we have this conditional probability:

P(M|T)=[P(T|M)*P(M)]/P(T)

M = moderate D and T equals Trump district, so this is the probability that a moderate D wins, given that they’re running in a Trumpian district, as in the circled dots in the scatterplot. I agree with the NYT that this is key to, e.g., winning back the House, a race that feels deeply existential to me.

—Because of Trump’s extremism—the “immoderation” in my post—and, even more so, his pushing hard in the wrong direction on affordability, P(T) could come down a bit, boosting the probability. Simply put, Trumpian districts become less Trumpy.

—As long as we run more moderates—P(M)—we improve our chances (admittedly, this ignores my tradeoff point; it’s a very simple model).

—When these moderates compete in Trump-leaning districts—P(T|D)—that also improves our chances.