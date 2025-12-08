Vibes Down, Spending Up

The WSJ follows up my analysis from yesterday with a story about sagging consumer sentiment, even as spending trundles along.

American households are nearing the end of the year feeling a lot more dour about the economy than they did at the beginning, even as they keep spending. High prices, a fragile job market and anxiety about President Trump’s tariffs have helped drag consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, down near historic lows this year.

As a hotel housekeeper cited in the piece put it: “It feels like you’re trying to do a lot more with less…” She described her economic mood as “drained and exhausted.”

I included real spending in the model I wrote up yesterday, but I didn’t show this figure, which underscores the WSJ points. It plots real, aggregate consumer spending using 2-year % changes to capture the trend, against the UMich sentiment index. Once again, you see the split at the end of the series: spending up, sentiment down.

As you see—and as you already know if you’re hanging out up in here with me—this is an unusual split and a good picture of the vibecession in which we’ve long been ensconced, with decent aggregate growth amidst high negatives on sentiment.

The WSJ hits some of the usual suspects, including how vibes indices these days often say as much about people’s political preferences than their economic sentiment. More substantively, there’s increasing evidence that spending, income, and confidence are higher for those closer to the top of the income scale, meaning there’s an inequality dimension to this. But once again, much of this just comes down to the difficulty folks are having acclimating to the higher post-pandemic price level:

Americans are still looking back to prices they paid before the Covid-19 pandemic and struggling to digest the increases since then. “We haven’t collectively come to grips that that is behind us,” said Joanne Hsu, who directs the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

Trump to “Shift Focus to Prices”…Hmmmm

There are related reports out that Trump’s advisers are pushing His Orangeness to get off his golden potty, get out there on the hustings and “calibrate his message on affordability.”

Good luck with that. It’s predictable advise from advisers, but their client is anything but predictable. His message on affordability wavers between “it’s a Democratic hoax,” “it’s all Biden’s fault,” and he’s already fixed it!

There’s also a good chance he’ll be out there messaging on all the great stuff he’s doing to lower prices at the same time over 20 million Americans are seeing their premium costs soar due to his and his party’s failure to extend the premium tax credits. And then there’s his tariffs, which people know are contributing to higher prices.

So I’m sticking by what I told WaPo on this last week: “He often exists in an alternative reality that many of his followers are happy to follow him into, but the affordability issue is kryptonite for him, because even his most devoted followers know which way is up when it comes to prices. He may be able to convince people of his alternative vision in lots of different areas, but not this one.”

Another Split In American Sentiment: AI

Axios claims this AM that:

“Trump bets party, presidency on AI”

Sounds a bit hyperbolic to me, but they’ve got backup:

Yes, Trump zigs and zags into countless political and diplomatic issues. But none comes close to his sustained, and surging, all-in alliance with tech billionaires and AI companies reshaping the U.S. economy. He won on the backs of working-class MAGA. But he governs, socializes and surrounds himself with tech swells and moguls.

Here’s the thing about this:

Bob Ward of the Republican firm Fabrizio Ward, with tight White House ties — told us: “While the case for AI has captivated investors, the average voter is worried about it. The AI industry’s image is underwater among Republicans, independents, and Democrats.” He said likely fears range from “losing a job, to not being able to trust what’s real versus fake, to higher utility bills from data centers that are consuming massive amounts of electricity.”

Ward then makes this simple, and to me, highly compelling point:

Ward added that it’s “important for candidates saying, ‘We need to win the AI race’ to understand, at least today, that sentiment is being met by your average voters asking: ‘Why?’”

Why, indeed? I suspect for most politicians, the answer is “to beat the Chinese!” But that’s gotta be very weak tea for average folks. For economists, the answer is that AI is a potentially powerful general purpose technology that could significantly, and perhaps even lastingly, boost productivity growth. That means faster GDP growth, higher incomes, on average, less fiscal pressures, all good things.

But when Trump’s economic adviser, and possible next Fed chair, Kevin Hassett guarantees us that AI won’t displace you, or, even more consequentially, your kids, but instead will augment your work such that it will “help make a lot of productive workers a heck of a lot of money,” he’s making a chain of assumptions that average Americans don’t share.

Note especially that “on average” point above, which does a lot of lifting in this discussion. Having long studied the gap between productivity and median—vs. average—compensation, folks are solidly within their rights to question the assumption that faster average growth will trickle down their way.

Aya Ibrahim had this right when she joined me for a recent Let’s Do Lunch episode. She stressed that the split here is reminiscent of the globalization debate in the Clinton years, when policymakers assured everyone that we’d all be fine. Why? Because we’re all consumers and increased trade boosts supply and lowers prices. Which is true (and one reason Trump is in affordability trouble today). But they forgot that we’re not only consumers; we’re also workers, many of whom were about to be thrown into competition with workforces around the globe, almost all of which are paid less.

My point is that if you pull a DC policymaker or even more so, a Silicon Valley magnate, out of an urn and take their temperature on AI, you’ll likely get a very different reading than if you do so with an average American from between those two coasts.