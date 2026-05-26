War Check

Regarding the alleged winding down of the war, I was careful to hedge my short “what was that for?” piece from a few days ago with the requisite “ifs” and “buts,” as there are no trustworthy spokespersons on either side. Sure enough, while negotiations appear to be ongoing, missiles are also flying, so it’s hard to know what to make of this. A simple metric of progress would be ships transiting the Strait, but that’s not an on-off switch. At this point, transit seems little improved, though ships may be lining up in anticipation of a reopening.

Most reporting says some version of “Even if a final deal is reached, the prewar status quo, when upward of 130 ships transited the strait each day, will be perhaps weeks or even months away.” The oil price—the “front month contract” (the futures contract closest to the current date)—is cautiously down; it is and has been highly elastic to the news flow, its non-reliability notwithstanding. But it remains well above prewar levels.

I have but two things to add to yesterday’s note. First, the WSJ reports that “President Trump has thrust the Abraham Accords into his diplomatic efforts to end the war in Iran, attempting to expand the scope of the agreements between Israel and some Middle Eastern nations and tie them to any peace deal.” I suspect he won’t get far with this effort. Regional relations with Israel have soured, to put it nicely, and countries have various conditions that Trump cannot meet, e.g., “Riyadh has long said it would only agree to the pact if there were a clear pathway toward a Palestinian state.”

But I will confidently assert—my second point—that this is a reaction to Trump reading my post (JK!), recognizing that he’s lost this misguided war-of-his-choice and trying to salvage something to brag about. As readers know, I’ve found Wolfe Research’s Tobin Marcus to be one of the clearest voices on these developments, mostly from a market perspective. Here’s what he wrote on Sunday (paywalled), quoted at length because it’s so salient and detailed:

What was all this for? This war was economically costly, politically unpopular, and militarily taxing on US stockpiles of interceptors and other munitions. And for what? And for what? The Strait will reopen, but that's just undoing the war's damage, and even that small step has evidently required concessions and may involve some continued Iranian influence. The MOU gets them to the table for nuclear negotiations, but they were already at the table when we launched the war in February, and it's not clear that a materially better deal on nuclear-for-sanctions-relief is in the offing now vs. then. Iran isn't agreeing to any limitations on its missile program or its proxy network. By our count, at least 8 of the 15 points in Trump's original 15-point peace plan from late March have been dropped, and 2 of the surviving points are sanctions relief. Iran's industrial base and military were degraded somewhat, but their conventional navy and air force were largely symbolic in the first place, and most of their missiles are intact. And as noted above, they've largely restored deterrence. It's true that their economy is in shambles, and that some senior leaders were assassinated, but those aren't strategic objectives for the US. We struggle to see how this was worth it, and most American voters seem to feel the same.

Vibe Check

Speaking of how voters feel, I recently posted the latest UMich sentiment data, which, to use the technical term, are basically circling the drain. There’s some evidence this survey has a downward bias, and it’s so relentlessly negative that I wouldn’t swear by its level. But it is directionally sound and consistent with almost every economic poll you’ll see, especially the ones focusing on the cost of living and affordability.

Which brings me to Annie Lowrey’s must-read article from the Atlantic:

Lowrey was writing about affordability well ahead of the crowd, and, along with being an engaging writer, she’s good at seeing around corners. I won’t summarize her piece, but as the title suggests, she thinks there’s something structural (vs. cyclical or “transitory”) going on with Americans’ feelings about the economy: “Americans are expressing some of the deepest, broadest, and stubbornest economic pessimism ever recorded.”

The question is why. The overall economy is actually pretty good, but everyone who’s paid any attention to this knows that overall measures say little about how folks in different income classes are faring (a point on which Lowrey is clear). The stock market is exhibit A: the bottom half of the wealth distribution holds 1% of stock wealth. The top 10% holds 87%. So, yeah—I can imagine a lot of folks being annoyed when subjected to constant chattering about the awesome stock market boom.

Lowrey mentions my work with Daniel Posthumus on the role of price levels in consumer discontent. I just updated our key figure (with an important econometric twist). As before, unless you incorporate the pandemic-era shock to the price level, you can’t explain the tanking Sentiment Index. But once we include that variable in the model, it closely tracks sentiment’s sad story.

That’s a solid fit and a plausible story, but as Lowrey convincingly argues, there’s got to be more to it than that. And here’s where I find her take worthy of close attention.

Through all my narrow economic work on the vibes questions, I’ve had in the back of my mind the suspicion that this phenomenon is “overdetermined,” meaning it has so many causes, it’s impossible to pin down one or the other. Just consider the first section of this post: a deeply inept, unchecked leader driven by a self-confidence that’s as endless as it is groundless, dragged us into a war that was and is tremendously costly, and not just in dollar terms.

Here’s how Lowrey pulls back the camera to pan our national discomfort:

The crash coincides with a collapse in institutional confidence: Americans are giving up on the Supreme Court, the military, corporations, the education system, religious groups, medical professionals, and scientists. It also coincides with a collapse in civic trust. Fewer people think that their neighbors are trustworthy; fewer believe that the political system can or will deliver for them. Fair enough, I guess. Institutions haven’t exactly acquitted themselves well since the Great Recession. Still, the internet nurtures these Hobbesian, splenetic views. We never got back to socializing in person after COVID, as my colleague Derek Thompson has noted. And the social media we replaced our friends with lost the social part. In a few decades, we have gone from comparing ourselves with our neighbors to comparing ourselves with our friends on Facebook to sucking on a gavage tube of unabashedly consumerist, questionably accurate, highly emotional, and extremely polarizing short-form video content, milled for us by attention-farming software.

She goes on to bemoan TikTok generated angst that you’re not rich enough or hot enough or everything-enough, sentiments which are enforced by the real-life inequalities that are increasingly cleaving divisions between us.

As her title above—”Permacession”—suggests, Lowrey, citing some happiness-or-lack-thereof research, worries that most of us are just a lot unhappier these days, and lastingly so. There’s something about the combination of late capitalism, income inequality, elevated prices, broken politics and the powerful force-multiplier of social media that’s just downright and deeply toxic.

That sounds kinda right, if a bit too diffuse—overdetermined—to make sense out of and know what to do about. I take some solace in the fact—I think it’s a fact—that many of our institutions seemed to work better not that long ago, or at least in my lifetime, including SCOTUS, Congress, elections, international relations, social and political interactions. Please note that I said “worked better,” not worked perfectly.

The question Lowrey’s piece raises in this regard is one I’ve focused on in various posts in recent months: no question, there’s been a great deal of deterioration in American life, but you see the figures above. Things go down; things go up. I’m happy to get as doomer as the next guy/gal regarding where we are today. But I’ve yet to be convinced that there’s no road back.