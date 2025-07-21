As noted, I’m going to try to make the Monday post a review of a few articles I had time to get cozy with over the prior weekend. I also went to the movies!

Just when we got past “reconciliation,” now we have to learn about “recissions!”

Both of these words refer to obscure DC budget rules, reconciliation being the process by which Senators can pass bills with 51 instead of 60 votes (i.e., it avoids the filibuster) and recissions being a tactic to claw back and cancel previously legislated spending that has yet to go out the door.

This NYT article is really something, plus it’s short, so do give it a read. It’s not a exactly a newsflash to underscore just how much Congressional Rs have ceded power to Trump, but at this point, they’re just rubber stamps. The lack of spine is unlike anything I’ve seen in decades of watching and participating in federal politics.

The gist is that the Rs just rescinded $9 billion of previously budgeted money, some of which was for foreign aid and public broadcasting. But those are broad categories, and there are undoubtedly more cuts in there. It’s just that neither we nor the Rs who voted for the package (which was passed using…wait for it…budget reconciliation!) know what was in there:

“We have no earthly idea what specific cuts will occur,” Mr. Tillis said, adding that the White House had not provided senators with detailed information on which programs it would be targeting.” Senator Wicker: “…the request “concerns me as perhaps approaching a disregard for the constitutional responsibilities of the legislative branch.” And he noted that he was “not the only one who has expressed the concerns.” Yet Mr. Wicker voted for the package [as did Tillis], arguing that taking action to rein in the nation’s ballooning debt “overrides the specific objections that I have.”

That last bit is incredibly rich. This recission is for $9 billion but these guys just voted for a budget bill that’s going to add $4-5 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years. What kind of idiots do they take us for?

And the piece shows just one after another of these senators saying some version of “this is an awful bill wherein the White House won’t tell us what we’re agreeing to cut, but I’m voting for it because Trump says so.”

That’s enough of a problem in itself but here’s another thing to worry about in this context. Because these dysfunctionistas can’t pass a regular budget, they keep the gov’t running through “continuing resolutions,” wherein they extend the existing budget by a few months. It’s not pretty, and it’s why we often have gov’t shutdowns when they fail to agree by the deadline (for this one, you need 60 votes in the Senate). But they’ve gotten pretty good at this particularly can-kick, which comes up next in late September, i.e., right around the corner.

But think about this in the context of the new recissions. Why would any Senate Ds sign on to a bipartisan CR when the president can just pull out stuff he doesn’t like and the Rs will go along, no questions asked? And this ain’t no hypothetical!

Russell T. Vought, the White House budget director, has said he intends to send more such rescissions packages requesting that Congress go along with his efforts to cancel funds.

The Trumpies, and Vought in particular, have made it clear that they believe the president has the right to impound (not spend) funds Congress has appropriated. I therefore don’t see how the upshot to this isn’t a long gov’t shutdown in the fall. You never know, and I’d like to wrong, but even the most compliant Ds may have trouble shaking hands with people you demonstrably cannot trust to think and act independently.

Immigration Rethink

The good news is that public opinion is quickly turning against Trump’s deportation regime. The bad news is that the administration doesn’t much care what people think about that.

I’ve seen many stories like this one Nicholas Kristof tells here about how “A Pro-Trump Community Reckons With Losing a Beloved Immigrant Neighbor.” Apparently, there’s some share of Trump voters who are increasingly unhappy about the scope of the deportations.

Bubba King, a county commissioner, put it this way: “We want tighter border security” but also humane treatment of families, he said.

You can ask what they were thinking re that “humane” part when they pulled the lever last November, given the family separations in Trump 1. Now they’re putting up billboards saying: “We live here, together. Losing immigrants hurts us all.”

But the pattern of border crossings in the early Biden years shown in the figure below was understandably unacceptable to wide swaths of Americans.

It’s gratifying to see how public opinion is shifting on the issue (see new CBS poll below). Just since February, approval of the Trump program is down 10 points and disapproval is up 10. This points a clear way forward for politicians. Secure the border, hit back hard at criminals (recognizing that immigrants have lower crime rates that non-immigrants), but find a humane path forward for the rest. Also, check out Superman…

Superman…the Immigrant Man of Steel

I saw the movie this weekend, and kinda liked it. I found the fights quite boring—metahumans incessantly punching the crap out of each other—but I’m not the target audience for that. What I liked was the fact that it was so damn political!

It was strongly pro-immigrant, from precisely the humane perspective noted above. It leaned hard in favor of the U.S. supporting the geopolitical underdog. The bad guy was a deranged Trumpian figure driven explicitly by envy. It portrayed social media as shallow yet deep cesspool of toxicity. The gov’t was a confused, feckless deep-in-the-background character.

I won’t pretend to be a movie reviewer but here’s my takeaway. I heard a lot of people say some version of “I can’t believe a major studio allowed a blockbuster hit to be so overtly political, and in a way that’s blatantly critical of the current regime!”

But I not only believe that, I think it’s the safe bet for the studio, which, for the record, is not in the business of making risky bets. That fact is, as discussed above, most people feel fine about folks coming here to pitch in and get ahead, even if they’re not pounding bad guys with superhuman strength. Tim Walz wasn’t wrong when he said about the Trumps, Vances, Millers, Hegseths, Noems, etc: “these people are weird.” Neither was Ezra Klein when he said, paraphrasing, “you wouldn’t want any of them at your Thanksgiving table.”

This is what I liked about the movie. I found its existence to be an uplifting statement of how the broad majority feels about the dark period we’re going through. Also, of course, Krypto the Dog (I wondered if he was a comment on the unruliness and risks of digital currencies, but let’s not push this too far).

China Shock 2

Finally, I’m putting this here just in case you missed at. It’s a muscular argument about the evolution of China as a global competitor to the US and how our current economic policy is totally unresponsive to this competition. While there’s a part of their argument I’m not sure about, they’re on very solid ground on the competition point. Our economic policy is being driven by Trump’s nostalgia, not any vision of a more innovative, productive, cleaner future.

China Shock 1, identified by these same authors, was the shock to US domestic manufacturing from the sharp increase in the import penetration of Chinese goods exports in the 2000s.

China Shock 2:

…the one that’s fast approaching, is where China goes from underdog to favorite. Today, it is aggressively contesting the innovative sectors where the United States has long been the unquestioned leader: aviation, A.I., telecommunications, microprocessors, robotics, nuclear and fusion power, quantum computing, biotech and pharma, solar, batteries. Owning these sectors yields dividends: economic spoils from high profits and high-wage jobs; geopolitical heft from shaping the technological frontier; and military prowess from controlling the battlefield. General Motors, Boeing and Intel are American national champions, but they’ve all seen better days and we’re going to miss them if they’re gone. China’s technological vision is already reordering governments and markets in Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia and increasingly Eastern Europe. Expect this influence to grow as the United States retreats into an isolationist MAGAsphere.

I’ll have more to say about this soon. I don’t think we’re as far behind as they suggest, though that is surely the direction of travel. But the part I object to here—and I recognize that this is controversial take—is that there is a way forward wherein we find more ways to work with and cooperate with China.

To be clear, I trust China no more than these authors do, and that nation’s designs on expanding their global reach and Taiwan, as well as their growing friendship with Russia, are real and must be recognized and countered. But I’ve also seen, from the inside of government, that China is playing the role of geopolitical villain to the point where we are unwilling to learn, partner, exchange ideas (and students) in areas of commerce, science, innovation, higher ed, in ways that are detrimental to our future.

In other words, China Shock 1 was a clear, mercantilist play that we watched unfold with far too little concern for the people and communities hurt by it. China Shock 2 may also be forthcoming, but there is a way, though greater—though very careful—cooperation, to not just dampen its impact but come out ahead.

Like I said, more to come on that…