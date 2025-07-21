Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
2h

Isn’t it strange to be rooting for inflation and a diving stock market and higher unemployment? Unless the Ds win back the House all the govt data collection agencies will be repopulated with MAGA troops,and, I wonder whether T will respond to a D 26 victory by declaring Martial Law? And I too much of a pessimist?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
1h

Unfortunately my confidence in the wisdom of the American people has waned … we’ll find out in November 2026 ..unless ICE runs the polling places

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture