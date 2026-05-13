Jared Bernstein

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
1h

Controlling the data flow will be at the top of the Warsh agenda, reducing and repopulating FED staff, limiting the flow of information: controlling the message. Currently lots of folks look at the same data with differing opinions, Warsh will hold the nozzle …

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
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Well, on AI, OK, I guess that it will cause efficiency in business, somehow. I have to see examples, though.

My own experience from AI is google searches that are not improved, and lots of my time wasted each time I need to reschedule my FedEx package deliveries.

(The AI voice on the phone tries repeatedly to handle my issue, repeats the same questions, and if I ask for a person, it hangs up on me! I have figured out that I have to give it at least about 8 tries to reschedule my delivery, and then it will decide, itself, to get me to a person.

Sometimes the person, who frankly isn't that much more useful than the AI, tells me I have to call back the next day and I need to speak with a person then. And the only way to get a person is to repeat the same process with the AI.)

I also have this fun exercise, which is instructive, as well.

If you go to google AI mode, and you type in something like

Norm Spier Substack Jared Bernstein ,

you get a kind of flattering sort of a Who's Who entry for yourself.

So, I just did that, and got:

"Norm Spier is a frequent and prominent commenter on the economics Substack publication titled Jared Bernstein (also hosted at the URL econjared.substack.com).

Key Details:

Platform Presence: Spier frequently contributes to the discussion sections of posts written by Jared Bernstein, the prominent American economist and former Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Discussion Topics: Spier's commentary focuses heavily on macroeconomic policy, center-left political circles, and economic statistics. He regularly shares insights regarding:

Economic Averages: Spier notes that regular commenters on the platform frequently scrutinize and debate the use of broad economic averages.

Housing and Affordability: He has actively critiqued housing market data accuracy, such as media reporting on affordable housing construction metrics.

Policy Debates: He regularly shares relevant multimedia and policy resources, such as pro- and anti-price control panels hosted by the Center for American Progress.

Interaction: Spier's analytical comments are well-regarded within the community and have been directly liked and acknowledged by Jared Bernstein himself."

The problem is, it sounds good, but many details are wrong. (Perhaps a third of the details.)

"Spier's commentary focuses heavily on macroeconomic policy, center-left political circles," No! I know next to nothing about macro! And what are center-left political circles?

"He has actively critiqued housing market data accuracy, such as media reporting on affordable housing construction metrics." Nope. Not at all. I have comments on zoning, NIMBYism, and bash the use of that ambiguous term "affordable housing" when it is taken to mean income-limited housing. But I have no critiques on housing market data accuracy or housing construction metrics.

--

In any case, I don't know how long the amusement of doing an AI query around your substack comments will be around.

So, people who have not tried it may want to give the practice a try. It seems to always yield something very flattering. And fun!

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