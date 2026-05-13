Given yesterday’s hot CPI report, it’s not a surprise that wholesale prices—the Producer Price Index (PPI), out this AM from BLS—were also up in April. But they beat expectations by a good bit and the data reveal pressures in the inflation pipeline. The 6% increase in final demand PPI, yr/yr (bottom figure, solid black line), is its highest rate since Dec ‘22.

The acceleration is visible at both monthly and yearly intervals, and note that the pressures are coming from services as well as goods. The Bureau noted that “Two-thirds of the broad-based advance in April [services] can be traced to a 2.7-percent jump in margins for final demand trade services.” Given that tariffs are not directly tied to services, that pattern generates concerns that inflation may be more embedded than we, where “we” is both consumers and the Fed, would like.

Here’s a longer term view, showing how PPI final demand and service margins are climbing at much the same pace as they did during the pandemic. To be clear, I’m not suggesting they’re headed for the same peak, but that sharp acceleration at the end of the figure explains why consumers, markets, and central bankers are feeling the heat.

Core PPI, though growing less quickly than headline, also came in well above expectations, up 1%, vs. 0.3% expected, for the month and a hot 5.2% over the year (4.3% expected).

Meanwhile, the gas price is up to $4.51 this morning and WTI oil is $102/b, up from around $60 before the war.

What should one make of all these numbers? For one, while the PPI and CPI move together (they’re “cointegrated” for my econometric readers), one doesn’t predict the other from month-to-month. But there’s still useful info in here:

—Bottom line, at least three forces are creating sharp prices pressures, ones that the CPI and PPI are showing to be hotter than price-watchers expected. Those forces are the war, the tariffs (and related impacts like Chinese export controls and retaliatory measures), and demand for AI (see next entry in this post).

—On that last point, and highly complementary to the oped I’m about to summarize, here’s an eye-popper from today’s PPI re electronic-component prices:

—As I showed yesterday, this inflation surge is wiping out recent wage gains. American consumers, at least those without hefty stock portfolios, were already stressed. And now buying power of their paycheck is sharply diminished. The press is picking up on this today, and, should this trend continue, as I expect it will in at least the near-term, I predict it’s going to become a lot more visible and prominent.

—Inflation-wise, what matters most for the Fed is the PCE deflator, and based on the PPI and CPI components that feed into the PCE, it looks a bit less hot, but still too high and too sticky relative to the Fed’s target.

—I therefore am increasingly confident that, barring information pushing the other way, like a crack in the job market, the Fed’s gotta at least move to a neutral bias, if not start musing about rate hikes.

Which brings to my next topic…

Janet Yellen and I on An Important Thing Warsh is Getting Wrong

The great former Fed chair and Treasury Sec’y and the lesser yours truly penned an oped in the NYT yesterday. I don’t have time to go into details now, but I think it reads clearly.

Our beef with Warsh is his claim that because AI is likely to boost productivity, which allows businesses to make more outputs with the same or fewer inputs, inflationary pressures should abate, creating more space for Trumpian rate cuts.

Mr. Warsh argues. “A.I. will be a significant disinflationary force, increasing productivity and bolstering American competitiveness,” he wrote in The Wall Street Journal last fall.

But that’s only half the story. The other half—well, just look at that PPI electronic components figure above—is that AI creates a lot of demand, which pushes the other way on inflation and interest rates.

Companies expect A.I. to raise the return on the investments they make in growing their businesses, so they will increase those investments. A recent report from Moody’s Analytics showed that by the end of last year, the United States had more active and planned data centers than the rest of the world combined. Big American tech firms are expected to invest $700 billion this year. That’s over 2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. These investment dollars will flow to construction companies building data centers, chip firms and other hardware producers, along with the workers they need to sustain the boom. Americans who own technology stocks have done well recently, as hopes about A.I.’s future returns have buoyed investor optimism. The richest 10 percent of households saw their inflation-adjusted stock wealth appreciate by $7 trillion last year. Those wealth gains are boosting spending. Economists have found that, unsurprisingly, people who feel richer buy more, putting about 3 percent of their gains into new spending. For last year, that 3 percent translates into over $200 billion in extra spending, equivalent to roughly a fifth of the year’s increase in real spending.

Longer term, sure, faster productivity growth can be complementary to lower rates—see our discussion of the 1990s productivity surge. But nearer term, especially with the inflationary developments I document above, no one, especially an incoming Fed chair, should cherry-pick the one-half of this story that tells the part he and Trump want to hear.