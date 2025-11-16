Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kel Feind's avatar
Kel Feind
2h

Nice post. Please weigh in on the 50 year mortgage. Not only will it hit buyers with millions of extra interest payments, it front-loads the interest so the equity you are buying is even further off in the future. And by making the monthly payments cheaper, It increases demand while doing nothing about supply. This will likely raise the prices of existing homes even higher. These guys are such...(fill in the blank)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Patterson's avatar
George Patterson
2h

How do we deal with DonnyJon's current war on wind and solar?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture