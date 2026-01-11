The tragedy of the murder of Renee Nicole Good begins with the loss of life of an innocent person. But it now must also encompass the lack of justice that is quickly unfolding. The administration is telling us that Ms. Good was a domestic terrorist and that our eyes deceive us when we see the video of a set of events that never should have come anywhere close to her being killed.

My question is what can be done about this? What is the role of citizens, politicians, institutions in this crisis moment?

I don’t have answers and the challenge is especially steep given the fact that the perpetrators control legal, political, and media institutions.

But here are some thoughts:

—Our leaders must step up. I’m glad to see emails in my inbox from my reps about how angry they are about this, but that’s far too little. We need to see protests on the floors of power, vigils, filibusters. To let this murder fade into the background in coming weeks as the administration continues to flood the zone with new disruptions and distractions is to invite the next murder by ICE.

—We must continue to take to the streets. I don’t know how effective such protests are, but I’m pretty sure not engaging in such action is welcomed by the purveyors of injustice.

—Diagnosis by the punditry is necessary and important, but it is time to move to prescription. I’ve read numerous compelling analyses of the shooting and how it fits into the benighted moment we’re in, how elites have long escaped prosecution, how ICE is weaponizing the worst prejudices and instincts of Trump, Noem, Vance, Miller, how we’ve arrived at peak Orwellian 1984: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

It is now time to shift to a full-court press on accountability. To be clear, this means a dispassionate evaluation and relentless legal prosecution of this case, which should, of course, be the obvious next step. But given the actions of the administration, literally moments after the shooting, this path is looking increasingly unlikely.

America needs help understanding what we as citizens can do about this tragedy. Whatever resistance we and our electeds have engaged in thus far has been demonstrably not effective enough. The lawlessness is clearly escalating.

As I said, I don’t know what it means or looks like to double our resistance, to fight back harder. Maybe no one does. And maybe there’s nothing more to be done than to try to keep democracy alive and work towards voting out those who are sanctioning this killing and blocking the accountability of those responsible for it.

But I strongly suspect I’m not the only one wondering what we can do about what just happened, and this seems like an important time to come together to try to figure out the most effective answer.