CPI inflation rose by 0.4% in October, slightly above expectations for 0.3%, though down from September’s energy-elevated 0.6%. Core CPI (sans energy and food) also came in a tick above expectations for the month.

You’ll note that the annual increases—a toasty 4% increase for the headline measure and 2.8% for the core (at expectations but up from Sept), have an asterisk this month. As explained below, calculating the annual inflation rate introduces a unique measurement challenge this month, one unprecedented in the long history of this series. Because the gov’t was shut down a year ago, there is no CPI for most items in October of ‘25. Some analysts, myself included, have been estimating the missing value using the months before and after, i.e., Sept and Nov of ‘25. See data appendix for details.

The gas price rose 1% last month, down from 9.1% in Sep, but up a big 37.4% over the past year (BLS was able to go back and the get the Oct ‘25 gas price after the shutdown ended). Below, I show a more updated figure, using the AAA data of gas and diesel, thru yesterday, and both are down further today (the gas price fell below $4, to $3.98 this AM). It’s still highly elevated relative to pre-war, especially diesel, but there’s a bit of relief at the pump as more oil is finding ways out of the gulf region. The problem is refining capacity remains constrained (and the geopolitics in the region are not settled either), so I don’t expect pre-war prices anytime soon.

Measurement niceties aside, I consider this an uncomfortably warm report. Nothing through the roof, to be sure, but here’s the figure I find most helpful in generating an overall assessment of price pressures. It shows yearly growth rates of the total, core, and core services ex housing, the latter a broad measure of pressures from the relatively large service sector. Pre-pandemic they chugged along at around the Fed’s 2% target. Now, they’ve settled into the 3% range, if not north of that, along with a recent nudge upwards.

This table is particularly important this month, because it allows one to ignore the estimated 12-month change if you’d like. The annualized 6, 3, and 1-month rates use just the printed data and they clearly suggest recent acceleration, including in the core.

Real hourly earnings are now down, on a yearly basis, for seven months in a row, driven by war-induced price-pressures and slower nominal wage growth. For all private workers, they’re down 0.8% over the past year; for mid/low-wage workers, they’re down 0.6%. Here’s a figure of real earnings in Oct ‘26 dollars for the mid/low-wage group, included because I believe it has electoral salience given what happened a week ago today. Over the last 22 months (Jan ‘25-Oct ‘26), this real pay measure is up 0.5%, a mere 17 cents. It’s a powerful picture of both sides of the affordability crunch: not just prices, but real wages too.

Finally, here’s Devesh Kodnani’s figure of the spending-weighted share of CPI prices growing at or above 3% on a yearly basis, i.e., the Warsh chart.

I included that because I see, at this point, a slim—increasingly so—rationale for the Fed not to raise interest rates. Market probabilities of a hike are up to 85% as I write this. I don’t like being in that position, especially given the declining real wage story—rate hikes are designed to take some heat out of the economy, and it’s not like regular working folks would welcome a slowdown. But at this point, to ignore these price pressures would risk embedding more inflation in the economy than their mandate allows.

Data Appendix

In case you’re worried about the accuracy of such ad-hockery—using geometric the mean of adjacent months to estimate the missing Oct ‘25 CPI—here’s a mildly comforting figure. Using about a decade of data up through Sep ‘25, it plots the reported CPI and the estimate geomean of adjacent months. The fact that they pretty much sit on top of each other tells you that the annual estimates above are almost surely ballpark (BEA did this for the PCE, btw). But we’ll never know for sure.

Another symptom of the shutdown was that the Nov ‘25 CPI data were likely slightly biased down. Thus, the geomean for Sep ‘25 would also be slightly biased down, which makes the 4% yearly increase probably biased up a bit. The moral is don’t shut down the damn gov’t!

Why geo and not arithmetic mean? One, geo’s insensitive to the base period—unlike the arithmetic mean, it doesn’t care what arbitrary year equals 100 in the formation of the index. Two, price indices are known for compounding multiplicatively, so better to take a midpoint based on growth rates versus index-point changes. In practice, the difference is tiny.