Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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ADIL SAYEED's avatar
ADIL SAYEED
12h

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett called the latest CPI numbers “disappointing”.

He neglected to update his favorite inflation indicator — “look at the last three months of core. When you annualize it, you know what the number is?” (Hassett speech at Georgetown conference 2026-9-23)

As Dr. Bernstein shows, the number is 3.7% today. That is up from 2% just 2 months ago in the August data, which was the latest available CPI report when Hassett delivered his remarks at Georgetown.

When the annualized inflation rate over 3 months was falling, Hassett boasted that "President Trump’s policies have made it so that inflation has decelerated sharply". (Fox Business News interview, 2026-10-13)

Applying Hassett’s rather peccable analysis today less than a month after he boasted on Fox News, I must conclude that President Trump’s policies have made it so that inflation has accelerated sharply.

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Meridian Research's avatar
Meridian Research
9h

The real-wage point is especially important. Even when people are getting raises, those gains can disappear if prices rise faster. I'm curious whether you think the recent decline in purchasing power is being driven more by energy prices or by broader inflation becoming persistent.

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