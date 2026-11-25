Inflationary pressures persist and overall economic activity soared in Q3, according to data out this AM. There are a lot of details to touch on, and the current quarter will be less buff than the last one, but BLUF: the U.S. macroeconomy is running hot, with widespread price pressures, meaning the Fed is very likely to tap the brakes at their December meeting.

The PCE inflation index rose 0.3% last month and at an elevated 3.8% over the past year, with core measures coming in at 0.3% and 3.3%, respectively. As the table below shows, those all came in at expectations, except for the yearly core, which was a touch warmer. That core rate is the highest in almost three years, btw.

That 3.8% on the headline was tied with May of this year but otherwise you have to go back to 2023 to see headline PCE growth that fast (though this yearly print is likely biased up a touch due to a base effect; the gov’t shutdown occurred in Oct ‘25, forcing the BEA to impute the PCE that month).

Cutting through a lot of noise, what you see below is the holy trinity of PCE inflation trends, aka “the Fed’s Headache.” It’s 6-month, annualized growth rates (to get a better bead on more recent movements) of headline, core, and core services ex-housing, a good way to view the spate of inflationary pressures currently emanating from this gauge. Simply put, inflation is stuck about a point above the Fed’s target, and has been for some time, a fact that is visible in all three indices, including services, which is somewhat less driven by tariffs and the war (though war-juiced energy prices definitely bleed into this group, e.g., though airfares).

Consumer spending in Oct rose at the same rate as inflation—0.3%—meaning it was flat in real terms. On a yearly basis, real spending was up a healthier 2.5%. Because after-tax income outpaced spending in Oct, the personal savings rate jumped up from 3.6% to 4.1%. That’s still a low rate, meaning households have less of a saving buffer than is optimal. Over the long run—1990-today—the average savings rate is 6%.

We also got a gangbuster GDP revision for Q3 this AM, showing an unusually large markup in the annualized, real growth rate from 3.4% to 4.3% (and no, Stephen Miller didn’t just go into the data and flip the numbers…). The markups came from stronger consumer spending and investment. The latter was partly juiced by a downward revision of the price index for some computing components (a lower price revision translates into faster real growth), but overall biz investment was up at a hot rate of 16%, contributing 2.2 percentage points to growth. Real spending chipped in a buff 2.8 points. Those components alone would get you to 5% growth overall, but remember, a lot of biz investment these days is imported, and net exports subtracted 3.2 percent off of growth in Q3.

It’s a story as old as time, or at least as old as this unique expansion. Yes, the Trump admin has thrown gobs of bad economic policy at this economy, actions that have clearly shown up as higher prices. Just this AM, there’s news about yet another bump up in tariff rates. But the AI boom, low unemployment, high fiscal spending, rising stock markets and just the unique resilience of the US economy have fueled ongoing spending and investment, generating persistently high levels of demand. This is all macro, of course, and at the micro level, folks continue to struggle with slipping real wages, high prices, and persistent affordability constraints.

Is this strong macro story sustainable? As noted, it has been for awhile despite policy headwinds and elevated uncertainties. But there are always risks and fragilities, most notably…

Quick note on tech-market developments

A few days ago, before the Jensen reboot, Ryan C and I wrote that the tech-bubble hypothesis was getting a boost from selloffs across the AI-trade space. Whether that was an air pocket or a harbinger of a deeper problem, is yet to be seen. Same with the risk of negative spillovers to the broader economy. Huang’s reinstatement reversed the tumble in a big way, much as Trump intended, the subject of yesterday’s post.

But there’s no reason to believe that Huang’s relocation to the corner office changes the underlying fundamentals. The same risks—and opportunities—persist. It’s potentially revealing in that regard that tech markets contracted again yesterday and opened in the red again this AM. Of course, a day or two means little in such markets. It’s just a reminder that one guy, no matter how unique he is, can’t change the outlook by himself. To the contrary, Huang’s penchant for circular financing is a notable risk factor.

Should these equity losses continue, that will be tough on shareholders and retirement portfolios, but the bigger question is the economic-spillover one we addressed in a recent NYT oped. The WSJ had much the same article this AM (without citation….whatevs…), including comparisons with the dot-com crash, wealth-effect dynamics, leverage pressures (including uncertain sightlines into how systemic this part could get), and fiscal constraints, all points we covered.

(On the wealth effect, this was a good point we overlooked: “An AI bust, potentially caused by disappointing chatbot profits or overbuilding of data centers, might be more painful [than the dot-com bust]. Stocks now make up a larger share of household net worth—35% compared with 26% at the peak of the dot-com bubble.”)

They conclude…

…that the U.S. economy would take a painful hit, but the magnitude of the fallout remains a live debate among economists, business and financial leaders. Even if the artificial-intelligence market avoids a crash and merely deflates, many believe a significant contraction in AI investment could cripple economic growth.

That’s a fair assessment, but I’d reiterate the point I made in a video podcast on these very issues (with Paul K and Jason F) that we happen to have pretty good macro space right now, meaning, as we learned this very AM, real GDP is growing at a brisk 4.3%, annualized (2.3% yr/yr). Shave a point or more off of that and it would definitely hurt—especially for those who are already stressed—but the underlying growth cushion could prove to be an important buffer in stuff goes south.