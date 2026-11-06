The nation’s payrolls posted larger-than-expected gains last month, up 165,000 against expectations for just 65,000. The unemployment rate ticked down from 4.2% to 4.1% (4.18 to 4.14), and not because the labor force contracted: for the third month running, the participation rate ticked up, to 61.9%. Payroll revisions for Aug and Sep were also strong, up 84,000 in total, such that the three month average came in at a strong 137,000. Even hourly pay popped up a touch more than expected.

In other words, this is a strong jobs report, and, with revisions and a few positive trends potentially developing, it’s not an obvious one-off. We’ll need more data to be sure, but the job market is looking more solid than it did a few months ago.

Other topline notables were:

—Earnings, before adjusting for inflation, were up 0.4% for the month and 3.1% relative to last year (3.3% for low/mid-wage workers). That’s a bit ahead of where they’ve been running and should show up as real monthly gains once we get the October CPI. However, The Cleveland Fed’s forecast for October’s yearly CPI is 3.7% (same as September), which would make this the 7th month in a row of yearly declines in real wage growth, and not by a little (-0.6% is a real ding to people’s buying power).

—Sectors adding jobs included professional services, up an above-trend 70K, healthcare (as usual) up 42K, and manufacturing, a welcome and improving trend, up 19K.

—Factory employment is up 101K since its Dec25 trough, all in durable manufacturing, which is up 131K, meaning non-durable is down 30K. This is largely a data-center buildout story, as I show below.

—One sign of weaker demand in today’s report was a jump of 339K in involuntary part-timers (they want more work hours but can’t find them). That’s a very noisy monthly number, though it has trended up a bit. It’s reflected in the 0.3 percentage-point tick-up in the most comprehensive measure of underemployment (“U-6”) which bumped up from 7.6% to 7.9%.

—In his EconVitals morning report (subscribe here—it’s free and chock full of great info), Jason Furman posts this figure showing the record long period of relatively low unemployment:

I agree, though given medium-term real earnings story, you can see why that figure wouldn’t necessarily cheer anyone up. But here’s another historically unique trend, from yesterday’s productivity report. It’s a long time series of aggregate hours working in the US economy, and it is, as you’d expect highly cyclical. Except in this expansion, when it’s flat as a pancake.

Now, the fact of persistently low unemployment amidst flat aggregate hours means that the flat part above is a demographics and policy story about diminished labor supply: aging boomers + deportations and depressed immigrant flows. In that regard, it’s not “bad.” We’re creating enough jobs, given our labor supply, to generate the impressive first bar in Jason’s graphic. But it’s historically unique, and ultimately, would be a constraint on overall growth and probably innovation as well.

Factory jobs and data centers

In recent job writeups, I’ve focused on the uptick in manufacturing employment, attributing this mostly to AI “picks, shovels, and data centers.” As noted, the manufacturing sector added 19K jobs in October, and is up 101K since its December ‘25 trough. Using methods developed in this SIEPR paper by Josh Zoffer and Ben Sampson, Devesh Kodnani (with help from Sampson) mapped the method onto the payroll data. Here’s the result (data on the necessary sub-sectors are only available through Sept; they lag one month):

The series are indexed to Jan 2019=100, and they clearly show that data center jobs dominate. The figure on the right gives the raw numbers, showing factory jobs in total are down 11K through Sep (though with Oct gains, they’re up 8K). Data center jobs are up 57K (through Sep), and durable jobs ex data center are down 12K.

The upturn at the end of the left-side figure shows some recent gains in durable manufacturing jobs ex-data center, but the real driver is the AI build out.

This has political implications regarding the data center moratoria that was a significant voter preference in Tuesday’s results. FTR, I consider that democracy at work. People have every right to express their anger at the way these buildouts have occurred, too often with little regard or even notice at the community level. But, as Ron Bloom and I wrote, and as the figure shows, there are jobs at stake during the buildouts (true, the staffing levels once the centers are completed are much smaller than the numbers needed to build them: thousands to build versus hundreds or less to staff them).

Ron and I suggest a number of progressive agreements that should be sought—and quickly—during the moratoria, including project labor agreements and lasting community benefit commitments.

Summarizing the overall report, through all the chaos, uncertainty, and Trumpian inflationary policies—tariffs, the Iran war—the US job market has shown remarkable resilience. No question, real wages have been hurt by war-induced inflation, and there’s much too much in-my-and-Ryan’s-humble-opinions riding on the AI buildout and probably bubble (new NYT oped!). And what growth we’re seeing isn’t reaching enough people, ergo the affordability crisis, which is real and, to put it mildly, electorally consequential.

But there’s still a lot that’s working in this economy. If only we could get new leadership in place to actually make something good come of it! Wait—We Just Did!