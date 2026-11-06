Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Elie Canetti's avatar
Elie Canetti
10h

I just looked at the comments on the WaPo website on the jobs report. To my mild surprise, the dominant comment is deep skepticism about the reliability of the numbers. People apparently have no idea how hard it would be to fake these numbers, especially without us knowing more or less immediately from whistleblowers and inconsistency with other data. Might be time for a post on that (again… I think you’ve written on this before).

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Meridian Research's avatar
Meridian Research
7h

The real-wage point is especially important. Strong hiring is encouraging, but if purchasing power keeps falling, the benefits won't feel nearly as significant to households. I'm curious whether improving employment will eventually translate into stronger real wage growth.

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