Right now, literally everyone I know is on shpilkes (Yiddish for “pins and needles”) ahead of the mids tomorrow. I plan to scribble a bit here, clean my closet, exercise, get my oil changed—anything to get from time t to time t+1 or t+[whenever the votes are counted].
I gave my “formal” closing argument a few days ago, so I won’t revisit it here. It’s been gratifying to see the media elevating these themes:
The last one, from the WSJ, emphasizes a theme of this ‘Stack: overall growth has been solid, driven by consumers spending and AI-linked investment, though I’ve argued that these are both fragile. Real wages for most workers are down recently on the back of war-induced inflation, which poses a constraint on spending. Otoh, folks can and are spending out of savings, which can only persist for so long and reduces a potential buffer if conditions soften. For wealthier households, asset-appreciation drives wealth-effect spending (assets rise $1, leading spending to rise $0.02’ish). But we’re already seeing nervousness creeping into the AI trade in ways consistent with Ryan and my (and many others, e.g., Dean B) bubble hypothesis.
Here’s a telling figure in that regard: real spending’s been outpacing income growth for the last few years, while lower savings have been making up some of the difference. Squint at the end of the series and you see that real income has been flat in recent months. And these are aggregates; one can assume a degree of K-shaped dynamics in there somewhere.
Finally, a quick look at some of the evidence of voter dyspepsia, through three econ sentiment/confidence series. The figure is admittedly a bit hairy, so let me explain.
It plots three indicators, all indexed to 2018=100:
—the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
—the UMich Economic Sentiment Index
—the Morning Consult (MC) Sentiment Index, which only exists since 2018.
The latter is probably the least familiar, but you can think of it as UMich purged of the recent downward bias that is believed to have entered that index in the past few years. A few observations:
—The vibes gap is unequivocally clear at the end and in the pullout that zooms in on recent years. In most other business cycles, you get the predictable cyclical pattern, in which case, we might well be having a quite different electoral discussion. But not so in this expansion.
—UMich and MC were moving up starting the second half of ‘22, but when Trumpian inflationary policy took hold, they reversed course and headed south. That’s a strong signal that something changed. FTR, I give more weight to the shallower decline of MC vs. UMich, but the direction of travel is clear.
—The Conference Board measure is both more cyclical overall and pretty linear in the recent period. The reason is likely that this measure is known more to reflect people’s vibes about the labor market, whereas UMich (and MC) are more sensitive to prices. Here are the relevant correlations between the two indices and the unemployment and yearly inflation rates, based on pre-pandemic data:
On unemployment, both carry fairly hefty negative correlations, with the Conf Board’s about 20bps larger. But on inflation, you see a larger difference, with Conf Board hardly correlated at all; and that’s before the pandemic-induced inflation took off.
I’m sure I’ll be compelled to post once we see how the vote is turning out, and be sure to tune in tomorrow to our election day version of Let’s Do Lunch on the Contrarian website, where I’ll be hosting Skanda Amarnath from Employ America and the Kitchen Table Project. We’ll get into some of KTP’s (and CAP’s) affordability-agenda items, ones I expect and hope will become more relevant in a matter of hours!
This is fortuitous indeed!
JB's post today referenced the WSJ article "The American Economy Rockets Ahead, But Doesn't Take Everyone With It".
Now, in recent weeks, my practice has been to comment on the cover up by the administration with the witholding of four months of ACA enrollment data in every New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal article where it fits.
Indeed, I saw that article in the WSJ this morning, but forgot about it when it came time to post my comment.
So, I just took care of that now:
https://www.wsj.com/economy/us-economic-data-growth-9a4f7690?spot_im_redirect_source=user-profile&spot_im_comment_id=sp_92LbaOI5_WP-WSJ-0004023574_c_3LYhqwwWTbQDkvUQFez01H4NT6H&spot_im_highlight_immediate=true#comments_sector
--
What the heck. Might as well repost details on the cover up here today:
DETAILS ALLOWING VERIFICATION OF THE COVER UP:
Four months of data (March, April, May, June 2026) have been held back by the administration and Dr. Oz's CMS!
The February 2026 number is the last ACA enrollment number the Trump administration allowed to be released before it held back the March, April, May, and June 2026 data, which are now all well overdue. (March, April, and May data are late by three, two, and one month, respectively.)
So people can trace: My thinking skills yield the word "cover up", and I don't see how the press has missed making that determination. (And at least asking CMS where the data is, and publishing a response.)
A) The monthly updates of the ACA effectuated enrollment data are supposed to be here:
https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/health-insurance-marketplace/health-insurance-exchanges-monthly-effectuated-enrollment
The data page (as I check 10/31/26 at 11:46 AM EDT) has a labelled (at bottom) last modification date of 6/26/26, which is when the last data (for Feb 2026) was put on it. The last data released, the page indicates (at top), was for February, 2026. The page indicates (at top) that data is supposed to be released monthly on that page.
Therefore (since today is 10/31/26): There are four months of overdue data: March, April, May, and June missing!
B) One can add to this, to corroborate the cover up, that the monthly ACA effectuated enrollment data, total all states, was released with no more than a 4 month lag, month-of-data to release, going back to at least June 2024 data. (In a certain monthly report, where the number was removed recently. We know this from the detective work of Charles Gaba, and the link to the backup of that knowledge is in my post on this whole data cover up: https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/dr-ozs-cms-delaying-data-on-aca-coverage .)
C) You can also compare the monthly ACA data page (linked above) to the analogous monthly data page for Medicare.
Medicare is for people 65 and over, and some disabled people. That program has not (yet) been cut.
This is the Medicare monthly enrollment page:
https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/medicare-and-medicaid-reports/medicare-monthly-enrollment
It has been updated Oct 22, 2026 (at bottom), with data for July 2026 for Medicare enrollment, while the ACA Exchanges have strangely stopped being updated after 6/26/26 with data only going to February 2026!
POTUS, Dr. Oz. You're hiding something! We know! (The press seems to have been fooled by their algorithmic laziness--just waiting for a data release. But some of us know!)
Two years ago, I had the insight while walking the dog that the country was going to reelect the Moron. Yesterday, I noticed something new in my "leans Republican" corner of northern Fairfield County, CT -- someone had ripped up a neighbors sign promoting a Democrat. The cult is scared because they know their number is up.