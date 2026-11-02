Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
43mEdited

This is fortuitous indeed!

JB's post today referenced the WSJ article "The American Economy Rockets Ahead, But Doesn't Take Everyone With It".

Now, in recent weeks, my practice has been to comment on the cover up by the administration with the witholding of four months of ACA enrollment data in every New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal article where it fits.

Indeed, I saw that article in the WSJ this morning, but forgot about it when it came time to post my comment.

So, I just took care of that now:

https://www.wsj.com/economy/us-economic-data-growth-9a4f7690?spot_im_redirect_source=user-profile&spot_im_comment_id=sp_92LbaOI5_WP-WSJ-0004023574_c_3LYhqwwWTbQDkvUQFez01H4NT6H&spot_im_highlight_immediate=true#comments_sector

--

What the heck. Might as well repost details on the cover up here today:

DETAILS ALLOWING VERIFICATION OF THE COVER UP:

Four months of data (March, April, May, June 2026) have been held back by the administration and Dr. Oz's CMS!

The February 2026 number is the last ACA enrollment number the Trump administration allowed to be released before it held back the March, April, May, and June 2026 data, which are now all well overdue. (March, April, and May data are late by three, two, and one month, respectively.)

So people can trace: My thinking skills yield the word "cover up", and I don't see how the press has missed making that determination. (And at least asking CMS where the data is, and publishing a response.)

A) The monthly updates of the ACA effectuated enrollment data are supposed to be here:

https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/health-insurance-marketplace/health-insurance-exchanges-monthly-effectuated-enrollment

The data page (as I check 10/31/26 at 11:46 AM EDT) has a labelled (at bottom) last modification date of 6/26/26, which is when the last data (for Feb 2026) was put on it. The last data released, the page indicates (at top), was for February, 2026. The page indicates (at top) that data is supposed to be released monthly on that page.

Therefore (since today is 10/31/26): There are four months of overdue data: March, April, May, and June missing!

B) One can add to this, to corroborate the cover up, that the monthly ACA effectuated enrollment data, total all states, was released with no more than a 4 month lag, month-of-data to release, going back to at least June 2024 data. (In a certain monthly report, where the number was removed recently. We know this from the detective work of Charles Gaba, and the link to the backup of that knowledge is in my post on this whole data cover up: https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/dr-ozs-cms-delaying-data-on-aca-coverage .)

C) You can also compare the monthly ACA data page (linked above) to the analogous monthly data page for Medicare.

Medicare is for people 65 and over, and some disabled people. That program has not (yet) been cut.

This is the Medicare monthly enrollment page:

https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/medicare-and-medicaid-reports/medicare-monthly-enrollment

It has been updated Oct 22, 2026 (at bottom), with data for July 2026 for Medicare enrollment, while the ACA Exchanges have strangely stopped being updated after 6/26/26 with data only going to February 2026!

POTUS, Dr. Oz. You're hiding something! We know! (The press seems to have been fooled by their algorithmic laziness--just waiting for a data release. But some of us know!)

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Philip Gaylord's avatar
Philip Gaylord
1h

Two years ago, I had the insight while walking the dog that the country was going to reelect the Moron. Yesterday, I noticed something new in my "leans Republican" corner of northern Fairfield County, CT -- someone had ripped up a neighbors sign promoting a Democrat. The cult is scared because they know their number is up.

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