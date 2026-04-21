[PSA: MS NOW ran a piece I wrote on a question to ask Kevin Warsh—Trump’s nominee to chair the Fed—at his confirmation hearing today.}

The NYT ran with this news yesterday:

This is, of course, the latest in the debacle of Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs, implemented through powers the president illegally claimed he had through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. You may recall that as part of the admin’s unsuccessful defense of their use of IEEPA, they claimed it would be a huge headache to pay back the businesses that paid the tariffs, i.e., American importers.

At the time, some of us argued that this made about as much sense as a bank robber arguing for his freedom because he’d already spent the money. SCOTUS—even this SCOTUS—was not amused.

Companies are now submitting “documentation to the government to recover what they paid in illegal tariffs. In a sign of the expected demand, more than 3,000 businesses, including FedEx and Costco, had already sued the Trump administration in a bid to secure their refunds before the application website launched, with some cases filed even predating the Supreme Court’s ruling.”

So, a massive clustermess is underway. This adds to the deficit, as these were revenues that the gov’t no longer has claim on, and that companies will have more cash, though it will likely take at least months to sort out who’s eligible.

But the point I wanted to make today is this one:

…only the entities that officially paid the tariffs are eligible to recover that money. That means that the fuller universe of people affected by Mr. Trump’s policies — including millions of Americans who paid higher prices for the products they bought — are not able to apply for direct relief.

We know that businesses passed some—not all—of these tariffs forward to consumers, whose extra costs are part of that $166 billion. But they do not have standing to get their money back. Yes, they too were illegally taxed, though not directly.

Of course, the business that get the rebates could pass them forward to consumers, much as they did the tariffs. Maybe some will lower some prices relative to what they’d otherwise be, but no one should hold their breath.

But it’s also the case that the businesses themselves ate non-trivial shares of the tariffs, taking them out of their margins or cutting production costs elsewhere, including not hiring new workers. If you’ve followed this issue, you’ve probably heard reports that over 90% of the tariffs were passed forward to consumers and businesses, but you have to dig deeper to distribute those shares between the two.

Summarizing the studies that get down to this level of granularity, the share of the tariffs were paid by consumers—or expected to be so—range from 20% to north of 60%. GS researchers estimated consumers paid 22% through June of last year but expected that to grow to 67% later in the year. Cavallo et al, who have carefully tracked a subsample of retail sales, estimate a 43% consumer share based on data through last October.

In other words, we have yet another example of how the Trump administration is whacking away at an American consumer who is already stressed over affordability concerns. First, they grant themselves power they never had to raise costs for firms and families. Next, those firms pass some of those taxes forward to consumers in the form of higher prices (remember, inflation has been shown to be just under a point higher due to the tariffs). Finally, once the illegality of their actions is clear, the businesses get the money back, but not just their share—also, whatever share they past forward to consumers.

I hope these businesses will redistribute some of these rebates to their customers. It’d be a good way to generate some goodwill and give some economically beleaguered folks a break. Maybe call them “Liberation Day Sales.” Just a thought…