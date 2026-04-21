Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Essmeier's avatar
Essmeier
9h

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's company, Cantor Fitzgerald, was buying the rights to tariff rebates from companies at 20-30 cents on the dollar last year.

I'm curious to see how they make out on this.

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John Fox's avatar
John Fox
11h

I wonder (but doubt) whether there might eventually be a way to reimburse individual consumers that have specific, provable claims. For example, earlier this year I had to pay about $80 in tariff to DHS before it would deliver a package from the UK.

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