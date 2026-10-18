Jared Bernstein

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Ed McKelvey's avatar
Ed McKelvey
Oct 18

Could it be that the typical respondent to the Michigan survey is not stationary?

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
Oct 18Edited

And, no, the three months of data from CMS that would show the increasing coverage losses on the ACA has not been released yet and the cover-up thus continues!

It's supposed to be here:

https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment/health-insurance-marketplace/health-insurance-exchanges-monthly-effectuated-enrollment

(You might also enjoy looking at it from the 2nd page of the table of contents here:

https://data.cms.gov/summary-statistics-on-beneficiary-enrollment

where, if you click to get that 2nd page TOC in the middle there, you see the monthly Medicare data (a program not cut so far) has been updated Sept 23, 2026, while the ACA Exchanges have strangely stopped being updated after 6/26/26.)

--

Also, if you missed my periodic comments on the three months of data suppression and so don't know what I was talking about, I have a post on it: https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/dr-ozs-cms-delaying-data-on-aca-coverage . That linked post of mine also gives some ways the lost coverage have been estimated despite the CMS cover up and failure to release data, including some recent work by Charles Gaba where he gives us all available data from whatever state exchanges released the data, and then even estimates to-June-2026 status using that.

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