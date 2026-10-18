As I always say, no one graph explains everything. And as I always say after that, except for this one.

JK!! Sort of…read on.

You can’t pick up the paper, or for you kids, open up your media feed, without seeing articles about the Ds promising midterm prospects. They’re ahead in the polls and the betting markets (endogenous to the polls, I’m sure), they’re challenging in places where they’ve traditionally been toast. Texas, Kansas, Alaska—we’re told they’re all in play.

A very big part of that is Trump’s tanking approval rating. Axios reports this AM that “Sixteen days before midterms, President Trump's approval rating sank to a record low of 33%, with 66% disapproving, in the Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll.” If that’s right, the guy is deeply in the toilet.

My problem with all of this is that word “poll.” I just don’t trust them. It’s not just nervousness or past burns. It’s that I’ve read enough on how challenging it is for contemporary polls to pick up hard right, MAGA voters. That often leads them to upweight the Rs they do have, but what if those Rs are more swingy, as I suspect they are?

Otoh, given how things are going for regular folks, tanking Trump approval feels like it should be right. And here’s where my updated graphic comes in.

The president’s main problem is inflation, which has gotten notably worse at just the wrong time for his party (though it’s not clear he cares about “his” party). In work with Daniel Posthumus for SIEPR, we’ve argued that while inflation is what many call this problem, from voters’ perspective, it’s really what things cost—call it the “price level,” or the more commonly invoked “cost of living” or “affordability.”

It’s a detailed paper with lots of different bits of evidence, but the key finding is in the figure below, newly updated with the most recent data.

Read this part of the paper for the details but here’s the overview. We use the University of Michigan Economic Sentiment survey. It’s got issues, as discussed below, but we like it for this because it’s known for picking up people’s unhappiness with affordability (one problem is it may be too pessimistic, i.e., biased down).

We use a simple model, run through 2019, to predict the econ sentiment value after that, using inflation, unemployment, the stock market, and real spending. That’s the “vanilla” line above (red line), meaning no special sauce. We then add a price-level-shock variable, which is a measure of how much the post-pandemic price level departs from its pre-pan trend. Here’s a picture, with data through Sept. The smooth line is a trend, extrapolated forward from 2020, and the blue line is the actual level of the CPI. We then include the (log) difference between these two in the model.

And when you do that, you see that it tracks the actual survey remarkably well (green line). In other words, you can explain what’s bumming people out by factoring in how much higher prices are now than they used to be.

Caveat time: There are two issues with the modeling. First, as noted, UMich has been shown to be too negative. There are ways of dealing with that which I’ll show in future work. Second, and a bigger deal, the price-shock variable, the one that explains everything, is not statistically kosher. It’s “non-stationary,” which in this context means it shoots up and stays up when the UMich series shoots down and stays down. Any variable that follows that pattern would give you the same results here, so I will not be submitting this to a journal, and I’m working on improving it (and doing so with other series, not just UMich).

But the reason I’m posting it here is because my ample gut tells me it’s picking up something real, and picking it up very closely. Even with the non-stationarity and downward bias problems, the extent of the correlation (not causation) between the actual and price-shock-model predictions provides meaningful information about why people feel the way they do.

And this dynamic is especially germane with the price level continuing to rise more quickly than people are ready for, with real wages falling, and with the cause of these negative trends clearly connected to Trumpian policy, especially the war.

Given those conditions, the polling results, while they may be skewed for the sampling reason I mentioned, make a lot of sense.

So, bring on the midterms, and get out and vote if you haven’t already. Yes, authoritarian forces, true to their playbook, may well try to steal the election. They’ll certainly try to discredit it. But from where I sit, democracy is still breathing, and if the polls are in the ballpark, the system may deliver a strong and predictable result showing that a large electoral majority has had enough of the abuse and incompetence of the current admin and their R enablers.