Just a short post reflecting on this interesting turn of events wherein the Trumpies admit that tariffs will lead to constrained supply and higher prices, but urge us all to just desire less for awhile.

This excellent summary by Naftali Bendavid gets you fully up-to-speed on the issue. After reminding readers of Trump’s campaign promises:

“Your paychecks will be higher, your streets will be safer and cleaner, your communities will be richer, and your future as an American will be much better than it ever has been when I get in…Because this will be the golden age of America.”

…Bendavid writes:

But Trump’s tone, and that of his aides, has shifted notably in recent weeks, as they warn of sacrifice and “transition” until, by their telling, his heavy tariffs pave the way for a boom. Trump has spoken of the need to take economic “medicine,” warned Americans they may need to cut back on items like dolls and pencils, and suggested a short-term recession might be an acceptable cost for the prosperity he predicts will come.

My own excluded, I found many of the quotes in the piece highly resonant.

On how this messaging tracks for regular folks, Marc Short, former Mike Pence adviser offers this understatement:

“I think it’s particularly optically difficult when the president is earning a billion dollars in crypto while asking Americans to cut back on toys and products for kids. That seems like a disconnect to me.”

It’s crypto billions for them, suck-it-up for the rest.

Economist Doug Holtz-Eakin, also from the conservative side:

“I think they are trying to insulate themselves from the fallout of the tariffs — both the inflation, which is inevitable, and the unemployment, which is likely,” Holtz-Eakin said. But “it’s a little tone-deaf to tell people they are spoiled to begin with. I don’t understand that at all.”

Michael Strain had a particularly interesting take (as is often the case):

“I do think that in our culture, material acquisition is overrated,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s the job of the executive branch of the federal government to make sure that my soul is properly ordered. For me personally, it’s the job of the cardinal who gets elected pope in a few days.”

That part about material acquisition being overrated generates the following thoughts:

—First, as Strain emphasizes, that’s a very personal choice. In capitalist economies, consumer sovereignty is a foundational principle. The messages that consumers send to producers when they have the freedom, not to mention the income, to buy what they need and want is a key signal regarding consumer demand (which comprises 68% of our GDP, the highest among advanced nations) and preferences.

There are certainly rationales for the gov’t trying to nudge consumer preferences, say through Pigouvian taxes (taxes on vices). But dolls and pencils ain’t it.

—As I stressed in a recent post, the average income of the bottom 40% is around $35K. A message of “you don’t really need that purchase” makes a lot more sense when it’s referring to those who are not liquidity constrained.

—I consider the following to be the most overlooked economic point in this debate: Trump, Bessent, Lutnick—they’re all talking about lowering people’s real incomes. They’re asking people to accept less buying power. It’s the exact opposite of Trump’s promise that “your paychecks will be higher.” Real income is nominal income divided by the price level, and their trade war is raising the price level, more so for those at the bottom of the income scale, since imports comprise a larger share of their spending.

Their response is, of course, pain now, gain later, but as I say in the WaPo piece, this is pure BS. In their wildest fever dreams, meaning if everything works out the way they think it will (against all empirical evidence regarding the impact of sweeping tariffs, especially factoring in retaliation) a very small number of people will have tariff-induced manufacturing jobs, possibly of relatively low pay, and a huge number will still face higher prices and lower real incomes.

Like Strain (though from a different denomination), I’m happy to listen to Buddhist monks critique materialism. I’m extremely unwilling, and I suspect I’m not alone, to listen to billionaire crypto scammers do so.