Brooks Keogh
6d

I desire less trump-much less

Mike Eckel
6d

Jared - maybe I am being too negative, however, I cannot help but think the ultimate goal of some in the Trump Administration is to force the American people be subservient as the citizens are in Russia or North Korea. In these (and other similar) countries, the consumers are limited in many ways to what choices they will have in terms of products, places to live, and what perks they may receive. For example, you only get two dolls, however, if you toe the line, your might get to have the opportunity to get more dolls, or special apartments or homes other people do not get to have. Just like Trump is drawn to the strength of his dictator buddies (Putin, Orbán, etc.), he loves the fact that the citizens of those countries appear to blindly obey their leaders, and this may be partially due to them not having nearly the choices as American's do, and are dependent upon being nice to the government's leaders to have the chance to receive something others do not get to have. Could the Trump Administration be ultimately planning to limit choice to eventually give them more control over the minds of the American people?

