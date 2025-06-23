Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Nicoll's avatar
Peter Nicoll
4h

Yes, the economy has a huge amount of inertia. Alas, (as everyone reading this knows), that also means that when has started its inevitable downward turn, it will be very very difficult and take a long tme to undo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott's avatar
Scott
4h

Yeah, economy! At the same time, SCOTUS okayed deportations of immigrants to countries they’ve never been. So Central Americans to South Sudan 🇸🇸 I have to admit, the flags have some similarities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture