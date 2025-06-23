If you saw this coming today, my hat is off to you:

And perhaps by the time you read this, it will have flipped. In the meantime, there’s a fair bit of energy-market chatter as to why the oil price is falling, or, more technically, why the geopolitical-price-premium is eroding. I’ll share that below, but for now it’s my hook for a broader point.

Consider this smattering of what’s going on:

—More intense presidential chaos than in most of our lifetimes;

—A trade war started by the president spun out of his fantasy that everything we willingly buy from abroad is a ripoff, leading him to raise the effective tariff rate to its highest level since 1936 (a fair question: why is it that if a biz in Arizona buys a part from a biz in New Mexico, it’s a standard transaction, but it that same firm buys a part from across its other border, i.e., from (old) Mexico, it’s a ripoff?);

—Deportations that flaunt the rule of law; troops on the ground in a major American city to facilitate those deportations;

—Random shutting or shrinking gov’t agencies that have ongoing, important missions upon which lives, living standards, and life opportunities often depend;

—A budget bill that contemplates the largest shift of income/wealth from poor to rich in our history, while lifting the debt to its highest levels on record;

—Yet another chapter of Middle East conflict, wherein we just bombed an adversary;

—Every one of these except the budget has and is being pulled off by the president and his administration alone, with no effective pushback from Congress. This, by itself, in normal times (whatever they are) would constitute a crisis.

And yet the market’s up today and the oil price is down. Of course, daily bips/bops in the market mean little, but the US economy is expected to grow at an above-trend clip this quarter. Inflation has been largely quiescent. Unemployment is, at 4.2%, still pretty low. Real wages are up. Interest rates are elevated but they’re not spiking.

How, in the name of Keynes, can all of these things be true?!

Actually, I think I can explain most of it without breaking a sweat. And to cut to the chase, none of the soothing things I’m about to recount mean we’re out of the woods. We are not. Bad policies yield bad outcomes. It just takes awhile, though in some cases, awhile can be decades.

First, let’s dispense with today’s market movements, which could be reversed by the time you read this. Simply put, markets react very positively to “that wasn’t as bad as we thought it would be.” Following the Iran strike, there was some pressure on oil prices based on potential retaliations, the most impactful of which would have been Iran’s blocking of the Strait of Hormuz. Based on various signals, market participants believe, at least for now, that there will be no such disruptions, and that the global supply of oil and gas will continue to flow.

But didn’t Iran fire missiles at Qatar today?? Yes, and that was considered a de-escalatory signal, as the bombing was signaled in advance and measured, the missiles were intercepted and no one got hurt.

As Robin Brooks put it: “The sad truth is that markets are inured to endless violence in the Middle East.”

As far as tariffs and inflation are concerned, you know my views on that, which are largely consensus. Price impacts are coming but it takes awhile. There was a lot of inventory buildup/tariff frontrunning, and there are firms with inflated, post-pandemic profit margins which they can cut into for a time. But the 3x spike in tariff revenues paid by U.S. importers has to come out somewhere, and it’s highly likely that some of that pain, probably more than half, will eventually be shared with the consumer at the end of the line.

What about the rising debt and deficits? Won’t they take a bite out of the U.S. economy? That works through higher interest rates over longer time periods, though we’ve already seen some upward rate movements. Since early ‘22, the 10-year Treasury rate is up almost 2.5 percentage points, i.e., a lot. Trumpian chaos along with expectations of a much worse fiscal outlook on the back of the big, bad budget bill has kept rates elevated and added a few basis points to boot.

I’ve got a long piece on this coming out soon, arguing that this rise in rates, should it stick, is a potential game changer—a negative one—to growth, investment, and of course, gov’t debt service.

You also know my labor market view. Conditions remain solid but cracks are showing. It’s taking jobseekers longer to get hired; recent reporting finds that young college grads are having a particularly hard time getting launched.

But, and this is the punchline, we live in the $30 trillion dollar economy that, outside of a massive global shock, turns very slowly. For years now, first strong fiscal and monetary support and then real wage gains, which have been growing steading at 1.2% yearly since mid-’22 (despite fake news of recent acceleration), have been juicing the $20 trillion of the GDP that’s consumer spending.

We live amidst capital markets that are still deep, liquid, and actively traded. Yes, they’ve been spooked by the Trump admin, and that has raised risk premia on rates and it has hurt the value of the dollar, even as US interest rates—the return on dollars invested—have climbed some. This nerve fraying may be dragging down biz investment, at least that’s what many firms are saying. But this too takes years to show up.

So, I’ve got good news a bad news. The good news is that this large, durable economy is proving to be highly resilient to terrible trade policy, norm violations, ambivalence to the rule of law, and repeated own-goal kicks. The bad news is that, even with the lead and the momentum they inherited, those kicks on our on goal will eventually cost us the game.