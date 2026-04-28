There’s the Fed, the vibes, the Trumpian chaos and all the DC madness…and then there’s the economy—C+I+G+NX—in accounting terms (the components of GDP: consumer spending, investment, gov’t spending, net exports), the labor market, inflation, paychecks, etc. Let’s take a look at where those might be headed.

C: It’s 70% of nominal GDP and it has been a key driver of growth for years. Even as people complained about everything economic, they still spent pretty freely. Right now, C’s facing at least two tailwinds and two headwinds. Tax cuts from last year’s budget bill in the form of lower tax payments and higher refunds are a tailwind. But there’s a new tax on the scene—the gas tax from the war in Iran—which team SIEPR has argued will more than eat the refunds (new update below). Another headwind is the weaker job market generating weaker wage growth, more of which is offset by higher inflation (gas tax, again; also tariffs).

So, I expect C to be positive—it can and is getting juiced by tailwind #2: the wealth effect from stock market gains. But instead of growing at 2-3% real, as it did in ‘23 (3%), ‘24 (3%), ‘25 (2%)—all Q4/Q4—I’m penciling in 1.3%. Of course, like everything that follows, there are error margins around these estimates, especially given the uncertainty generated by the war.

The damn gas price spiked up this AM from $4.11 to $4.18, which energy economists refer to as a…“big-ass spike!” This just unequivocally whacks disposable income and dings C. Ergo, my markdown.

Here’s our latest retail gas price trajectory for the year, along with our previous ones, riffing off of GS oil-price forecasts (left figure). I and others have long argued that the longer this war goes, the worse its economic impacts will be, and that’s borne out in our analysis:

And here’s our comparison to expected tax refunds.

I like this GS real-income-growth figure covering some similar ground (though it predates their updated, and worse, from consumers’ perspective, oil forecast), because it adds in more from the budget deal and breaks it down by income group. They get the same finding we do re gas tax>budget goodies, but they also show how the budget, inclusive of service cuts, leads to almost flat ‘26 income growth at the bottom of the income scale.

So, that’s one reason I expect lower C this year. Pressure from higher prices, as well as the weaker labor market story I’ll reference below, not to mention low consumer confidence. But why, then, not a more pessimistic outlook? Because the wealth effect is being juiced by strong market returns, high corporate profitability, and don’t forget that your high gas price is a domestic oil producers higher profit margin.

I (investment), which is 17.5% of nominal GDP, though often when we talk about this, we’re referring to business investment, which is 14%: Most forecasters will correctly tell you that AI-generated I is a strong growth tailwind. That estimate gets unduly pumped up if you just take it raw out of the national accounts because that number includes imports, but even once you net them out, you get a solid contribution.

I like this new table from Mark Zandi, an old friend (I mean, he’s not old; I’ve just known him for a while) who has shown up a few times on Let’s Do Lunch, for this and a bunch of other outlook points. He has AI contributing 50 bps to growth, both this year and last, stemming from investment spending and market-driven wealth effects.

Other parts of investment, most notably home building, has been negative this and last year, but I see that improving a bit, so, like Mark, I expect investment to contribute to ‘26 growth.

I won’t belabor this decomposition further—I’ve already talked a bit about fiscal/gov’t through the impacts of the tax bill and net exports, which currently stand at -2.5% of GDP, will continue to be a drag on growth, but that’s been the fact for decades (no, Trump’s trade war didn’t change this reality in his first term and it is not doing so now). I always check the Brookings fiscal impulse measure re the question of gov’t spending impact on growth, and it shows less than you might think, given the high deficit spending this year. You get a spike in Q1, but the impulse quickly drifts down, in part due to state/local budgets negative impulse (see the end of the figure here).

Two more outlook points and then you may start your day.

You will note that Mark has real GDP growing at the same rate this year as last, about 2%, which is where most forecasts are. In Mark’s case, the war is a notable drag on ‘26 growth, but the tariffs’ negative impacts fade some and there’s a big fiscal boost from tax cuts/refunds. Because of the countervailing gas-tax impacts I cite above, I’d shave some of that fiscal bump off, leaving my real GDP forecast for this year <2%, right now at 1.8%

Here the thing about that. Potential growth right now, meaning how fast the economy could grow at full capacity is north of 2%, probably around 2.3% (2% productivity growth + 0.3% labor force growth). And if you’re growing below potential, unemployment goes up, which happens in my forecast. I have the unemployment rate, currently at 4.3% ending the year at 4.6%. That’s what happens when you’ve already got very low hiring and growth comes in below potential.

None of this is recessionary, and man, if there’s one thing the U.S. economy has shown us in recent years, it’s how resilient it is to all the shocks it has undergone. But I’ve got a very simple theory that’s served me pretty well in this space. I, G, NX are all very important, of course, but C is dispositive. If higher inflation combines with a weaker job market to slow real wage growth, even with strong wealth effects, C slows and so does overall growth.

If that turns out to be wrong, you’ll read about here. Same if it turns out to be right!