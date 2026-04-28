Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Southworth's avatar
Bill Southworth
2h

Good, grounded take. The big point—that consumer spending is still the fulcrum—feels right, and the gas-price hit to real income is probably being underappreciated in the consensus. I’m a bit less convinced the wealth effect can keep carrying things if the labor market softens further; that’s where this could slip from “slower growth” to something more fragile. The <2% call seems reasonable given the crosscurrents.

Reply
Share
Bob Adolph's avatar
Bob Adolph
2h

Thanks for the analysis and summary.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture