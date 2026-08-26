Inflation, as measured by the PCE index—the Fed’s preferred gauge—was up 0.2% last month and 3.7% over the past year. Closely watched core inflation rose 0.2% monthly and 3.3% yearly. The table below shows that the headline rate came in slightly ahead of expectations at both intervals, though the monthly rate was a close miss at 0.16%, while the core hit expectations. Here, however—and this will be noticed—the close miss was in the other direction: 0.25% (0.246).

BLUF: I say this a lot these days, but this inflation report is more important than usual. Fed officials have been leaning toward a rate hike, and basically challenging the data to talk them off of the ledge. This report doesn’t say “jump” but neither does it say “come inside and let’s talk this out.”

The problem comes down to one word: “highandsticky.” The yearly plot shows that the three measures I’m tracking here—headline, core, and core services ex housing (price pressure in the large and not-directly-tariffed service sector)—never got back down to their pre-pandemic, ~2% target range, and worse, have trended up a bit in recent months.

Here’s a simple way to look at the Fed’s challenge:

The table above takes yearly changes over the past three years. If you want to throw out the headline due to war-induced energy price pressures, be my guest. But you can’t do so re the other two.

I’m not saying I sniff a hike at the Fed’s next meeting in mid-Sept, and market odds for a hike stand this AM at 40%. But you ask me, the market’s underpricing that probability.

Turning to consumer spending, it was flat in real terms, likely reflecting some degree of consumer stress but that’s a) a noisy, monthly number and b) down from a solid 0.4% real in June. Revised Q2 GDP had real consumer spending up at a solid annual rate of 3.4% in the quarter, contributing 2.3 percentage points to the Q2 real GDP growth rate, which held at 1.5%, dragged down by negative contributions from the trade balance and gov’t spending.

Still, elevated inflation and weakening wage growth is stressing out a lot of American consumers. To no small degree, the consumer spending numbers that are stronger than that reflect an upper-end wealth effect from equity markets.

I’m in a rush this AM so I’ll get back to a deeper dive into these numbers soon, but one more thing:

Depending how deep-in-the-weeds you are on these numbers, you may have heard that the Bureau of Economic Analysis is planning to change how they measure PCE inflation in computer hardware, portfolio management, and legal services. We’ll get the first report with these changes next month, but that means today’s numbers will be revised at that point under the new methodology. It is believed that this will slightly lower measured inflation, perhaps by ~ 0.2%.

A good deal of ink has been spilled on the BEA’s wisdom of introducing such a change at a time when everyone is already nervous about the stat agencies putting a thumb on the scale (or, in the case of the recent corrupted Census report, many heavy thumbs). I agree that given those vibes in the air, this isn’t a great time to make such a change, especially without a lot of public explaining by the agency (there’s been some but I’d argue for more). But this looks like the type of methodological change—and improvement—that is not that uncommon in this measurement space.