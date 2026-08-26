Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
15h

Jared, are you getting a one on one with Kevin at Jackson Hole on Friday?

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Nominal News
2h

Thank you for the analysis. The FOMC probably has to start taking a stand where government policy is headed. Continuous tariff escalations, war and strong anti-immigration all pushes inflation up. At some point the question is when should the Fed respond to this rather than treat as transitory.

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