Richard
17h

"puzzlement as to why this administration keeps doing things that regular folks don’t like"

Because Trump doesn't care.

It won't have any effect on his ability to do what he wants. What can people do? At worst he loses congressional majorities and he probably thinks between redistricting and restricting the ability of his enemies to vote even that won't happen. Laws and the Constitution are no effective restraints (see any number of recent Supreme Court actions).

Besides which he and his family have made billions from crypto and other corruption and grifts.

He's surrounded himself with enough sycophants (plus the right wing media bubble) that he probably doesn't even notice.

He may be making America's future worse, but he's old and rich enough that it won't affect him.

So the views of regular folks just don't matter to him.

Which doesn't mean we should give up. Electing the right people to fix this mess will take time and effort, but it's vital for the future.

Scott Maurer
17h

I feel its way colder than that. I think at heart of all of these moves is population control and to get rid of the poor, uneducated and unproductive people. Dig a little deeper under the surface and all these actions hurt and possibly kill people. I'm sure the theme is somewhere in Project 2025. All of the actions so far have been textbook Nazi Germany.

