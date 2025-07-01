Jared’s Substack

Richard
5h

I have no doubt the bill will pass in substantially the current form. GOP opposition is just theater. They'll let a few vote against the bill, but not enough to stop it from passing.

You mention debt perma-hawks and perma-doves. There's a third category, perma-hawks when Democrats are in power, perma-doves when Republicans are in power.

John Daschbach
13m

Like many poorly read pundits Jared states that "These Republican legislators are truly out of control, mindlessly doing the bidding of a president who is driven by a fact-free longing for a distant age". No! Is Jared so ignorant he thinks Trump even knows what is in the bill or had any significant part in creating it? This bill comes straight from Christian Nationalist theology. You can find dozens of papers, articles, and archived speeches and Christian preachings throughout the history of White men in North America. From the Puritans through slavery and Jim Crow and segregation to today's White Christian Nationalists what is in this bill has been desired by a majority of Christians (we are still, perhaps not for long, a democratic country where the majority wins votes and sets policy). Read Project 2025 and look at who contributed to it (including Vought, Bondi, Stephen Miller, Leavit, and Homan). Read the writings and teachings of Ralph Drollinger (founder of Capitol Ministries) and Bible Study teacher to many in congress and the administration, including the head of the Senate John Thune, speaker Mike Johnson, and many in the administration including Vought, Noem, Hegseth, Rollins, and Bondi. The Christian Nationalist have been planning this bill for a long time.

Trump is a very sick and evil creature. But by every account from people who have worked with him and left he is an ignoramus of very low intelligence and easily manipulated. He is a child psychopath grown up. Give him someone or group to hurt and he is putty in the hands of other truly evil creatures who understand how to manipulate a childlike creature. Praise him in public and he accepts what these evil creatures write and do. He lives for sycophantic praise and for people he can hurt and the Christian Nationalists know how to supply both.

This is a bill written almost exclusively by Christians (except Stephen Miller, a Jew, who has fed on Christian Nationalist teachings since high school). It was just accepted by the Senate Christians (congress is 87% Christian) and will likely be pushed through the house by Christian Nationalist Mike Johnson and voted for almost exclusively by Christians. Truth is defined by facts, actions, proven logic and proven mathemathics. Most of the historical evils in the US and including this bill, are the manifestation of Christian theology. Trump is evil, but the bigger evil is Christianity as practiced in the US. Beliefs are bullshit. Actions define truth.

