One legit view of Ds huge electoral success—and Trump/Rs equally huge fail—is that a populist electorate, or at least the dominant swing share of that electorate, voted for representation that they didn’t get from Trump and his enablers.
What do I mean by “populism?” In a recent analysis, I quoted a definition that it is “a policy set that favors current consumers or average citizens over the established powers, such as the wealthy, health insurers or other corporations.” This maps neatly onto the affordability agenda, and we already see incoming Ds champing at the bit to raise the minimum wage, make housing and healthcare more affordable, and reverse budget cuts that made their constituents’ lives more expensive and precarious. I have written extensively and favorably about that agenda and will continue to do so.
But today, I’d like to get into an adjacent issue: that between populism and overall economic growth. I’m motivated here by two points:
—For those of us with distributional concerns—and such concerns are core to populism, affordability, progressivism—growth is necessary but it is not sufficient. But it sure is necessary.
—Vibecession is bad. Recession is worse.
It is interesting in this context to consider that the current economic discontent has occurred against the backdrop of consistently solid growth of GDP and productivity, robust real consumer spending (in aggregate, i.e., K-shape dynamics aside), and low unemployment. The table shows three recent 3-year periods with annualized growth rates for the first three variables and an average for the unemployment rate. The current period stands out in terms of productivity growth—arguably the most important macro-variable in the table—and consumer spending, and it holds up in the other vars as well.
None of this is a surprise to my readers. To the contrary, I’ve written a great deal on the vibes-gap split between these good growth numbers and how folks feel about the economy, feelings which turned into votes a few weeks ago.
But I think it’s important for affordability advocates, economic-populist writers, and policymakers to not take such trends for granted, and to thus protect this growth backdrop, even if, without more equitable distribution, it does little for most people’s econ sentiments. Without it, our degrees of freedom to implement an affordability agenda will be much harder.
What does that mean in practice? At least two things.
First, in crafting policy, any growth tradeoffs need to be recognized and elevated. Note that I do not say such tradeoffs need to be respected above all. Data centers provide a good example. Pausing data center buildouts, though they may contribute to local growth, to give communities the input they deserve yet have heretofore not gotten is not only essential—post-mids, it’s local democracy in action.
We want to set a min wg level that’s high enough to make a real difference in the lives of low-wage workers. For far too long, the intention of this venerable wage-floor policy that goes all the way back to FDR has, in many states, been gutted by powerful, greedy forces. But the sky’s not the limit. It’s possible to go too high, generating negative employment and price pressures. (Here’s a good Vox article about this min-wg-levels question. My view is in there: “My read of the research is that two-thirds of the [national] median is a legitimate upper bound, but more cautious approaches are also defensible.”)
Deficit-financing large, long-term expenditures, e.g., in healthcare, childcare, housing, when we’re already facing an unsustainable fiscal outlook will put upward pressure on interest rates, slowing investment and growth.
Second, team affordability members have to track growth with attention to headwinds and tailwinds. Often in this ‘Stack I talk about “growth fragilities,” like the possible AI bubble and its potential impact on growth should it pop. I don’t just report on GDP, CPI, jobs, the Fed, etc. because it’s fun—which it is. I do so because they’re necessary, even if insufficient, for my favored, progressive agenda.
In thinking about what makes a good policy economist, I like to reference the old saw: “the operation was a success but the patient died.” Everyone did what they were supposed in their specific discipline, but no one tied it all together.
Populism needs growth. And I dare say growth needs populism in the sense that if it doesn’t reach the people, they won’t have much reason to care much about it, which isn’t a bad description of where we find ourselves today.
Productivity is great, but if all the financial benefits of productivity goes to capital and none to labor (as it has over the last many years), humans are toast. GDP does not lift all boats if the value of the growth goes to capital. The share to labor must be forced. The natural course of capitalism is to allocate all the value to capital.
I was an Econ major, then got my MBA in construction management, and ran a construction company for 40 years. Construction is the economies shock absorber, when rates hikes, construction jobs get cut. After 40 years my bank account got very sensitive to wall streets blunders.
In my opinion what is going on behind the 'vibe-cession,' isn't consumer confidence. It's folks getting priced out of their own neighborhoods, (in my case) when big tech comes to town. Land values hike as the techies can afford more. This pushes wages up because the blue collar workers that grew up in those neighborhoods need more money to afford homes, home insurance, property taxes, realtor fees and all the other 'white collar' expenses. I call this 'white collar inflation.
The trouble with today's Econ measures is 'white collar' inflation isn't tracked, or if it is I'm not aware of it. Blue collar inflation is: housing, food, gas ...all these industries are the drivers behind CPI. When blue collar wages go up, to afford to live in town that white collar growth (tech) has moved into, interest rates hike to drive down the cost of housing, food, gas... That's basically committing economic warfare on half the country - and it blows up in elections like the last the last one. Economists should take a look at 'White collar inflation.' If you think the cost of gas is up, look at medical bills, insurance rates, property taxes, and fees (like realtors) that are factored as percent of sales rather than costs, etc.. .Then figure out a way to get the Fed to drive those down
I had to track inflation to update job costs. I found my 1995 job costs could be easily adjusted to 2025, not by tracking labor hours, but simply using an inflation factor. The inflation factor I used was (the price of my home in 1995)/(price of same home in 2025). It was an uncanny predictor of costs, decades later. Looking at neighborhood home values and community inflation rates is a great tool for understanding 'the vibe-cession.'
If was a policy maker, instead of a dumb builder, I'd start looking at 'white collar inflation.' I listened to your, Krugman & Furman's interviews on the pending Ai collapse. Do we really need that kind of growth to keep the economy going? As you well know, 2000's dot com 'growth' didn't materialize until somewhere after 2012. Remember the 'lost decade,' we might be heading there again. If you ask me (a dumb builder), I'd start asking the Fed to examine the loans behind the hyperscalers construction, and hit the brakes hard on that. From what I gather (Rod Dubinski's blog post today) Oracle is a half step from junk, along with Coreweave, and maybe some other (Chinese?) loans Nvidia made fronting chips there. Hiking rates is a broad ax - curtailing bad loans is hitting the rot where it lives, and before it spreads.
Thank you for your insights, and service building the Biden economy. I thought you did a great job and really enjoy your blog. - Cheers, Doug Rees (near Redmond, WA MSFT HQ).