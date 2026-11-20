One legit view of Ds huge electoral success—and Trump/Rs equally huge fail—is that a populist electorate, or at least the dominant swing share of that electorate, voted for representation that they didn’t get from Trump and his enablers.

What do I mean by “populism?” In a recent analysis, I quoted a definition that it is “a policy set that favors current consumers or average citizens over the established powers, such as the wealthy, health insurers or other corporations.” This maps neatly onto the affordability agenda, and we already see incoming Ds champing at the bit to raise the minimum wage, make housing and healthcare more affordable, and reverse budget cuts that made their constituents’ lives more expensive and precarious. I have written extensively and favorably about that agenda and will continue to do so.

But today, I’d like to get into an adjacent issue: that between populism and overall economic growth. I’m motivated here by two points:

—For those of us with distributional concerns—and such concerns are core to populism, affordability, progressivism—growth is necessary but it is not sufficient. But it sure is necessary.

—Vibecession is bad. Recession is worse.

It is interesting in this context to consider that the current economic discontent has occurred against the backdrop of consistently solid growth of GDP and productivity, robust real consumer spending (in aggregate, i.e., K-shape dynamics aside), and low unemployment. The table shows three recent 3-year periods with annualized growth rates for the first three variables and an average for the unemployment rate. The current period stands out in terms of productivity growth—arguably the most important macro-variable in the table—and consumer spending, and it holds up in the other vars as well.

None of this is a surprise to my readers. To the contrary, I’ve written a great deal on the vibes-gap split between these good growth numbers and how folks feel about the economy, feelings which turned into votes a few weeks ago.

But I think it’s important for affordability advocates, economic-populist writers, and policymakers to not take such trends for granted, and to thus protect this growth backdrop, even if, without more equitable distribution, it does little for most people’s econ sentiments. Without it, our degrees of freedom to implement an affordability agenda will be much harder.

What does that mean in practice? At least two things.

First, in crafting policy, any growth tradeoffs need to be recognized and elevated. Note that I do not say such tradeoffs need to be respected above all. Data centers provide a good example. Pausing data center buildouts, though they may contribute to local growth, to give communities the input they deserve yet have heretofore not gotten is not only essential—post-mids, it’s local democracy in action.

We want to set a min wg level that’s high enough to make a real difference in the lives of low-wage workers. For far too long, the intention of this venerable wage-floor policy that goes all the way back to FDR has, in many states, been gutted by powerful, greedy forces. But the sky’s not the limit. It’s possible to go too high, generating negative employment and price pressures. (Here’s a good Vox article about this min-wg-levels question. My view is in there: “My read of the research is that two-thirds of the [national] median is a legitimate upper bound, but more cautious approaches are also defensible.”)

Deficit-financing large, long-term expenditures, e.g., in healthcare, childcare, housing, when we’re already facing an unsustainable fiscal outlook will put upward pressure on interest rates, slowing investment and growth.

Second, team affordability members have to track growth with attention to headwinds and tailwinds. Often in this ‘Stack I talk about “growth fragilities,” like the possible AI bubble and its potential impact on growth should it pop. I don’t just report on GDP, CPI, jobs, the Fed, etc. because it’s fun—which it is. I do so because they’re necessary, even if insufficient, for my favored, progressive agenda.

In thinking about what makes a good policy economist, I like to reference the old saw: “the operation was a success but the patient died.” Everyone did what they were supposed in their specific discipline, but no one tied it all together.

Populism needs growth. And I dare say growth needs populism in the sense that if it doesn’t reach the people, they won’t have much reason to care much about it, which isn’t a bad description of where we find ourselves today.