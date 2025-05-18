Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
11h

If Walmart ate the tariffs, profits would decline or evaporate altogether, leaving less for management and shareholders. Someone has to pay for tariffs and it’s not going to be the exporters, managers or shareholders. That leaves consumers who seem to have figured that out. Here’s hoping that they take their retribution out on the party in power who has caused them completely unnecessary pain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
11h

When will trump's voters realize that his policies never favor them? It's time to call your congressman about Trump's big ugly tax bill.

Deflate Trump's ᗺig ᗺackassward ᗺoondoggle

https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/trumps-ig-ackassward-oondoggle/comments

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture